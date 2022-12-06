ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends

Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy