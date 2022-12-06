A confused traveler in Wisconsin wound up serving as something of a cautionary tale after they left their dog in a backpack that went through the airport x-ray machine. The weird case reportedly occurred this past Sunday at the Dane County Regional Airport in the city of Madison. Sharing an image on social media of the animal as it appeared on the x-ray monitor, the Great Lakes division of the TSA used the incident to remind travelers of the proper way to board their pets and indicated that, in this instance, the canine's owner had "accidentally" included the creature among their carry-on luggage.

