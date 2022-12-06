Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee couple charged after baby tests positive for meth, fentanyl
Investigators in Tennessee have arrested a couple after a 4-month-old was exposed to both methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
Putnam Co. man arrested for toddler's death
28-year-old Justin Copeland was arrested Tuesday for the death of a toddler who was killed earlier this year.
Wilmer Salas-Garcia has Active Warrants for hit and Run Out of Sumner County
Please assist The Gallatin Police with locating Mr. Wilmer Salas-Garcia. Mr. Salas-Garcia has active warrants for Hit and Run out of Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or his location contact Officer Crenshaw, with the Gallatin Police Department at [email protected] or call (615) 452-1313. GPD...
thunder1320.com
Woman suspected in car thefts, including some in Coffee County
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in identifying the female and the vehicle in these pictures . She is a suspect in several auto burglaries and thefts around the Beechgrove and Manchester area. The tag on the vehicle is stolen as well. If you have any information,...
Five Men Arrested on Drug Charges in McMinnville
A joint investigation by the McMinnville Police Department, 31st District Attorney General’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in arrests of five McMinnville men on drug charges. Charged were 41 year-old Frankie Gunter with 2 counts of Sale of Meth and 2 counts for Delivery...
wgnsradio.com
Shoplifting Continues to be a Big Problem - Murfreesboro Alone has Recorded Over 300 Theft Cases Since Oct. 1
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Shoplifting continues to be a costly problem for area retailers in Rutherford County. In Murfreesboro, the Chief of Police and the Mayor have been in contact with some of the larger stores to discuss their concern over shoplifting. As for catching shoplifters, Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry...
fox17.com
Warren County deputy charged with DUI offense for off-duty, single-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Warren County deputy was charged for driving under the influence (DUI) in an off-duty, single vehicle collision crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) investigated the Dec. 3 crash involving Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon in the Rock Island Community because of the apparent alcohol involvement and Cannon's authority role in society, the Warren County Sherriff's Department (WCSO) reported.
WSMV
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
Multiple Vehicle Break-ins Reported on Tuesday, December 6th in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Detectives are investigating a string of car burglaries that occurred at Richard Siegel Soccer Park and SportsCom on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. In the burglaries, a black BMW SUV can be seen on security video footage stopping in the parking lot while two individuals get out and start looking into vehicles. Those individuals are suspected to be the ones who broke the windows out of vehicles and then stole items from the parked cars. Some of the things that were stolen include debit cards, ID cards and car keys.
wgnsradio.com
3rd "Operation Fall Brakes" in Rutherford County Cancelled, due to Excessive Rain
(Rutherford County, TN) On Wednesday, Law Enforcement Officers in Rutherford County aimed to have a heavy concentration on aggressive and reckless driving on I-24, Veterans Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway. However, rainfall cancelled those plans. Once the excess rain passes, the Highway Patrol and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office will likely announce a new date to increase patrol that focuses on aggressive and reckless drivers.
wjle.com
Female Inmate Found with Drugs in Body Cavity
A female inmate at the DeKalb County Jail found with drugs hidden in her body cavity is facing several charges. 30-year-old Natalie Gail Barrett of Cookeville is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution (jail); possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver; and three counts of possession for sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond totals $167,500 and she will be in court December 15.
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
fox17.com
Rural hospital owner sues City of Celina, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — When seconds count, some people in the Midstate must go an extra 17 miles to get emergency care. For this reason, a Clay County hospital owner is taking the city and county to court. This case is significant because the plaintiff's attorney, David Weissman,...
waewradio.com
Domestic Argument Leads To Shooting In Putnam County
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Cumby Road Monday (11/28/2022) in reference to a shooting. Once on scene Deputies located Jeff Jackson and determined that he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. The Sheriff’s Office reports investigators determined that during an argument with his sister, Jamie Boronda, a firearm was brandished and at some point, discharged striking Jackson in the leg. Jackson was transported to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury and was later released. Boronda is charged with Aggravated Assault and has a bond set at $34,000. Boronda has a court date set for December 19, 2022. (Image courtesy Putnam County Sheriff’s Office).
Missing White County man found safe in Kentucky
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing White County man after he was found safe in Kentucky.
wgnsradio.com
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
Grundy County Herald
RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager
Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
Comments / 8