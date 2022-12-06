For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.

1 DAY AGO