Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
WBIR
Nativity Pageant of Knoxville starts this weekend
The first Christmas is coming to life in Knoxville this weekend! The pageant has been a tradition for families for over half a century.
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
wvlt.tv
NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends
Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier...
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
Get in the Christmas spirit with 8-hour Smokey’s Yule Log video
Do you love the University of Tennessee? Do you need something playing on your TV or computer in the background this Christmas season? How about eight-straight hours of Smokey in front of a fire?
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
Knoxville Fire responds to 3 ‘suspicious’ fires along Clinton Highway overnight
Investigations into what officials believe are suspicious fires are underway after Knoxville Fire Department crews worked three separate incidents along Clinton Highway early Friday.
Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
wvlt.tv
Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
wvlt.tv
Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
The Vanished | David McAfee missing after his iPhone detected car crash that didn't appear to happen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a month since a beloved husband and father of three children disappeared. David McAfee was last seen on October 28, according to members of his family. "People don't just walk off the face of the Earth," said Melissa Gumm, his mother. "My son has...
WXII 12
After their flight got canceled, 13 strangers decided to rent a van and drive instead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
Comments / 1