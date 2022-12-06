Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Dog Accidentally Sent Through X-Ray Machine at Airport in Wisconsin
A confused traveler in Wisconsin wound up serving as something of a cautionary tale after they left their dog in a backpack that went through the airport x-ray machine. The weird case reportedly occurred this past Sunday at the Dane County Regional Airport in the city of Madison. Sharing an image on social media of the animal as it appeared on the x-ray monitor, the Great Lakes division of the TSA used the incident to remind travelers of the proper way to board their pets and indicated that, in this instance, the canine's owner had "accidentally" included the creature among their carry-on luggage.
iheart.com
Shapiro Appointing Cabinet Members
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Incoming Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is beginning to assemble his cabinet. He's nominated Uri Monson to be budget secretary, the person who oversees preparation of the state's annual budget. The appointment requires Senate approval. Jennifer Selber will be Shapiro's s general counsel. Shapiro had previously named a longtime aide, Dana Fritz, as his chief of staff.
iheart.com
1 North Carolina City Named One Of The Best Places To Travel In 2023
It's never too early to start planning your 2023 travel plans! Travel + Leisure compiled a list of 50 of the most beautiful, interesting and unique places around the world to travel to in the new year. While the list features notable destinations like the sun-soaked beaches of Maui and the stunning expanse of Tanzania, one city in North Carolina managed to make the cut.
iheart.com
North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
A man in North Carolina was left "dumbfounded" after scoring a $1 million prize off a scratch-off lottery ticket, allowing him the chance to take a step back from his job. Ray Flowers Jr., of New Bern, recently stopped by the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road to pick up a $10 Jumbo Bucks lottery ticket because, "something just drew me to that one," according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. That lucky ticket ultimately led to the massive prize.
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:
iheart.com
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
Comments / 0