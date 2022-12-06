ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fire at mobile home, owners evacuated: Mobile Fire-Rescue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night. MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak plans service to Mobile starting next year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak plans to start its long-awaited service between here and New Orleans next year, but key details – including cost – are still to be worked out. Last month, Amtrak reached a settlement with the Port of Mobile, Norfolk Southern and CSX. The terms of that settlement are confidential until the Surface Transportation Board approves it. But if it does, as expected, it will pave the way for passenger rail service in Mobile for the first time since 2005.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue fights trailer fire on Butternut Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking news tonight in West Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue battling a trailer fire on Butternut Drive. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue the call came to Fire-rescue before 9 p.m. tonight. There were no injuries but three pets in the trailer have not been located. ---
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County Public School System to upgrade security measures in several schools across the county

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile County Public School System has several security measures in place for its schools. Back in 2021, the school system introduced the crisis alert system to its high schools. Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood says it can be used to notify staff of a medical emergency, a fight or if the school needs to go into lockdown.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the holidays upon us and many people on the roads around this time of year, the Mobile Police Department launched a new campaign to remind everyone to practice safe driving. The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign on Dec....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
MOBILE, AL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast

(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

E.A. Roberts Center with Jaleesa Foster

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health’s E.A. Roberts center is designed to help people with Alzheimer’s and other form of dementia. Jaleesa Foster, the manager of the center, came by to talk about how they help people and what people can do to get involved or enroll someone they know.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy