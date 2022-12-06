No deal, but Cowboys, Odell Beckham Jr. vow to keep talking
Odell Beckham Jr. ended his multi-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys without a contract on Tuesday.
ESPN reported the Cowboys doubt Beckham is completely recovered from the torn left ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl after the 30-year-old wide receiver met with team physicians on Monday. According to the report, the concern is specific to when Beckham might be available to play before mid-January, or even until the 2023 season.
