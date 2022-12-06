Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System Board to hold final public hearing for 2023 budget
Pierce County Library System announcement. At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m., meeting,the Boardwill hold its second and final public hearing for the Library System’s 2023 budget and conduct other business. The meeting will be held in person at the...
The Suburban Times
Seeking applications for board and commission positions
City of Puyallup announcement. Many Puyallup residents help build community through volunteer service. The City of Puyallup is soliciting applications for current vacancies and upcoming term expirations on the following citizen volunteer boards and commissions:. Design Review and Historic Preservation Board. Parks and Recreation Board. To be considered for appointment,...
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services
Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
The Suburban Times
The Pierce Transit Board Dec. 12 Meeting Agenda
The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Board Meeting on Dec. 12 (3 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County seeks feedback on Residential Use Code
Pierce County social media post. We invite you to provide feedback on the proposed Residential Use Code amendment, amending the code in the Parkland-Spanaway-Midland communities. Please visit our website for more information: bit.ly/3Jvc1ax.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Adopts 2023 Legislative Agenda
TACOMA, Wash. – On Dec. 6, the Tacoma City Council adopted its 2023 Legislative Agenda as amended, outlining the City of Tacoma’s priorities for the Washington State Legislature and U.S. Congress. Developed with input from a diverse range of stakeholder groups, state legislators and agencies, and Tacoma community members, the Legislative Agenda will determine how the City of Tacoma focuses its advocacy resources in the coming year.
The Suburban Times
Festival of Trees raises more than $1.97 million
TACOMA, Wash. — Festival of Trees, the largest annual fundraiser for Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, returned in person over the weekend for its two signature events, Tinsel on the Town and Festival Gala. The events raised over $1.97 million for critical programs and services at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia community speaks against RFA: 'Manufactured crisis'
At last night’s city council meeting, Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby opened the public hearing before the councilmembers who later voted on the joint resolution with Tumwater regarding the formation of a Regional Fire Authority (RFA), including the approval of a plan that covers governance, operations and financing, and includes a fire benefit charge.
The Suburban Times
Kent Keel Elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors
City of University Place announcement. Kent Keel, Councilmember of University Place, WA,was elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors by NLC’s membership at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, MO. Keel was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities as chair of its Information Technology and Communication (ITC) committee. NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.
King, Pierce, Snohomish counties now all recommending masks indoors amid concerns over ‘tripledemic’
SEATTLE — Health authorities in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties are recommending that people wear masks in indoor public spaces as viral respiratory illnesses are circulating across the state and country. The respiratory illnesses of concern include the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public Health - Seattle & King County,...
q13fox.com
Seattle City Councimember Lisa Herbold not running for re-election
SEATTLE - Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold announced that she will not be running for re-election to represent District 1 for another term. District 1 encompasses the West Seattle and South Park neighborhoods. "I will not be running for re-election in 2023. Above my love of public service to the...
The Suburban Times
Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway
MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland legend Bill Woods dies
Former Kirkland mayor and longtime community champion Bill Woods died Dec. 7, 2022. He was 97. Woods, a World War II veteran, worked as a pharmacist for about 40 years. He moved to Kirkland in 1953 when the city had about 5,000 residents, and in 1962, he opened the Lakeshore Pharmacy.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood, Gimhae City, South Korea establish ‘Sister City’ partnership
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council was joined earlier this week by a delegation from Gimhae City, located in the South Gyeongsang Province in the Republic of Korea. The visit was one of celebration, as the two municipalities formally recognized their long-standing relationship with the establishment of an official “Sister City” designation.
The Suburban Times
Housing and Homelessness Support
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. You might have heard that the Council will be looking at adopting the 1/10th of 1% sales tax to provide supports for residents in Pierce County needing help with housing and homelessness. This tax, which would only cost the average taxpayer an additional $16/year would generate ~$20M annually in desperately needed funding to address our affordable housing crisis. I helped sponsor this legislation and wanted to share my thoughts.
Chronicle
Centralia Residents Learn From Experience That Property Owners Are Responsible for Abandoned RVs
With the uptick in people experiencing homelessness throughout the Pacific Northwest, more abandoned RVs are beginning to appear. Centralia resident Cathy Lindsey knows this firsthand after an RV was abandoned on her property Wednesday afternoon. A security camera on her neighbor’s property caught someone driving a white truck towing the...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Playhouse Opens Again with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol
Illness struck while Lakewood Playhouse was about to re-open in time for Christmas. Everyone is well and the play is up and running . . . hopefully. With most other performances of A Christmas Carol, the storyline features Mr. Scrooge, Bob Cratchet and Tiny Tim and more. Not so with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, thanks to Tom Mula. Mula has been an award-winning playwright, actor, and director for more than 25 years. He received 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards in 1991 for his play GOLEM at the National Jewish Theatre and for his work on Nicole Hollander’s hit musical, SYLVIA’S REAL GOOD ADVICE. In 1995, Adams Media published his novel JACOB MARLEY’S CHRISTMAS CAROL (the backstage version of Dickens’ Scrooge story told by Marley’s Ghost;) it became a Chicago Tribune bestseller.
The Suburban Times
December Red Letter Days
Submitted by Dr. Patt Schwab with Dorothy Wilhelm. I enjoy Advent, which takes place on the four Sundays before Christmas. In our home the children loved to take the figures from our Nativity Set on an Advent Journey. The shepherds stood on a high bookshelf, waiting for the angels to come. The Wise Men were carried to different back bedrooms and each day the children would move the figures closer to the manager, talking and speculating about the journey and what the people in the beloved story were feeling. One year one of the Wise Men got lost. We found him three years later in the bottom drawer of the buffet with a happy smile on his face.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Youth Chorus Takes the Stage in Three Holiday Concerts
Submitted by Tacoma Youth Chorus. The Tacoma Youth Chorus invites you to bring your family and friends to celebrate the holiday season at any or all of our holiday programs in the coming weeks!. First, join the combined choirs of Tacoma Youth Chorus for two festive holiday performances in the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bremerton, WA
The lively city of Bremerton is in Kitsap County, Washington. Named after the city founder William Bremer, it is the largest city in the Kitsap peninsula and the home of the largest ferry terminal among the four Washington state terminals. Bremerton is a beautiful waterfront city with fantastic weather, bustling...
Comments / 0