CPS employee fired, accused of 'inappropriate communications' with student

By Julia Varnier
 3 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A Chesapeake Public Schools employee is out of a job after an investigation into his conduct with a student.

Tyler Ashnault was put on administrative leave on November 21 while Child Protective Services and the district investigated alleged inappropriate communications with a student.

Chesapeake Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

Chesapeake Public Schools (CPS) takes allegations of any kind very seriously, and as such, Mr. Ashnault was placed on administrative leave starting on November 21, 2022, pending a Child Protective Services investigation and Human Resources investigation regarding inappropriate communications with a student. On December 2, 2022, Mr. Ashnault’s contract was terminated.

Our practice is that we do not comment further on such situations because the matter involves personnel and a student. The safety of our students is our top priority, and Chesapeake Public Schools expects all employees to act with the utmost professionalism to provide a positive learning environment for all students.

Sincerely,

Chris Vail

There are no further details to release at this time.

Evone Shivers
3d ago

this is why it's important to teach children about predators in all forms. just because you're in a place of authority doesn't mean you're not that way. I watch everyone and I'm very paranoid when it comes to my daughter. I've always been teaching her things like this no matter how someone looks or May appear, always keep in mind that monsters coming all shapes and size and colors.

