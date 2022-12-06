Read full article on original website
CBP officers seize $808K worth of narcotics in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry seized over $800,000 worth of narcotics on Sunday. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when a 24-year old woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet was referred to a secondary vehicle inspection. Upon inspection, CBP officers discovered eight packages […]
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident while patrolling border in south Texas
BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A customs agent died early Wednesday in an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling the border in south Texas, authorities said. According to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the accident happened at about 1 a.m. CST near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico.
KRGV
Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
Washington Examiner
EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agent on ATV killed in line of duty
AUSTIN, Texas — A Border Patrol agent in Texas died as the result of an ATV accident while in the line of duty early Wednesday, the Washington Examiner learned. A spokesman for Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas around 1 a.m. CST Wednesday.
riograndeguardian.com
Garza: Pendulum-De Lucio project can be spur for developing a manufacturing hub in north Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas – Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza says the big Pendulum Development/De Lucio USA trailer assembly project can be the spark for creating a manufacturing hub alongside I-69 Central/Expressway 281 in the north of the city. Under the De Lucio-Pendulum partnership a 70,000 square feet manufacturing facility is going...
KRGV
Largest digital Christmas tree in U.S. on display in McAllen
McAllen's digital Christmas tree is all lit up and on display. The countdown began Wednesday night at the McAllen Convention Center. The city says it is the largest of its kind in the country. The digital tree is 118 feet tall.
KRGV
Edinburg man on Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list arrested
An Edinburg man on the state's list of 10 most wanted fugitives list is back in custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Eduardo Quinones Fuentes, 28, was arrested the day before Thanksgiving. He was found at an apartment complex in Edinburg by the US Marshals Gulf Coast...
Man was walking in middle of FM511 when fatally hit, DPS says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was walking in the middle of the road early Thursday when he was hit and killed by a motorist on FM 511 in Brownsville, state officials said. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the death, which happened at approximately 5:09 a.m. on FM511 north of Florida Road […]
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Four men arrested after smuggling 'large bundles' of marijuana near Brownsville
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Border Patrol arrested four men accused of smuggling large bundles of marijuana near the Brownsville Ship Channel area Friday, according to a news release. Luis Angel Gutierrez, 32, Luis Angel Gonzalez, 17, Miguel Angel Espinoza, 20, and Armando Landin, 27, were arrested...
Harlingen to fine drivers who create damaging wakes on flooded roads
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission is taking action to fine drivers who plow through flooded streets, creating wakes that threaten damage to property owners. On Wednesday, the commission discussed and approved the first reading of a new ordinance that would allow fines for drivers whose vehicles create wakes on flooded streets, whenever water […]
Man enters McDonald’s with gunshot wound, investigation underway
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a case after a man walked into a Harlingen McDonald’s location with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening. The man arrived at the McDonald’s location on 2305 W. Lincoln St. It is unknown where the man was shot before arriving at McDonald’s, according to Sgt. Larry Moore with Harlingen […]
BPD: Man arrested after punching a pregnant woman; teen texted 911
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man who they suspect hit a pregnant woman while driving, police said. Fernando Garcia-Tello, 30, was taken into custody Monday on charges of assault of a pregnant person, unlawful restraint and unlawful restraint less than 17-years-old, Brownsville police said. Garcia-Tello was driving with a woman […]
kurv.com
2 Men Killed In Separate Auto-Pedestrian Accidents
Two men have been killed in separate vehicle-pedestrian accidents on both ends of the Rio Grande Valley. Early Thursday morning in Brownsville, a man walking in the middle of a road was struck by a vehicle and killed. The man was walking north on FM 511 near Florida Road near the airport when he was hit by a Ford Crown Victoria traveling south. The victim’s name hasn’t yet been released.
Harlingen police rescue woman from submerged car
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen. At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police. The caller alerted police that a woman was […]
KRGV
Mission PD unveils patrol unit for mental health department
The Mission Police Department has a new patrol unit. The green trim vehicle symbolizes mental health awareness. Mission city leaders showed off the new patrol unit Tuesday. They hope it will spark conversations about mental health and resources available in those in need. The department's mental health unit could also...
Brownsville PD: Snow cone stand burglarized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a a person of interest after a snow cone stand was burglarized in Brownsville. Police on Monday released a photo of a man they identified as “a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a building.” Police said the alleged burglary happened […]
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
kurv.com
Report: Private Border Wall South Of Mission Likely To Weaken, Become Unstable
An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.
Drivers making wakes on flooded roads now has Harlingen leaders’ attention
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Motorists in Harlingen driving through flooded streets have made a splash — at least large enough to have now gained the attention of the city. When the Harlingen City Commission meets Wednesday, Dec. 7, the commission will discuss a proposal from the city manager to punish drivers who make wakes on […]
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
