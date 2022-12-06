Read full article on original website
Chicopee resident starts petition for change after string of deadly pedestrian crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A string of deadly pedestrian crashes in Chicopee, now has city leaders looking for ways to make roads safer. It has one resident starting a petition to promote change. One Chicopee Street resident started a petition, hoping to prove to the city that speeding is a grave...
Springfield Police SVU investigation leads to arrest or alleged rapist, others
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Four people, including an alleged rapist were arrested Tuesday morning after members of the Springfield Police Department executed a warrant at an apartment on Union Street. According to Springfield Police, the Special Victims Unit applied and were granted two search warrants for 43-year-old Wayman Jenkins of Springfield....
Friday night news update
In this update, several people were injured in a two car accident in Easthampton last night, Springfield Police made three arrests this week after reports of shoplifting at a Cumberland Farms on Carew Street, and a warning was issued from State Police about a new scam going around where criminals spoof the state police phone number. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Springfield crews respond to rollover accident on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to 3300 Main Street Saturday morning for reports of a rollover accident. According to Springfield Fire, only one vehicle was involved. The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the accident has no been released at this time.
Springfield Police officers, K9 honored at Symphony Hall commemoration ceremony
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop. The Springfield Police Department took part in the 3rd annual Christmas event "Shop with a Cop" at Walmart on Boston Road Wednesday evening.
SPD recovers loaded gun after responding to Carew Street shoplifting incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield Police officers arrested three people and recovered a loaded gun after responding to a shoplifting in progress at the Cumberland Farms on Carew Street Tuesday morning. According to officials, responding officers found three people in a vehicle in the Cumberland Farms parking lot and conducted a...
Victim of deadly stabbing on School St. in Springfield identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has released the identity of the man who was murdered at a residence on School Street Monday morning. Duane Miller from Springfield, was 49-years-old. The woman charged with his Murder, 21-year-old Madonya Jones Rodriguez, was arraigned Monday, the same day,...
Western Mass News Toys for Tots drive wraps up!
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -At Western Mass News our Toys for Tots drive came to end on Friday. The annual drive is part of the Marines’ Toys for Tots which donates new unwrapped toys for families in need. Western Mass News spoke with staff Sgt. Mitchell Salcido, who said he’s...
Chicopee police address uptick in serious crashes and fatalities
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Chicopee, city leaders are making efforts to make the city streets a little safer, after a string of deadly accidents. Western Mass News is getting answers on what their plans are. The Chicopee mayor and Chicopee police chief says they’re shifting their focus to traffic...
Shooting on Pine and Sargeant St. in Holyoke under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A shooting Wednesday night in Holyoke is now under investigation by authorities. According to Holyoke Police Department, Captain Moriarty, officers were called to Pine Street and Sargeant Street at about 8:20 p.m. This was “...for the report of shots fired with injuries,” Moriarty explained to us....
Bicyclist involved in Thursday accident dies, Safety concerns grow for Chicopee roads
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The bicyclist who was hit by a car today on Meadow Street has died. This marks the third fatal accident in the city in less than two weeks. This accident happened just one day before Chicopee’s mayor and the police chief are set to speak about these deadly accidents. Residents Western Mass News spoke with said something needs to be done about these issues.
Felon wanted out of New York flees from police after vehicle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An unnamed felon wanted out of New York fled police in Springfield Thursday night in the area of Roosevelt Avenue and Bay Street. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect ran away from police after the vehicle he was driving crashed. A search is underway. At this time, he has yet to be located. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a parole violation for firearms charges.
Wilbraham Police identify body found near Main Street as missing 83-year-old man
WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Wilbraham Police Department announced Friday that they located the body of an 83-year-old man who has been missing since October. According to Wilbraham Police, a Mass. Highway contractor located the body of 83-year-old Thomas Frazier on Friday, December 2nd, while conducting drainage work in a wooded area adjacent to Boston Road near Main Street.
Crews respond to crash on Northampton Street in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Several people were injured in a two-car accident in Easthampton Friday evening, close to the same spot where a couple was hit and killed by a car just a few months ago. The crash happened on Northampton Street. Easthampton Police told Western Mass News that call came...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Chicopee identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was killed in a hit in run in Chicopee more than a week ago has been identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. Gary Turcotte from Chicopee, was 62-years-old. The crash happened on Wednesday, November 30th in the vicinity of 950 Chicopee...
Getting Answers: concerns about nursing shortage continue
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
Town by Town: December 9
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the fire department is holding their Homeless for the Holidays operation. WSFD members are volunteering to staff the site 24 hours a day through Sunday. Members will sleep in tents and brave the elements, keeping warm with a campfire.
Bicyclist struck, dies from injuries in serious crash in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Developing news out of Chicopee, police are investigating a serious crash involving a bicyclist. Western Mass News learned from Chicopee Police the male bicyclist was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. This news comes as the mayor and police chief are expected...
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Date announced for 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement.
Officers help Springfield elementary students pick out gifts during Shop with a Cop
Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has announced developments in a 32-year-old cold case.
