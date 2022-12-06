Read full article on original website
J S Really
3d ago
How is he in a suit in these pictures and everybody else in the normal world is in a jail outfit when they get arrested
2
Related
live5news.com
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
live5news.com
Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
live5news.com
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
WJCL
Crocker case: 3 of the people accused of abusing, murdering 2 Effingham Co. teens appear in court
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Three of the people accused of abusing, murdering and covering up the deaths of two Effingham County teenagers appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 8, for a pre-trial hearing. Elwyn Crocker Sr., Kimberly Wright and Mark Anthony could all face the death penalty if found guilty.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
WIS-TV
Next hearing in Murdaugh case set for Friday afternoon
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is next set to face a judge on Friday afternoon in a Colleton County courtroom. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing...
WSAV-TV
State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive
Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 12/8/2022
11/29/2022 - RUFFIN: At approximately 5:06 p.m. CCSO responded by phone to Greenville Road in reference to a burglary. 11/29/2022 - WALTERBORO: At approximately 2:50 p.m. officers responded to a classroom incident between a student and teacher while stationed at the Colleton County Middle School (CCMS). 11/30/2022 - RUFFIN: At...
Man found guilty in deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was found guilty Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place on Hanover Street in August 2019. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot 41-year-old Timothy Haman in the back […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. passes $3.8M for sheriff’s office raises; funding questions remain
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Council voted to allocate millions of dollars to help make the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office pay more competitive, but it is not yet clear where they would get that money. In a 5-4 vote along party lines, the council passed a motion that...
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
live5news.com
Victim’s family reacts to verdict in fatal downtown shooting: ‘He got what he deserved’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old in downtown Charleston in 2019 has been found guilty on Thursday. A jury found Shannon Johnson guilty of shooting and killing Timothy Haman Jr. on Hanover Street. Johnson, 18 years old at the time of the incident,...
Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial for deadly Aug. 2019 shooting on Hanover Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning for a man accused in a deadly August 2019 shooting on Hanover Street. Shannon Johnson, 18 at the time of his arrest, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after police said he shot a 41-year-old man […]
live5news.com
Nonprofits awarded $1.2 million to reduce gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is awarding $1.2 million in grants to 12 local nonprofits with the intent of reducing gun violence in the community. This new program is called Gun Violence Reduction Grants. Each nonprofit will be awarded $100,000 each to fund services like...
Student found with gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
live5news.com
N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
iheart.com
Hearing For Alex Murdaugh Scheduled For Friday Afternoon
(Colleton County, SC)- A new hearing is set for former attorney Alex Murdaugh. He's accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in Colleton County in June of 2021. A judge will hear pending motions on Friday at 2 p.m. Murdaugh will need to be present in court for...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
