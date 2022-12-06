Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Riot suing NetEase competitor for copying ‘substantial parts of VALORANT’
Riot Games has filed a lawsuit against publisher NetEase over the company’s five-vs-five mobile shooter Hyper Front, which Riot alleges is a “copy of substantial parts of VALORANT.”. In a lawsuit filed in a U.K. court, Riot alleges that NetEase copied numerous parts of VALORANT to put into...
dotesports.com
Dendi pulls a switcharoo, moves B8 to North America for 2023 DPC
With each iteration of the Dota Pro Circuit, fans are left wondering what tactics Dendi and B8 Esports will go to in order to secure a spot and compete despite consistently underperforming. And for the 2023 season, the legendary player has reached deeper into his bag of tricks than ever before—confirming that B8 will be competing in North America rather than Eastern Europe for the first time.
dotesports.com
Meme it back turbo: w33 to team up with Gorgc for 2023 Dota Pro Circuit
Aliwi “w33” Omar has had one of the most hectic Dota 2 careers of all time. He’s a two-time TI runner-up and a Major winner, and he’s now teaming up with popular streamer Janne “Gorgc” Stefanovski for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit. As Team...
dotesports.com
Snatching CIS: OG finalizes Dota 2 roster with a former bear in the offlane
Another rumor can be checked off the list as OG pull Dmitry “DM” Dorokhin over from Eastern Europe to fill the final slot in its 2023 Dota Pro Circuit lineup. This is something that was listed as a possibility when OG struggled in finding a suitable offlaner in Western Europe following the org’s decision to part ways with ATF due to constraints his playstyle put on the roster’s overall approach to Dota.
dotesports.com
Former XSET COO launches M80 with talented VALORANT squad
XSET co-founder Marco Mereu has launched a new organization dubbed M80, which will enter the VALORANT Challengers league next year, the team announced today. The organization has signed multiple VALORANT players from former prominent teams in the North American region. Former NRG player Daniel “eeiu” Vucenovic has joined the team...
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
dotesports.com
Top Esports signs former League World Champion ahead of 2023 LPL season
Top Esports is leveling up its League of Legends division ahead of the next season. The team signed mid laner Song “Rookie” Eui-jin today, who hoisted the Summoner’s Cup in 2018 with Invictus Gaming and has been playing in the LPL since 2014. Rookie will take the place of knight, who parted ways with the team on Nov. 25.
dotesports.com
Arteezy and ex-EG Dota roster form up under potential meme name for 2023 campaign
Evil Geniuses may be long gone, but the organization’s previous Dota 2 roster has now confirmed all but one player will stick together and compete in North America for the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit—though the stack’s name is a bit sus. Following the team being dropped for...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fans worry for 2023 DPC after PGL retains production rights despite issues at The International
Dota 2‘s The International 2022 was hosted by PGL this year, a name fans are familiar with through countless LAN events. Despite having an immense amount of experience within the scene, PGL dropped the ball since many production failures negatively impacted TI11’s overall quality. PGL’s performance at TI11...
dotesports.com
Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner
As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid’s Russian VALORANT duo are out of $100,000 event due to visa issues
Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin and Igor “Redgar” Vlasov, two Russian VALORANT stars Team Liquid signed for 2023 after restructuring its roster in November, won’t debut at Red Bull Home Ground three as the organization had planned because of visa issues. The $100,000 VALORANT tournament in Europe...
dotesports.com
Apex data mining controversy explained: Should data mining be legal in ALGS?
Data mining has become a hot topic of discussion in the Apex Legends community as of late. What was once purely the domain of players interested in finding hints of new legends and items coming to the game has become a significant issue that the competitive community is divided over.
dotesports.com
The great reset: Vici and Invictus Gaming finalize Dota 2 rosters for the 2023 DPC
The 2022 Dota Pro Circuit wasn’t a memorable one for the Chinese region. Despite having a team in the finals in seven of the 10 The International events, Chinese participants failed to break into the top three at TI11. While underdogs like Aster failed to rise to the occasion, big names like Vici and Invictus Gaming failed to show presence which called for roster changes.
dotesports.com
Veteran LCS support could be sidelined in 2023 as rosters start to take shape
A couple of weeks have passed since the start of the LCS offseason, and slowly but surely teams are beginning to lock in their rosters for the upcoming 2023 Spring Split. While teams like Team Liquid and Cloud9 are busy pushing hype videos for their new teams, another LCS roster made an under-the-radar move.
dotesports.com
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends
On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
dotesports.com
How to make or join a Group in Modern Warfare 2
The first midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone 2, titled “Season 01 Reloaded,” launches on Dec. 14 with a wave of new content but also a plethora of quality-of-life improvements. Season 01 Reloaded features the launch of the first Special Ops Raid, the release...
dotesports.com
TSM retools VALORANT roster, bringing back a familiar face for VCT Challengers
TSM is set to bring back veteran FPS player hazed, in addition to signing Nicholas “NaturE” Garrison to complete its VALORANT roster for the 2023 season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. TSM never found its foothold during the 2022 VCT season. In the Stage One North American VCT...
dotesports.com
Together again: Doublelift, Bjergsen reunite in new-look 100 Thieves roster for 2023 LCS season
One of the greatest duos in North American League of Legends history is back. Legendary mid laner Bjergsen has reunited with superstar AD carry Doublelift on 100 Thieves’ starting roster for the upcoming competitive year, marking the third time that these two icons will have joined forces in their storied careers.
dotesports.com
Only 2 players remain as PSG.LGD moves into a new era of Dota 2
PSG.LGD is entering a new era for its Dota 2 roster, signing three new players from across China to fill holes that opened up from some legendary figures deciding to step away from the game after several long seasons. For the upcoming 2023 Dota Pro Circuit, only star midlaner NothingToSay...
dotesports.com
Shopify Rebellion is entering Dota 2 with the most-stacked lineup in NA
Not even a day after officially announcing the team, Fly and the ex-Evil Geniuses roster have solidified themselves as the team to beat in North America after signing a rival team’s star player and a sponsorship deal with Shopify Rebellion today. In what is likely the biggest total signing...
Comments / 0