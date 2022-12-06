Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
murphysmultiverse.com
Gugu Mbatha-Raw Says Ravonna is a “Powerful Presence” in Season 2 of ‘Loki’
In the Season 1 finale of Loki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw‘s Ravonna Renslayer made the decision to leave the TVA after learning of her nature as a Variant who had been taken from her timeline by He Who Remains. When Season 2 of the streaming series hits Disney Plus next Summer, that thread won’t be left hanging loose, according to Mbatha-Raw.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Adds Loki's Miss Minutes to the Marvel Studios Film
Ryan Reynolds has been hard at work developing the upcoming third Deadpool movie with Marvel Studios and it will be the characters first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds asked friend and iconic Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman to don the adamantium claws one more time for the sequel, and he agreed to return. There have been a ton of rumors about what this movie is about and how Deadpool will join the MCU but a recent report claims that the Merc with a Mouth will have a run-in with the Time Variance Authority and Miss Minutes from Loki. One fan is super excited to see this idea come to life that they have created a fan poster for Deadpool 3.
Could You Imagine? Wesley Snipes Was Supposed To Be The Star Of The First Black Panther Film
We all know of the success that the Black Panther has seen. What we all might not know is that there was another star who was supposed to be the leading man of the franchise initially.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Collider
Ryan Coogler Took 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast & Crew to Chadwick Boseman's Final Resting Place
If you felt emotional while you watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – especially in the first few minutes —, you won’t find it hard to imagine how it was for the movie’s cast and crew. Everyone on the team was close enough to Chadwick Boseman to feel his loss, and as director Ryan Coogler revealed in The Official Black Panther Podcast, he even considered quitting the film industry at some point. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, however, the director revealed that cast and crew had to go through a grieving process together, and one of the steps was visiting the late actor’s final resting place.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer: The end of the road for James Gunn
This week, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming science-fiction superhero blockbuster film “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3,” which serves as the sequel to 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” and 2017’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” The film, which also serves as the 32nd film in the decade-spanning Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the second film in Phase Five, sees writer/director James Gunn once again returning to helm the project. The film likely marks the end of his time with the MCU, as Gunn has taken a new role with Warner Bros....
Angela Bassett reveals why a crucial scene in Black Panther 2 was cut
Angela Bassett has revealed that a major scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ended up on the cutting room floor. The actor plays Queen Ramonda, the mother of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) and Shuri (Letitia Wright), in both Black Panther films, as well as in Avengers: Endgame. During a recent appearance on Variety’s “Awards Circuit Podcast”, Bassett described a scene that she filmed with co-star Lupita Nyong’o that was ultimately cut in order to create a greater surprise later.Caution: major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow!In the film’s mid-credits scene, a staple of Marvel films, Nakia (played by Nyong’o)...
IGN
Black Adam Will Reportedly Lose Up to $100 Million in Lackluster Theatrical Run
While Black Adam may have challenged the hierarchy of power in the DCEU, the Dwayne Johnson-led blockbuster didn't win the box office over. As reported by Variety, DC's latest blockbuster has generated just $387 million worldwide since its theatrical release on October 21. Due to a production cost of $195 million, a reported marketing budget of between $80 and $100 million, and the fact that movie theaters keep around half the ticket sale revenues, Black Adam could stand to lose between $50 and $100 million at the box office.
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Emancipation to The Amazing Maurice: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Will Smith is impressively fierce in a thriller based on the true life of a Louisiana slave, while Terry Pratchett’s retelling of the Pied Piper story is a quick-witted delight
Hayley Atwell Gets Candid About Her Captain Carter Cameo: Not ‘The Trajectory That I See For Peggy’
Hayley Atwell debuted a live-action version of Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Collider
Watch Keanu Reeves' Biggest Moments at CCXP From 'John Wick 4' to 'BRZRKR'
Brazil loves Keanu Reeves. For everyone present at last weekend’s CCXP, it was pretty easy to see it: Whenever the Matrix and John Wick star stepped on stage, talked, or basically did anything, he was met with tremendous applause and cheers from the audience, which sometimes made it difficult for the movie star to even finish a sentence. However, Reeves managed to send his message and talk about his upcoming projects at the Thunder Stage – the main location of the event.
