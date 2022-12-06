Angela Bassett Reflects on Career, From Living in the Florida Projects to Starring in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ at Celebration of Black Cinema

I don't know about you (but I'm feeling 22...just kidding), but when Taylor Swift drops a new album, I simply listen on repeat and learn the songs as time goes by. I don't tend to make use of her gorgeous lyric videos, and judging from the tweets below, many others are in the same boat. Lucky for us, that has led to these 36 funniest misheard Taylor Swift lyrics that we all get to now enjoy.

4 MINUTES AGO