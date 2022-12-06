An engineering report commissioned by the U.S. government shows a private border wall built south of Mission is likely to weaken and possibly collapse in future years. The report obtained by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shows the private wall has shallower foundations than a nearby segment of border wall built by the U.S. government. It predicts that the private wall will become unstable if there is flooding in the area, and could overturn or slide in the event of a hurricane.

