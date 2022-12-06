ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

New Tech teachers form Folklorico group

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyYxC_0jZc0VFp00
From left, New Tech Folklorico dancers, students Lizeth Villegas, Cassandra Carrasco, math facilitator Yoana Picazo, students Evelyn Santana, Daphne Amaya and Kassandra Hernandez. (Courtesy Photo)

After a few fits and starts, George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa has started its own Ballet Folklorico team.

Led by math facilitator Yoana Picazo and Spanish facilitator Maria Bustillos, it currently has six girls, but they are hoping to grow the squad.

About a month and a half ago, the two decided to try performing at the school’s culture day.

Picazo mentioned to Bustillos that she missed Folklorico dancing. Bustillos told her she had tried to have a group, but it didn’t take off. Picazo told her she had danced in high school and college and could teach students, if they were interested.

Bustillos had long been interested in connecting students to their culture. She calls herself the “instigator” as she doesn’t know how to teach Folklorico dancing, for example, so she works to get people involved who have special talents to help create a celebration or show.

She was glad to see the group perform.

“I saw how fast they learned just in that little time and I saw that they were really looking forward to it,” Bustillos said.

They didn’t have much time to prepare for the Nov. 18 culture day.

“Folklorico is really … intricate footwork. It takes a lot of knowledge on how to do it. It’s also very intricate skirt work and I thought okay, I don’t think that I could teach them the ins and outs of every bit of footwork in three weeks, but I do think that I could teach them the skirt work because I feel like that’s the most visual part,” Picazo said.

“The footwork you hear. … But the skirt work you do see, so I thought I’ve got to pick one or the other. So I picked the skirt work to work on. It’s still a lot of work because they have to learn to carry these heavy skirts. They have to keep their arms up. They have to learn to smile. They have to learn to be elegant and not look like they’re terrified out of their mind,” Picazo said.

She taught them about half a song because she didn’t think there was enough time to make it. Picazo thought of some steps she thought they could manage and taught them some skirt work.

“They picked it up quite decently … I think what we ended up doing was maybe about half of the song, which I still think was an accomplishment in and of itself. We focused on that minute and a half and we just kept practicing,” Picazo said.

There were girls that could attend and others that couldn’t. Finally, the last week she said they were going to practice every day, which is what they did.

Then a teacher next to her at school suggested she dance with the girls. Picazo wanted no part of it, but the teacher thought it would help the girls’ confidence.

Despite her reluctance, Picazo participated and she thought the performance turned out great.

“A lot of the parents were really proud of them, and even just other people that were there at the event kept coming up to us and saying thank you so much for expressing our culture. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen people dance Folklorico around here, so it was really nice,” Picazo said.

She added that each region has its own outfits and every dance has a storyline. Accessories like fans are also part of what sets an outfit apart.

Lizeth Villegas, a 16-year-old sophomore, said she decided to take part in the team because she had a lot of friends who were going to join.

“I was thinking that it would be really fun to join to learn how to actually dance because I didn’t know how to before. And it seemed really fun to get into that aspect of culture,” Villegas said.

This was her first time dancing Folklorico. She had seen the dancing before on social media and trips to Mexico.

“We did it a little bit more basic because it was almost everybody’s first time actually doing it. So it wasn’t necessarily the same, but we did a lot of the skirt movements,” Villegas said.

She practiced at home and played the music in her living room “a bunch of times.”

The practice skirts are somewhat lighter and plainer than the performance skirts. She said they would practice over and over again and the skirts got heavier.

Even with the preparation, Villegas was nervous when she got up to perform, but by the time they were done, she thought it was really fun.

“I would totally do it again,” she said.

Cassandra Carrasco, a 16-year-old junior, decided to join the group to get back in touch with her culture and also for her grandfather.

Carrasco said she had not done Folklorico dancing before, but had done other types of dancing.

“It was really fun. Honestly, it was a little difficult at first since it was something new to learn. And honestly, I’m as stiff as a log when I dance, so I was like, yes, finally something I can get down,” Carrasco said.

The dancing was easier in some ways compared to contemporary dances. Keeping her arms up was comparable to the cheerleading she had done.

“There was some parts that were challenging, like keeping your arms up all the time (because of) the weight of the skirt, but I found it a bit easier; funner,” Carrasco said.

Before the performance, she told herself she could do it and the day of the performance she was “so excited, but nervous at the same time.”

“I was like okay, I can do this; I’ve just got to do my best and everything will be A-OK; so I think mostly excited. Afterwards, I felt proud of myself; proud of myself for pushing myself to complete something and perform it,” Carrasco said.

Her family was very supportive. She added that her mother had danced when she was younger.

Carrasco added that Picazo is an “awesome teacher.”

“Thanks to her, I learned all this, so it was really fun, and I can’t wait to continue,” Carrasco said.

Fifteen-year-old sophomore Evelyn Santana said she knows how to dance Nortenas and Cumbias, but growing up she never did anything like Ballet Folklorico.

Seeing Picazo dance, she thought it was so difficult.

“I thought it was so hard and so intricate and beautiful like the skirt movements and everything. But once we actually started getting it and starting little by little” it got easier, Santana said.

She was nervous when she saw the NTO cafeteria full of families and classmates.

“I was scared of … messing up in front of everybody,” Santana said.

But the performance went really well.

“We were all really excited. Once we went off to the side, we were … really happy; smiling (and) laughing. It was really cool; it was like the rush of excitement,” she said.

Like the other girls, Santana practiced at home. She used her phone for music and her dad’s phone to record. Her family was very supportive of her joining the team.

“The first day I went home with the skirt, they were proud. They were excited to see me moving the skirt, or dancing around,” Santana said.

“I really hope this goes on to the next few years while I’m in high school and even beyond that because it was a really fun experience. It was an unforgettable experience,” she added.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year

A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Atmos Energy donates to Senior Life Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ATMOS Energy made the company’s largest financial donation in West Texas today, when they presented a check to the “Together, We are More” Capital Campaign from Senior Life Midland. The aim of Senior Life Midland’s new campaign is to help accommodate the ever-changing needs of the growing senior population in West Texas. […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Student Arrested For Making Threats

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ECISD police arrested a student today, after he made threats towards another student. Officers say that the Permian High School freshman was arrested after he told another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy that was arrested now faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Park Mall to host breakfast with Santa

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Santa Clause is making his way over to the Midland Park Mall this holiday season! The Midland Park Mall (located at 4511 North Midkiff Road) is hosting Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, December 10th, from 9:00am to 10:30am. People all across the basin are invited to visit and enjoy some of the […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Another ECISD student arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Graham Pharmacy closing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
347
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy