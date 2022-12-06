Read full article on original website
Did 90 Day Fiancé's Angela Just Set Up Big Tell-All Drama With Her Therapy ‘Confession’ To Michael?
Angela Deem made a "confession" in the latest 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode that might blow up in her face later.
Adam DiMarco Picks ‘The Most Repulsive’ Character From ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2
Albie isn't the worst character in 'The White Lotus' Season 2. Adam DiMarco knows who that title belongs to.
‘White Lotus Sicily’: Another Clue Tanya Dies in the Season 2 Finale
Is death Tanya's fate? 'The White Lotus Sicily' finale will reveal all, including how true this fan theory is.
Will Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi Get Married in Kelli Giddish's Last Episode?! Watch a Fall Finale Promo
Looks like Law & Order: SVU‘s Kelli Giddish may ring some wedding bells on her way out the door. A newly released promo for Season 24’s fall finale appears to show Giddish’s Det. Amanda Rollins and Peter Scanavino’s Assistant District Attorney Sonny Carisi preparing to get married at the courthouse. As previously reported, the finale, aka Episode 9, will be Giddish’s final SVU episode. (And, as TVLine previously reported, the blonde detective will not be killed off during the hour.) The fall finale footage, which aired after Thursday’s episode, kicks off with Carisi asking his girlfriend, “You haven’t told Liv yet, have you?” Later,...
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fast Tracks Wedding-- Wedding Shocker Will Stun Fans
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
Malcolm D. Lee Explains Why Mia Had To Be The Character Who Died In 'The Best Man Holiday'
We caught up with the writer and director behind the film franchise and the upcoming Peacock series, 'The Best Man: The Final Chapters,' at the premiere in Los Angeles. Much in the way The Best Man changed the careers of its ensemble cast, the 1999 romantic comedy also birthed the Hollywood journey of its director and writer Malcolm D. Lee. It also got him out of his mom and dad’s house. “I was still living in my parents’ basement when I shot The Best Man,” Lee told us on the red carpet for the premiere of The Best Man: The Final Chapters in LA.
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Speculation’: Family Drama Causes Donna and Eric to Split
'The Bold and the Beautiful' couple Donna Logan and Eric Forrester's reunion could be cut short by family drama.
With Anna Out of the Country, Finola Hughes Addresses Her General Hospital Status
We last saw Anna on Friday, November 18, at the safehouse after saying goodbye to Valentin, who arranged to get her out of the country in order to ensure that Victor wouldn’t find her. Though some fans might have thought that this was General Hospital’s way of sending the character off so Finola Hughes could go on vacation, they couldn’t be farther from the truth.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Deacon panics when Finn asks him to do the unthinkable
Finn will ask Deacon to do the unthinkablePhoto bySoaps.com screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful has focused recent episodes on the love triangle involving Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his ex-wives Taylor Hayes (Krista Alen) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that another storyline that has been placed on the back burner is about to heat up. John Finnegan (Tyler Novlan) will share his opinion about his birth mom Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood) and they will go to Deacon Sharp for answers.
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Will Sharpe on Ethan's Breaking Point and Intense Finale (Exclusive)
After debuting with a shocking season 1, The White Lotus returned with another "volcanic" installment as the HBO series moved from Hawaii to Sicily to follow an all-new group of guests staying at the luxury hotel. With season 2 of creator Mike White's Emmy-winning social satire about to come to a close, actor Will Sharpe is looking back on Ethan's journey over the past six episodes as he teases an exciting conclusion for his character.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: It Looks Like Cameron Is in Trouble in the Finale
Several characters are in danger heading into 'The White Lotus' Season 2 finale, but Cameron seems especially likely to find himself in trouble.
‘Survivor’: 1 Castaway Reveals the Camera ‘Screws’ With Players Searching for Idols
Fans were outraged when the 'Survivor' Season 43 castaways kept walking past an advantage in episode 11, but one former player has an explanation for their delusion.
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 9
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, he realized there was a cost associated with such a big mission. Meanwhile, Gallo campaigned for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference. Elsewhere, a familiar face made a shocking return, leaving everyone in disbelief. Use the video above...
The Guardian view on Harry and Meghan: the ring of truth | Editorial
Editorial: Millions of Britons have worse grievances than the Sussexes do right now. But their critique of the royal family is damning
Matt Lucas quits ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ fans rejoice: ‘Made my week’
The timer has gone off for Matt Lucas’ run as a host of “The Great British Bake Off.” Lucas, 48, announced he is “cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else” after three years on the popular series, which is known as “The Great British Baking Show” in the US, where it streams on Netflix. “Farewell Bake Off!” he tweeted on Tuesday. “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both ‘Fantasy Football League’ and ‘Bake Off’ alongside all my other...
Josh Flagg Makes a Huge Career Announcement — and It Has Nothing to Do with Real Estate
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Josh Flagg's life. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent revealed that he's going to be acting in a soap opera next year, and, as it turns out, the role wasn't as hard of a sell as you might think.
S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 8 Review: Guacaine
20-Squad is going big for the midseason finale. On S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 8, Luca starts rethinking his decision with the food truck as Nichelle struggles with the aftermath of an incident at the center. Meanwhile, Deacon helps his son after getting suspended, but it may lead to something bigger.
Monarch Canceled at FOX
The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX. According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season. The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series. Monarch launched in the fall, despite initially being...
