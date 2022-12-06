Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza
By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: If Crawford Felt Like He Was Gonna Win, He Would've Took Spence Offer
For as dominant as both Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford have been over the years, neither man has established themselves as the head honcho of the 147-pound division. Of course, following years of back-and-forth bickering, fans rejoiced as the two sides immured themselves in a room as intense negotiations proceeded. While all signs pointed to an undisputed showdown taking place at the tail end of the year, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) revealed that constructing a deal with team Spence had become essentially impossible.
Boxing Scene
Ennis: If It Was Up To Me, I’d Be Fighting Vergil Ortiz Next; Big Fight & I Want It To Happen
Jaron Ennis was convinced as recently as a couple of weeks ago that he would fight Eimantas Stanionis next for the WBA’s secondary welterweight title. It turns out that another young 147-pound knockout artist, Vergil Ortiz Jr., is more likely to get that opportunity. The WBA ordered a Stanionis-Ortiz purse bid Monday for December 12.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal and Alcaraz set to face off in Las Vegas exhibition touted in boxing-style "The Slam: Nadal v Alcaraz"
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a Last Vegas exhibition match on March 5th 2023 in Las Vegas. The match between Alcaraz and Nadal will certainly draw a pretty big crowd as it's basically the past and somewhat present of Spanish tennis and the future of it. They played once on US soil before and it was in the Indian Wells semi-final last year with Nadal winning a very exciting match.
Boxing schedule
Want to know what fights are on the horizon? Check out the boxing schedule for 2022.
Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete to vie for vacant title Feb. 3
Oscar Valdez and Emanuel Navarrete will fight for the vacant WBO junior lightweight title on Feb. 3 in Glendale, Arizona, sources told ESPN.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade scolds Canelo for avoiding the “real dogs”
By Sean Jones: Demetrius Andrade berated Canelo Alvarez on Monday, letting the media know that the Mexican star is avoiding the “real dogs’ that could chew him up and spit him out. For the Canelo enablers that take aim at Andrade’s decision to swerve fights against Zach Parker...
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin's Promoter Has Spoken With Hearn Regarding Anthony Joshua Fight
Dmitriy Salita, promoter for heavyweight contender Otto Wallin, indicates that he's held conversations with Eddie Hearn for a 2023 collision with Anthony Joshua. Joshua is looking to recover after suffering back to back decision losses to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The British superstar is aiming to return in the...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez will end Caleb Plant’s career says Jose Sr
By Sean Jones: Jose Benavidez Sr predicts that his son David Benavidez will end Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant’s career when they fight in early March in their WBC super middleweight title eliminator bout in Las Vegas. Jose Sr is super excited about his son, former two-time WBC 168-lb...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo defends against Tim Tszyu on Jan.28th on Showtime in Las Vegas
By Dan Ambrose: Jermell Charlo will defend his undisputed junior middleweight championship against WBO mandatory Tim Tszyu on Showtime January 28th on Showtime at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Jermell needs a win over Tszyu to move him on to bigger & better things against...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford wants Spence, then Jermell Charlo
By Chris Williams: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford wants to fight Errol Spence Jr in May for the undisputed 147-lb championship, followed by a second four-belt fight against 154-lb king Jermell Charlo in back-to-back fights in 2023. Crawford might not get past this weekend’s fight against David Avanesyan in their...
BoxingNews24.com
Josh Warrington says Luis Alberto Lopez is “coming into the lions den” on Saturday
By Jim Calfa: Josh Warrington is counting on his fans to give him the energy to defend his IBF featherweight title against mandatory Luis Alberto Lopez this Saturday night on December 10th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Warrington vs. Lopez will be shown live on DAZN. Hopefully,...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Fury's Return. Dubois' TKO of Lerena, Crawford-Avanesyan
THE TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR stadium was turned into our very own version of Winter Wonderland on Saturday. Despite all the negativity, the naysayers and predictions of a half-full stadium, the pulling power of Tyson Fury was there for all to see on a nippy night in North London. There were 60,000...
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena
Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
Comments / 0