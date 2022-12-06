Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Arkansas trying to rebuild secondary in transfer portal
There's no way around it - Arkansas had one of the worst pass defenses in college football during the 2022 season. The Razorbacks' defense ranked 118th in the nation, and the third-worst in the SEC behind Vanderbilt and Tennessee, giving up 273 yards per game through the air, and an average of 13 yards per pass completion.
Three Razorbacks named Freshman All-SEC
The Arkansas Razorbacks had three players named to the Freshman All-SEC team on Thursday afternoon. Linebacker Chris Paul Jr., defensive back Quincey McAdoo and long snapper Eli Stein were all honored. The three all-freshman players are the most the Hogs have had since 2020, when Hudson Henry, Brady Latham and Jalen Catalon were recognized.
Transfer players offered by Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The transfer portal is officially open, and coaches can contact players who have entered. Arkansas has lost some to the portal, but the coaching staff is trying to plug those holes by adding transfers of its own. These are the players that are reporting an offer from Arkansas.
Barry Odom's UNLV contract details released
The Arkansas Razorbacks are now in the midst of a search for a new defensive coordinator after Barry Odom was hired to be the new head coach at UNLV on Tuesday. After spending three seasons in Fayetteville under head coach Sam Pittman, Odom decided to take his second head coaching gig of his career. Odom was the head coach of the Missouri Tigers from 2016-2019.
How to watch Arkansas-UNC Greensboro, projected lineups, more
After scoring a season-high 99 points their last time out, the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks will host the UNC Greensboro Spartans in the third game of a three-game homestand Tuesday in Bud Walton Arena. The Hogs took down the San Jose State Spartans 99-58 on Saturday and fans were able...
Arkansas avoids upset, downs UNC Greensboro, 65-58
After trailing for 14:34 of the first half and having to battle a scrappy UNC Greensboro team for the entire second half, the No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks avoided the upset bid with a 65-58 win over the Spartans. It was the play of freshman Nick Smith Jr. and Rhode Island...
Trevon Brazile out for season with torn ACL
Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in Tuesday's win over UNC Greensboro. Head coach Eric Musselman said after the game he did not know the severity of the injury and that Brazile would have an MRI scan on Wednesday. After further evaluation, it was determined that it was in fact a torn ACL.
How does West Virginia fill out the 2023 class needs with recruiting?
West Virginia has 20 current commitments in the 2023 recruiting class so how will the coaching staff go about filling the rest of the remaining slots?. The Mountaineers have a quarterback in Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic quarterback Sean Boyle, one running back in York (Pa.) William Penn Senior running back Jahiem White, three wide receivers in Uniontown (Pa.) Laurel Highlands athlete Rodney Gallagher, Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian wide receiver Traylon Ray and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern wide receiver Elijah Caldwell, one tight end in Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith athlete Tory Johnson, four offensive linemen in Macon (Ga.) Northeast offensive lineman Johnny Williams, Harborcreek (Pa.) Harbor Creek Junior Senior offensive lineman Nick Krahe, Orlando (Fla.) Evans offensive tackle Chrisdasson Saint-Jean and Downingtown (Pa.) Downingtown West offensive lineman Cooper Young, one athlete in Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, three defensive linemen in Covington (Ga.) Newton defensive tackle Justin Benton, Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County defensive end Zachariah Keith and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre, two linebackers in Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's linebacker Josiah Trotter and Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, two pass rushers in Camden (N.J.) defensive end James Heard and Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School defensive end Oryend Fisher and a pair of defensive backs in Fairfield (Oh.) defensive back Josiah Jackson and Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson.
