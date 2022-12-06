ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

The Suburban Times

Seeking applications for board and commission positions

City of Puyallup announcement. Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:. Design Review and Historic Preservation Board. Parks and Recreation Board. To be considered for appointment,...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

The Pierce Transit Board Dec. 12 Meeting Agenda

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Dec. 12 (3 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times

Pierce County seeks feedback on Residential Use Code

Pierce County social media post. We invite you to provide feedback on the proposed Residential Use Code amendment, amending the code in the Parkland-Spanaway-Midland communities. Please visit our website for more information: bit.ly/3Jvc1ax.
The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Adopts 2023 Legislative Agenda

TACOMA, Wash. – On Dec. 6, the Tacoma City Council adopted its 2023 Legislative Agenda as amended, outlining the City of Tacoma’s priorities for the Washington State Legislature and U.S. Congress. Developed with input from a diverse range of stakeholder groups, state legislators and agencies, and Tacoma community members, the Legislative Agenda will determine how the City of Tacoma focuses its advocacy resources in the coming year.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Festival of Trees raises more than $1.97 million

TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returned in person over the weekend for its two signature events, Tinsel on the Town and Festival Gala. The events raised over $1.97 million for critical programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'

At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Kent Keel Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors

City of University Place announcement. Kent Keel, Councilmember of University Place, WA,was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, MO. Keel was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities as chair of its Information Technology and Communication (ITC) committee. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election

SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway

MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
SPANAWAY, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies

Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
KIRKLAND, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood, Gimhae City, South Korea establish ‘Sister City’ partnership

City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council was joined earlier this week by a delegation from Gimhae City, located in the South Gyeongsang Province in the Republic of Korea. The visit was one of celebration, as the two municipalities formally recognized their long-standing relationship with the establishment of an official “Sister City” designation.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Housing and Homelessness Support

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. You might have heard that the Council will be looking at adopting the 1/10th of 1% sales tax to provide supports for residents in Pierce County needing help with housing and homelessness. This tax, which would only cost the average taxpayer an additional $16/year would generate ~$20M annually in desperately needed funding to address our affordable housing crisis. I helped sponsor this legislation and wanted to share my thoughts.
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse Opens Again with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

Illness struck while Lakewood Playhouse was about to re-open in time for Christmas. Everyone is well and the play is up and running . . . hopefully. With most other performances of A Christmas Carol, the storyline features Mr. Scrooge, Bob Cratchet and Tiny Tim and more. Not so with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, thanks to Tom Mula. Mula has been an award-winning playwright, actor, and director for more than 25 years. He received 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards in 1991 for his play GOLEM at the National Jewish Theatre and for his work on Nicole Hollander’s hit musical, SYLVIA’S REAL GOOD ADVICE. In 1995, Adams Media published his novel JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL (the backstage version of Dickens’ Scrooge story told by Marley’s Ghost;) it became a Chicago Tribune bestseller.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

December Red Letter Days

Submitted by Dr. Patt Schwab with Dorothy Wilhelm. I enjoy Advent, which takes place on the four Sundays before Christmas. In our home the children loved to take the figures from our Nativity Set on an Advent Journey. The shepherds stood on a high bookshelf, waiting for the angels to come. The Wise Men were carried to different back bedrooms and each day the children would move the figures closer to the manager, talking and speculating about the journey and what the people in the beloved story were feeling. One year one of the Wise Men got lost. We found him three years later in the bottom drawer of the buffet with a happy smile on his face.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Chorus Takes the Stage in Three Holiday Concerts

Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus. The Tacoma Youth Chorus invites you to bring your family and friends to celebrate the holiday season at any or all of our holiday programs in the coming weeks!. First, join the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus for two festive holiday performances in the...
TACOMA, WA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bremerton, WA

The lively city of Bremerton is in Kitsap County, Washington. Named after the city founder William Bremer, it is the largest city in the Kitsap peninsula and the home of the largest ferry terminal among the four Washington state terminals. Bremerton is a beautiful waterfront city with fantastic weather, bustling...
BREMERTON, WA

