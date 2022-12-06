Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
First Jim Gardner Retires, Now Another Long-time Philadelphia TV News Anchor is Leaving
As those in and around Philadelphia prepare to watch 6ABC's Jim Gardner retire after decades of anchoring Action News, there's another big change coming to another big TV station in the region. NBC10 reports Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home in New York and...
Jim Rosenfield Departing Philadelphia’s NBC 10
Another familiar face will be departing local television before the end of the year. After nearly a decade on the air in Philadelphia, NBC10 just announced that longtime anchor. Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station before the end of the year. Jim has been the anchor for the station’s...
PhillyBite
History of The Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia
- Located in the heart of Philadelphia, the Reading Terminal Market is a well-known and popular indoor market that offers a wide range of fare. The market is also famous for its housewares and area specialties. Early Years. During the early years of the Reading terminal market, this bustling marketplace...
Two Icons, One Night: Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks coming to Lincoln Financial Field
Two music legends will be sharing the stage for one night only at Lincoln Financial Field this summer.
phillygrub.blog
Philly’s First Combined Winery & Brewery Opens this Saturday
Carbon Copy, Philadelphia’s first combined winery and brewery, is excited to announce their grand opening at 701 S. 50th Street in West Philadelphia this Saturday, December 10th at 11:00AM. Previously the Dock Street Brewery West location, brewer and hospitality experts, Brendon Boudwin and Kyle Wolak put a new spin...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Philadelphia's infamous 'Boy In the Box' is identified
His name is Joseph Augustus Zarelli. He was found dead in a cardboard box in February 1957. More than 65 years after the discovery, investigators have answered maybe the most important question in the mystery of the “Boy in the Box.”
Philly cheesesteak staple opens for the first time outside Pa.
Geno’s Steaks, the famed Philly cheesesteak spot, has expanded into the Garden State. The cheesesteak staple joined Foodiehall, a virtual food hall in Cherry Hill, at 1931 Olney Ave. This is Geno’s Steaks’ first location outside of Philadelphia. The cheesesteak restaurant’s flagship has been located at the intersection of...
Bucks County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with BUCKSCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock. Lupin also described how, after attending Penn State, she earned a spot in...
Philly Trio Shot At Driver For Turning Down Wrong Lane: Police
Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects they say opened fire at a driver who turned into the wrong lane. Investigators said the driver was traveling northeast on 66th Street in the city's Overbrook section at around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 when they went into the wrong lane while turning left on Lebanon Avenue.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
Philadelphia gas station owner hires armed agents to patrol property
Neil Patel hired armed agents to patrol his gas station three weeks ago, and now he has a daily armed presence nightly in Philadelphia.
Philly Man Disguised As USPS Worker Stole Mail-In Ballots: Feds
A Philadelphia man is accused of dressing up as a postal worker and stealing mail from collection boxes, including about 15 mail-in voting ballots, according to federal authorities. Zachkey James, 27, is charged with impersonation, mail theft, and related counts that could earn him up to 31 ye…
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Philly-Famous Cheesesteak Spot Set To Open In N.J.
One of Philadelphia’s most famous cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks is a Philly-famous restaurant and has been a staple in the community since it opened its doors in 1966. The steak spot was founded by the late Joey Vento and is now run by Vento’s son Geno. The iconic Philadelphia-based restaurant is located on East Passyunk Avenue and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
'That's her!': Victim comes forward after seeing Philly serial attacker's photo
Police say all of the incidents were unprovoked, and on Tuesday night one of the victims came forward to speak about her frightening ordeal.
Shady Brook Farms Is Home to One of the Best Bars in All of Bucks County
The bar has become an essential stop for visitors to the area.Photo byThe Stone's Throw at Shady Brook Farm. One of Bucks County’s most popular farms is home to one of the area’s most popular bars, and local residents are taking notice. Staff writers for 94.5 PST wrote about the establishment.
fastphillysports.com
MCCARTHY, KRUK WORST IN MLB: COMCAST RAISES FEE TO HEAR THEM!
It is an article of faith in Philly, its suburbs and really all around the country that the one bill we all hate to pay is for Comcast service. Especially because they provide so little service. And also because NBC Sports Philly is an abomination with the absolute worst Phillies...
Social Clubs and Secret Societies in Early Philadelphia
Across from City Hall stands the Masonic Temple, an enormous, medieval-style building. The Free Masons have gathered there since 1873. If the popular imagination were a tavern, like the ones where Philadelphians first gathered, Free Masonry would be downing Fish House Punch with the Illuminati and the Knights Templar–ancient orders with esoteric rituals and terrifying powers. In reality, while the Free Masons descend from medieval guilds, the first modern lodge was founded in 18th century England as a fraternal order–or, in other words, a social club. While the Free Masons adopted medieval-sounding ceremonies and titles, they have always served a modern purpose: fellowship and mutual benefits.
Paralyzed Dog Rescued After Being Found on Train Tracks in Philadelphia: 'This Is Pure Evil'
A pit bull mix, unable to move his legs and left for dead, is now "doing great" following his rescue A paralyzed pooch was found clinging to life in the middle of train tracks in Philadelphia. It's unclear how the dog found his way onto the tracks last month but Philly Rescue Angels, INC, a nonprofit in Pennsylvania that cares for abandoned animals, said the dog may have been dumped nearby after they spotted a collar and leash nearby. The organization christened the pit bull mix Lucky...
