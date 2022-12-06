Angela Bassett Reflects on Career, From Living in the Florida Projects to Starring in ‘Wakanda Forever,’ at Celebration of Black Cinema

Read full article on original website
‘Till’s Chinonye Chukwu On Using “Care And Honor” To Tell Emmett Till’s Story And Danielle Deadwyler’s Understanding Of Mamie Till-Mobley – Contenders LA3C
Till co-writer/director Chinonye Chukwu joined Deadline’s Contenders Film: LA3C awards-season event to talk about the importance of making the film, creating a safe space on set, and casting Danielle Deadwyler. Till tells the powerful story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless fight for justice after her 14-year-old son Emmett Till was lynched in rural Mississippi while visiting his cousins in 1955. The drama from Orion Pictures, MGM Pictures and United Artists Releasing stars Deadwyler as Mamie and Jalyn Hall as Emmett. Rounding out the ensemble is Whoopi Goldberg, Sean Patrick Thomas and Frankie Faison. RELATED: Deadline’s The Contenders LA3C: Full Coverage One of the biggest challenges...
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
‘Good Night Oppy,’ ‘Mija’ and More Docs Vie For Oscar Glory
This year’s Oscar race for documentary feature, as every other year, includes films made by veteran directors. Oscar-win- ner Laura Poitras (“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”), Primetime Emmy nominee Ryan White (“Good Night Oppy”) and two-time Sundance grand jury prize winner Ondi Timoner (“Last Flight Home”) are among the seasoned helmers vying for a spot on the documentary shortlist, released Dec. 21.
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
'House of the Dragon' cocreator Ryan Condal reveals deleted Baela and Rhaenys scene
At HBO's "Game of Thrones" convention in Los Angeles, the showrunner unveiled a scene that he still considers "canon" between the two women.
'And I Miss You, But I Miss Spider-Man'—Here Are the 36 Funniest Misheard Taylor Swift Lyrics Shared By Fans
I don't know about you (but I'm feeling 22...just kidding), but when Taylor Swift drops a new album, I simply listen on repeat and learn the songs as time goes by. I don't tend to make use of her gorgeous lyric videos, and judging from the tweets below, many others are in the same boat. Lucky for us, that has led to these 36 funniest misheard Taylor Swift lyrics that we all get to now enjoy.
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
‘Mariupolis 2’ Wins Best Documentary at European Film Awards
The 35th European Film Awards are underway at the Harpa concert hall in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavík. The awards have been voted on by the 4,400 members of the European Film Academy. (Watch the ceremony here.) “Close,” “Holy Spider” and “Triangle of Sadness” lead the nominations tally, with...
