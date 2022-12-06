Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Virginia restaurant denies service to Christian group to protect staffMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Chesterfield schools awarded a grant from DisneyMargaret MinnicksChester, VA
'Hamilton' is coming to the Altria Theater in Richmond early next yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
iheart.com
Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour
“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
The FADER
Chloe George shares debut EP Penny
Chloe George achieved TikTok virality via her 2021 voice memo cover of “Ghost Town,” the track (produced by an artist who shall not be named in this post) that launched 070 Shake’s career. In her four short years since graduating from NYU’s Clive Davis School of Music, Chloe has become a sought-after songwriter, with credits on tracks by the likes of Dua Lipa and Normani. Now based in Los Angeles and signed to The FADER’s own record label, she’s stepped into her career’s next chapter with the release of her debut EP, Penny.
NME
Paramore announce Nashville album release show
Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Drake Says ‘Her Loss’ Is the 3rd Part of a Trilogy With ‘Certified Lover Boy’ and ‘Honestly, Nevermind’
Drake has released three albums in 2021 and 2022: 'Certified Lover Boy,' 'Honestly, Nevermind,' and 'Her Loss.' He says the three projects form a trilogy and tell a story.
Madame Noire
Debbie Allen Says It’s ‘Still Hard To Talk’ About The Loss Of Singer Irene Cara
Legendary actress and choreographer Debbie Allen is still in shock about the “painful” loss of Irene Cara. On Nov. 26, the 63-year-old actress and singer passed away in her Florida home. “I’ve known her since she was 12 in New York,” Allen said. “She played Carnegie Hall when...
AOL Corp
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
Bobby Brown Gives His Candid Thoughts on Upcoming Whitney Houston Film
Bobby Brown is ready to see Whitney Houston's life play out on the big screen. Ahead of the release of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Sony's biopic about the legendary singer's rise to superstardom,...
HipHopDX.com
Best Rap & Hip Hop Producers of 2022 - Nominees
As always, when the year draws to a close, the DX staff converge to puff out their chests and furiously debate, critique and rank the year’s finest across the spectrum of the culture. 2022 was a big year for music, from big newcomers to seasoned veterans; the year’s more...
Simone Smith, Michelle Rice, LL Cool J, Tamela Mann, Bobby Brown and Alicia Etheredge Attend The TV One Urban One Honors At The Eastern
On Friday, Dec. 2nd, Urban One taped the 5th annual URBAN ONE HONORS in Atlanta, Ga. The two-hour telecast will premiere on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and CLEO TV, a division of Urban One, and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank.
Paramore Share Second Look into Upcoming Album with “The News”
Paramore just dropped the latest glimpse into their long-teased, highly anticipated album, This Is Why. Their new song, “The News,” is a song about just that – the news – and being bombarded by the seemingly inescapable 24-hours news cycle that dominates and dictates the everyday.
Complex
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
Little Richard Doc Exploring the Black Queer Origins of Rock to Premiere at Sundance 2023
A documentary on Little Richard, a reexamination of the history of the Meatpacking District through the lens of trans sex workers, the film adaptation of a viral short story, and more will premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The U.S. Documentary competition will boast the world premiere of Lisa Cortés’ Little Richard: I Am Everything. The film will simultaneously chronicle the career of the titular rock and roll pioneer while examining the genre’s Black queer origins in an effort to counterbalance the whitewashed history of American pop. Somewhat similarly, Kristen Lovell and Zachary Drucker’s documentary The Stroll will tackle the...
ABC pulls Backstreet Boys holiday special following lawsuit accusing Nick Carter of rape
ABC will not be airing its planned Backstreet Boys holiday special on Dec. 14 after a lawsuit was filed against Nick Carter, who is being accused of raping a 17-year-old in 2001.
WVNews
PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment's 2022 comeback
After keeping the world at arm’s length for roughly two years, the entertainment world could finally get more personal again in 2022. Fans unfettered from pandemic restrictions flocked to film festivals and concerts to get glimpses of their favorite stars, whether Timothée Chalamet in Italy, Harry Styles in Toronto or Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar returning to the stage in triumphant form at the Glastonbury Festival.
Complex
Grime Super-Producer Silencer Shares New 17-Track Project ‘First Treatment’ f/ Jme, Griminal, D Double E & More
This has been a long time coming. Silencer, aka Teddy Music, has released a new mixtape—First Treatment—collecting together 17 new tracks, including recent singles “Tell Me I’m Lying” with P Money and Novelist, “Awful” with So Large and Roachee, “Matrix Nokia” with Jme, and “Grime Ain’t Dead” with Dizzee Rascal.
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Musical Coming to Broadway in 2023
A new musical featuring the songs of Britney Spears is headed to Broadway in 2023. Once Upon a One More Time, which first opened in Chicago and Washington, D.C. before setting its sights on New York City, is an original production that includes the singer's various chart-topping hits, like "Circus," "Lucky," "Oops... I Did It Again," "Toxic" and many others.
Bad Bunny Announces Why He's ‘Taking A Break’ In 2023
The Grammy-winner, who broke massive records this year, is opening up about what’s ahead for his career.
