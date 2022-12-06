Read full article on original website
How crypto billions evaporate
Barry Silbert achieved the impossible: He successfully invented a genuinely safe way of earning billions of dollars in crypto. And yet his firm, Digital Currency Group, is currently hunkered down, with a key unit on the brink of bankruptcy. Why it matters: The crypto winter is laying bare the degree...
Janet Yellen unveils first U.S. dollar bills with her signature
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday unveiled the first U.S. dollars bearing her signature, marking the first time a female Treasury secretary's signature appears on the nation's currency. What's next: The updated $1 and $5 dollar bills will be delivered to the Federal Reserve later this month and enter circulation...
Why lower stocks could be a good thing
The stonks are too damn high. One good thing that could happen for America over the coming weeks would be for the stock market to embark upon another significant decline. Why it matters: A buoyant stock market is constraining the Fed and, ultimately, hurting the country. There's a financial media convention that higher = better, when it comes to the stock market — but that's not always the case.
Microsoft loops Nintendo and Valve into push for Activision bid approval
Microsoft has pledged to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms as part of a 10-year commitment, should its $69 billion deal to acquire CoD publisher Activision Blizzard win regulatory approval. Why it matters: It’s part of an unprecedented sequence of actions by Microsoft this week to press the benefits...
Newly public cyber company ZeroFox stays optimistic about economy
The only cybersecurity company to go public in 2022 is already beating analysts' revenue expectations — and it's doing so at a weird time for public cyber markets. Why it matters: Cybersecurity is typically seen as a recession-proof market since customers still need to keep their networks secured even in a downturn.
Americans' pandemic-era cash pile is shrinking
Americans' real incomes are stagnating or declining thanks to high inflation, yet consumers are still spending at a rapid pace — two things that, taken together, are a bit of an economic puzzle. What’s going on: One explanation dates back to pandemic-era fiscal policy, the effects of which are...
Ripple effects of FTC vs. Meta: Build vs. buy
Along with implications for startup M&A, the Within suit may affect how other tech companies develop their products and businesses. The big picture: As companies grow and want to add new product capabilities and business offerings, they often grapple with whether to "build or buy" their way in. Savvy companies...
Mortgage rates are falling
The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell for the fourth straight week, to 6.33%, according to Freddie Mac. It's a big retreat since rates went over 7% during early November. Why it matters: The long stretch of declines is a sign that inflation worries are easing, as the Federal Reserve...
Credit card charge disputes on the rise as consumers cheat businesses
Consumers are cheating businesses out of payments at increasing rates by fraudulently disputing credit card charges that they genuinely made. Driving the news: Incidents of "friendly fraud" are up anywhere from 20% to 30% in 2022 depending on the market, Visa chief risk officer Paul Fabara tells Axios. Why it...
