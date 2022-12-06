ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking

By Field Level Media
 2 days ago
Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday.

ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season.

Revived Raiders pay visit to Rams, fresh off claiming Baker Mayfield

It took more than a half season for the Las Vegas Raiders to find their stride, with the Thursday primetime stage ahead to give their revival a little limelight. Following an impressive 27-20 home victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the Raiders head into the short week on a three-game winning streak. They'll hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams, who are expected to have a new quarterback under center after claiming Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. ...
