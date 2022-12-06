Local students will gather at cross to hear story of Christmas, sing Christmas carols

John Bushman, center, welcomes everyone who came out to hear the story of Christmas read to students that participate in the People Pride, Inc. scholarship program Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at Calvary Cross. The scholarship program encourages students to maintain good grades, attendance and behavior during their elementary and secondary school educations. Those that are successful have an opportunity to receive a full scholarship to a state university. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

People Pride Scholarship Program students and John Bushman, program founder and chairman of the Investment Corporation of America, will host a program on the true meaning of Christmas at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be at the Calvary Cross on the south service road of State Highway 191 approximately three miles east of Faudree Road.

Students from five Odessa elementary schools will attend with their parents and teachers.

The People Pride Scholarship Program currently supports 25 college students in colleges and universities across Texas.

“We are so happy to continue this annual tradition for kids at the cross,” Bushman said in a news release. “We want to make sure every child in the People Pride Scholarship Program knows the true meaning of Christmas.”