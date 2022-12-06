ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 1

J S Really
3d ago

How is he in a suit in these pictures and everybody else in the normal world is in a jail outfit when they get arrested

Reply
2
live5news.com

Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman scheduled the hearing for...
live5news.com

Judge rules in favor of defense in Murdaugh case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was in a Colleton County courtroom Friday afternoon while a judge heard pending motions. Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh himself must...
live5news.com

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV-TV

State responds to Murdaugh’s request for motive

Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial say his financial crimes are motive enough for him to have killed his wife and son. Hit-and-run kills teen in...
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS - 12/8/2022

11/29/2022 - RUFFIN: At approximately 5:06 p.m. CCSO responded by phone to Greenville Road in reference to a burglary. 11/29/2022 - WALTERBORO: At approximately 2:50 p.m. officers responded to a classroom incident between a student and teacher while stationed at the Colleton County Middle School (CCMS). 11/30/2022 - RUFFIN: At...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Student found with gun at Summerville High School

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile student was taken into custody at Summerville High School on Thursday after they were found to be in possession of a gun. Officials with the Summerville Police Department said they received a tip from a student that another juvenile had a gun. The gun was discovered Thursday afternoon and […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston deputies arrest man in string of 2020 assaults

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man accused of attempted murder in a string of attacks in North Charleston two years ago has been extradited to Charleston County. Carlos Josue Caban, 41, was being held in a New Jersey jail on separate charges before the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody on Tuesday and transported him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Caban’s bond hearing was Wednesday.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Hearing For Alex Murdaugh Scheduled For Friday Afternoon

(Colleton County, SC)- A new hearing is set for former attorney Alex Murdaugh. He's accused of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul in Colleton County in June of 2021. A judge will hear pending motions on Friday at 2 p.m. Murdaugh will need to be present in court for...

Comments / 0

