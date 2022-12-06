Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
City of Loxley’s Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade Happening December 9thAna KimberLoxley, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
Four Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Officials break ground on new Mobile International Airport
State, local and federal officials in Mobile Friday afternoon, to break ground for the city's new international airport.
Great Southern Wood plans $14 million expansion project in Mobile: Mobile Chamber
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Great Southern Wood, a company that “produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects,” will expand its treatment facility in Mobile. The $13.7 million expansion is expected to bring 12 new jobs and keep on the 78 jobs previously there. According to the release, “the nearly […]
Fire at mobile home, owners evacuated: Mobile Fire-Rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue department said crews are on scene at mobile home fire at 9271 Butternut Drive Friday night. MFRD responded to the mobile home at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 and the people inside were evacuated. There are visible flames coming from the home and crews with MFRD […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak plans service to Mobile starting next year
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Amtrak plans to start its long-awaited service between here and New Orleans next year, but key details – including cost – are still to be worked out. Last month, Amtrak reached a settlement with the Port of Mobile, Norfolk Southern and CSX. The terms of that settlement are confidential until the Surface Transportation Board approves it. But if it does, as expected, it will pave the way for passenger rail service in Mobile for the first time since 2005.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Fire-Rescue fights trailer fire on Butternut Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking news tonight in West Mobile, Mobile Fire-Rescue battling a trailer fire on Butternut Drive. According to Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue the call came to Fire-rescue before 9 p.m. tonight. There were no injuries but three pets in the trailer have not been located. ---
Mobile paying nearly $5 million to boost cruise terminal months before Carnival’s return
Cruising will not resume in Mobile for another 10 months, and even after it does, the voyages will be seasonal running from October to May only. But the cruising industry fills up the city’s hotels and replenishes the government’s coffers to help pay off the debts incurred over 15 years ago to build the cruise terminal.
utv44.com
NBC 15 Reality Check Investigation: Alabama Village household without water for 2 months
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE:. We have some good news for the McGuire's. After we made calls to the water board, Board member Cherry Doyle took action and got the water turned back on around 7:00 p.m. Friday night. For the first time in two months, the McGuire's have...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System to upgrade security measures in several schools across the county
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile County Public School System has several security measures in place for its schools. Back in 2021, the school system introduced the crisis alert system to its high schools. Director of Safety and Security Andy Gatewood says it can be used to notify staff of a medical emergency, a fight or if the school needs to go into lockdown.
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD launches safe driving campaign ahead of the holidays
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the holidays upon us and many people on the roads around this time of year, the Mobile Police Department launched a new campaign to remind everyone to practice safe driving. The Mobile Police Traffic Safety Unit kicked off a holiday safe driving campaign on Dec....
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
2 more car chases in Mobile, 4 since Wednesday: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested two more people who fled from officers in separate incidents Thursday night making this four police chases in two days, according to a release from the MPD. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers tried to pull over 34-year-old Carl Dillard at E Lindwood […]
Pensacola Fire Dept. responds to house fire, reminds public of fire risks
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a fire occurred on Thursday, Dec. 8, the Pensacola Fire Department has placed its first red bulb on the city’s “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath. According to PFD, the fire occurred on the 200 block of East Bobe Street at approximately 10:55 a.m., Thursday. Firefighters responded to the […]
rippreport.com
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Loxley PD asks motorists to avoid section of Baldwin 68 as firefighters battle fire
LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police are asking drivers Thursday morning to avoid Baldwin County Road 68 between Frito Lay and Conway Road. Crews are battling a house fire, and because of the fog it’s making it difficult to see crews in the area. So, you are asked to...
PHOTOS: Thieves steal Nativity Jesus, leave behind tombstone
Police want to know who stole from the Nativity scene decorating a Liberty Road man's home, replacing the baby Jesus with a symbol of death.
WALA-TV FOX10
E.A. Roberts Center with Jaleesa Foster
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health’s E.A. Roberts center is designed to help people with Alzheimer’s and other form of dementia. Jaleesa Foster, the manager of the center, came by to talk about how they help people and what people can do to get involved or enroll someone they know.
WALA-TV FOX10
I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
Mobile artists set up shop in an unusual place
In tonight's What's Working, dozens of artists have found a creative place to work under one roof.
Comments / 1