ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Local students will gather at cross to hear story of Christmas, sing Christmas carols

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMMXR_0jZc06W900
John Bushman, center, welcomes everyone who came out to hear the story of Christmas read to students that participate in the People Pride, Inc. scholarship program Tuesday Dec. 14, 2021, at Calvary Cross. The scholarship program encourages students to maintain good grades, attendance and behavior during their elementary and secondary school educations. Those that are successful have an opportunity to receive a full scholarship to a state university. (Jacob Ford|Odessa American)

People Pride Scholarship Program students and John Bushman, program founder and chairman of the Investment Corporation of America, will host a program on the true meaning of Christmas at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be at the Calvary Cross on the south service road of State Highway 191 approximately three miles east of Faudree Road.

Students from five Odessa elementary schools will attend with their parents and teachers.

The People Pride Scholarship Program currently supports 25 college students in colleges and universities across Texas.

“We are so happy to continue this annual tradition for kids at the cross,” Bushman said in a news release. “We want to make sure every child in the People Pride Scholarship Program knows the true meaning of Christmas.”

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year

A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Walk-On’s in Midland supporting family after former employees death

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Walk-On’s in Midland is rallying around the daughter and partner of an employee who was murdered this summer. “He was just funny, his personality was giant, he had a big heart and was just a good guy,” said Amber Bland. Former Midland Walk-On’s employee...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

2022 Parade of Lights winners announced

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Permian freshman arrested for threatening another student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday afternoon, ECISD police arrested a freshman at Permian High School for telling another student he would have his brother come and shoot him. The boy faces the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Firearm in a School or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD introduces their new superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Last night Dr. Stephanie D. Howard was named the lone finalist for superintendent of Midland ISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard currently serves as superintendent of Crane ISD, a position she has held since 2021. She has also served as superintendent of Plains ISD, and in leadership roles for Ector County ISD.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Another ECISD student arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school. The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary […]
ODESSA, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Ray McPherson (Bill)

Billy Ray McPherson (Bill), 77, of Odessa, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 4, 1945, in Sulphur Springs, Hopkins County, Texas, to the late Edith (Debord) and Joseph Cullen McPherson. Bill graduated from North Hopkins High School. He was a basketball coach for...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 12/10/22: Low clouds and fog look to hang around for the start of the weekend then a cold front will push through making for a nicer day in the afternoon. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and some nice temperatures.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD warns public about imposter Facebook account

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning Odessans about a fake Facebook account that’s impersonating the department. Odessa police know that open and honest communication with the public is essential for them doing their jobs effectively and protecting the public, and they don’t want an imposter Facebook account jeopardizing that trust. “One of […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
5K+
Followers
347
Post
769K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy