2023 is set to be a massive year for Star Wars television. The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season, and new live-action shows The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew will all debut by the end of the year. The popular anthology anime series Visions will return for another installment, and the children’s series Young Jedi Adventures is also expected to pop up within the first few months of the year. Star Wars fans won’t have any rest after the holidays, because the second season of The Bad Batch is set to debut on January 4. Like its predecessor, Season 2 consists of 16 episodes that will air weekly on Disney+.

2 DAYS AGO