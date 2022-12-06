Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Squid Game’s star made a hell of an action movie with Hunt
The South Korean action movie Hunt is not a comedy. It’s a bloody spy movie with deadly stakes, full of bloody conflict and grotesque torture. The stellar action sequences make it clear that nobody in this political face-off is having fun — all the main players are powered by self-righteous conviction that only they can save their country and their government, and any atrocities they commit in pursuit of that goal are valid and justified.
gameskinny.com
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How to Get Arcane Keys
Arcane Keys are required to open the many treasure chests in Midnight Suns, here's how to get them. You figure out pretty early on that you need Arcane Keys in Marvel's Midnight Suns, since so many locked treasure chests in your first few hours in the Abbey require the keys to unlock.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Polygon
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Polygon
Shadow and Bone season 2 gets a big tease before its March release
The second season of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone will hit the streaming platform on March 16, 2023. Shadow and Bone is based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling young adult fantasy books, which span three series and are collectively known as the Grishaverse. Jessie Mei Li returns as Alina Starkov, an unassuming cartographer who discovers that she is the rare Sun Summoner, a Grisha with the ability to manipulate light, with Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, her powerful shadow-manipulating foe.
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?
The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...
The Rock, Cavill Reportedly Playing Nice As More And More DC Rumors Swirl, But An Insider Shares The 'Riot' It's Creating
The DCEU has been having a ton of shake-ups, and it sounds like tensions are rising.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
Polygon
Celeste creator’s newest project Earthblade pairs platforming with slashing
The newest project from the studio behind Celeste, titled Earthblade, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will be released sometime in 2024. A new trailer showed off early gameplay. Earthblade shares a similar jaunty, pixel art style to its predecessor, along with 2D platforming gameplay. But Earthblade appears to also have fighting elements, judging by the trailer, which showed a horned protagonist dashing, climbing, and slashing through a fantastical, swamp-like environment full of critters, slimes, and knights. The protagonist then activates a door-like portal before the trailer fades to black.
Polygon
Among Us is getting a murderous hide-and-seek mode Friday
Developer Innersloth announced its popular Mafia-style game, Among Us, will be getting a new game mode called Hide n Seek at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The new mode is scheduled to be released Friday. A trailer teasing the new mode shows it in action, and it’s safe to...
'And I Miss You, But I Miss Spider-Man'—Here Are the 36 Funniest Misheard Taylor Swift Lyrics Shared By Fans
I don't know about you (but I'm feeling 22...just kidding), but when Taylor Swift drops a new album, I simply listen on repeat and learn the songs as time goes by. I don't tend to make use of her gorgeous lyric videos, and judging from the tweets below, many others are in the same boat. Lucky for us, that has led to these 36 funniest misheard Taylor Swift lyrics that we all get to now enjoy.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Omega Teams Up with Gunji the Wookiee Jedi
2023 is set to be a massive year for Star Wars television. The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season, and new live-action shows The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew will all debut by the end of the year. The popular anthology anime series Visions will return for another installment, and the children’s series Young Jedi Adventures is also expected to pop up within the first few months of the year. Star Wars fans won’t have any rest after the holidays, because the second season of The Bad Batch is set to debut on January 4. Like its predecessor, Season 2 consists of 16 episodes that will air weekly on Disney+.
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
Polygon
Get your first look at Space Marine 2 gameplay
Developer Saber Interactive revealed its first look at Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gameplay on Thursday night during The Game Awards. At the center of the fray, as always, was Ultramarine Titus, an 8-foot-tall genetically engineered killing machine. The sequel, from the studio behind World War Z, has Titus going...
Polygon
Horizon Forbidden West DLC takes Aloy to Los Angeles
Horizon Forbidden West’s new DLC, Burning Shores, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday evening. In the trailer, Aloy flies over the sea, on the back of a Sunwing — the rideable, pterodactyl-like machine. She flies by Los Angeles landmarks that appear to be the Griffith Observatory and Capitol Records Building, before zooming by the imminently recognizable Hollywood sign, a teaser for what can only be an expansion set in Los Angeles.
hypebeast.com
Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer
Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
The Verge
Dwarf Fortress is no longer PC’s most inscrutable game
When Tarn and Zach Adams, the two creators of Dwarf Fortress, were children, their father worked in sewage management just east of Sacramento in the 1970s and ‘80s. Specifically, Tarn explains over Zoom, their dad was the guy who “introduced computers to sewage treatment plants,” helping digitize the measurement of things like “flows, digesters, bacteria,” and grossest of all, “activated sludge.”
Dead Cells crosses over with Castlevania in 2023
Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania will unite one of the best modern action-platformers with one of its inspirations.
Comments / 0