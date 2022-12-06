Read full article on original website
BMS STUDENTS, FFA MEMBERS PARTNER TO ASSEMBLE GARDEN BEDS
Brenham Middle School students and FFA members are helping to brighten up the campus with greenery. Earlier this week, the groups partnered to assemble garden beds for the campus. The project is funded by the National FFA Living to Serve Grant, along with a donation from Capital Farm Credit. The...
FOOD FOR FAMILIES FOOD DRIVE COLLECTS OVER $230,000
Community members around the Brazos Valley came together to provide a helping hand on Wednesday during the KBTX Food for Families Food Drive, supporting the Brazos Valley Food Bank. According to Brazos Valley Food Bank board member Carl Prihoda, combined totals from the food drive are calculated at over 175,000...
BRENHAM ISD HAS SUCCESS WITH PARENT SQUARE
Brenham ISD successful implementation of the Parent Square software has prompted a case study from the manufacturer. Brooke Trahan, the District’s Communications Coordinator, said before, she had to use School Messenger, email, phone, social media, and the website to communicate with parents, all with little or no oversight. Now with Parent Square, she is sure to parents get the word, as it is much better than a note in a backpack.
‘FIELD TO FORK’ EDUCATIONAL SERIES TO LAUNCH IN 2023
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife are presenting a new educational series in 2023. “Field to Fork” was developed and designed to enhance the experience from the outdoors to the table. The multi-county hunting and fishing endeavor is being hosted as a four-part series...
KWHI HOLDS 75TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
KWHI celebrated 75 years of broadcasting on Thursday. The public was invited to join KWHI in marking the milestone with a ribbon cutting by the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, along with a networking event by the Young Professionals Organization of Washington County. Guests enjoyed food and refreshments while walking...
TEDDY BEAR PARADE COMING TO CHAPPELL HILL SATURDAY
The Teddy Bear Parade will be the highlight event this Saturday in downtown Chappell Hill. The events kick off with the arrival of Santa Clause at 3:30 Saturday courtesy of the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department. Santa and his sleigh will be set up at the Brazos Star Lot for pictures and for kids to tell their list to.
MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS AROUND THE AREA THIS WEEKEND
The holiday season is in full swing around the area, with all kinds of festive events taking place this weekend. Downtown Brenham will have “A Taste of Christmas” on Saturday until 6 p.m. Over 25 businesses will offer drinks and treats for shoppers to enjoy, like mimosas, Christmas margaritas, egg nog, sugar cookie martinis, cranberry brie bites and rum balls. A map of participating locations can be picked up at the Brenham Washington County Visitor Center.
BURLESON COUNTY HOLDING “CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE”
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to celebrate “Christmas on the Square” this Friday. The hometown event will start at 6pm on the Burleson County Courthouse Square in Caldwell. The evening begins with an official welcome from the Chamber, as well as, Burleson County...
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP ANNOUNCED
The City of Navasota unveiled the entertainment lineup this (Friday) morning for the 11th Anniversary Texas Birthday Bash. Navasota City Manager Jason Weeks made the announcement via social media. The Birthday Bash is going to be held March 3 and 4 in downtown Navasota during Texas Independence Weekend. On Friday,...
CUB FOOTBALL REPRESENTED ON THE ACADEMIC ALL STATE TEAM
The Texas Army National Guard and the Texas High School Coaches Association have released the list of the Texas High School Football Academic All State Teams. The criteria for the making the list is that students must be an athlete, trainer, or manager in good standing with the team, have good moral character, be a senior, and have a GPA of 92 or higher.
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. For Sale: Kenmore refrigerator, 18 cu. ft., black, has ice maker $150 ; Kenmore washer/dryer laundry center, white, 24” wide $125 – 979-203-8542. For Sale: Harley-Davidson XL 1200cc Sporter, garage kept, 2575 mi., black and orange, windshield, luggage...
SMITHVILLE MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Smithville man was arrested Thursday after a report of a suspicious person was received. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:30, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the 700 block of Medical Parkway in response to the report of a suspicious person. Officer Bruno arrived and located Kenneth Carl Bilski, 61 of Smithville, who was intoxicated and posed a danger to himself or others due to his level of intoxication. Bilski was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
WASHINGTON CO. TO AMEND JAIL GENERATOR CONTRACT
Washington County will adjust its contract for a generator at the county jail in order to secure a lower-power unit for less money. At a workshop this (Friday) afternoon, commissioners came to a consensus on changing out the 750 kW diesel generator initially agreed to in the contract with W-Industries with a 400 kW dual-fuel generator, primarily powered by natural gas with a propane backup.
COMMUNITY SENDS BURTON PANTHERS OFF TO STATE SEMI-FINALS
The Burton Panther football team received a send-off this (Thursday) afternoon as it gets ready to take on Mart in the state semi-finals. Students, parents, teachers and community members gathered to cheer on the Panthers and wish them luck in their matchup tonight that will determine who heads to the state championship game on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The winner faces either New Home or Albany.
MART DEFEATS BURTON 41-14 IN STATE SEMIFINAL GAME
The season came to an end last (Thursday) night for the Burton Panther Football Team as they fell to the Mart Panthers 41-14 at the State Semifinals in Round Rock. Mart got on the board with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Jonah Ross to Brandon Lundy to put them up 7-0 with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
STATE SEMIFINAL PREVIEW: BURTON VS. MART
The Burton Panthers and the Mart Panthers will battle it out tonight (Thursday) in the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Round Rock. The game can be heard live beginning with the pregame on KWHI 1280AM, 101.7FM, KWHI.com, and the KWHI app.
