Related
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
Polygon
Diablo 4’s skill tree is no longer that ancient, sick-ass hell tree
Diablo 4’s skill tree, through which players allocate skill points to learn new talents and abilities, was once a totally sick, evil-looking, gnarled and blackened tree with, like, hellfire inside, and veins and blood pouring out the bottom. It looked badass. Playing the game’s beta this weekend, I was deeply conflicted to discover that the game’s skill tree is no longer that sick-ass literal tree.
Polygon
The biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards, hosted by Geoff Keighley, is known not only for its awards, but also for the news it generates — there’s plenty of promised world premiere trailers and game reveals. During Thursday’s event, Keighley handed out awards for the year’s best games in between hours of announcements, including game updates, release dates, and new trailers.
Polygon
Where to find Warmind Nodes in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s 19th season, “Season of the Seraph,” adds a ton of cool stuff to Bungie’s popular shooter, including a slew of new weapons and armor. But it also brings back Warmind Nodes, a puzzle-like mechanic not seen since 2018’s Season of the Warmind. Warmind...
Polygon
The 14 best Stardew Valley mods to shake up your playthrough
Despite being released back in 2016, Stardew Valley is still going strong. But even the best-designed games can be tweaked to your liking using mods. New players might decide they prefer a recolored look, while those with hundreds of hours might be searching for an expanded experience. Either way, we’ve gathered some of the best Stardew Valley mods to give you tons of options for your next playthrough.
Polygon
FromSoftware reveals new Armored Core coming in 2023
Elden Ring and Dark Souls developer FromSoftware announced the revival of its mech series. at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The debut trailer revealed it will be called Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, and it’s coming in 2023 to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.
Polygon
Yes, you can solo Nightingale; no, it isn’t a steampunk MMO
In Nightingale, players take flight by opening an umbrella. Developers at Inflexion Games, the Edmonton, Alberta-based studio founded in 2018 by BioWare alumni, added this to the unusual fantasy only recently, Neil Thompson, the studio’s art director, told Polygon. But it may yet become something of a badge, or...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
Polygon
Street Fighter 6’s June launch date confirmed
Street Fighter 6 launches June 2, 2023, Capcom announced Thursday at The Game Awards 2022. The latest installment of the fighting game mainstay will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Thursday night’s trailer toured the full launch roster of 18 combatants, from Ken...
Polygon
Riot Games suing NetEase over Valorant ‘copy’
Riot Games is suing publisher NetEase over the Chinese company’s Hyper Front, a five-on-five mobile shooter that Riot alleges is a Valorant clone. It’s also bringing the case to courts in the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, and Singapore, Riot Games lawyer Dan Nabel told Polygon. The lawsuits vary slightly in each country, based on their respective copyright laws, but the thrust of the issue is the same — that Hyper Front is a “copy of substantial parts of Valorant,” as Riot’s lawyers claim in their U.K. filing.
Polygon
Squid Game’s star made a hell of an action movie with Hunt
The South Korean action movie Hunt is not a comedy. It’s a bloody spy movie with deadly stakes, full of bloody conflict and grotesque torture. The stellar action sequences make it clear that nobody in this political face-off is having fun — all the main players are powered by self-righteous conviction that only they can save their country and their government, and any atrocities they commit in pursuit of that goal are valid and justified.
Polygon
What to know before starting Genshin Impact’s new trading card game
The card game train won’t slow down for anything. Case in point? Its latest high-profile passenger: Genshin Impact. Yes, the incandescently popular genre-spanning live service game has a card game. Called Genius Invokation TCG, it’s a permanent minigame rolled out in Genshin Impact’s update 3.3. As a...
Polygon
Tekken 8 reveals more of its roster, including the return of Jun
Bandai Namco brought Tekken 8, the next game in its flagship fighting franchise, to The Game Awards on Thursday, revealing that fighters Paul Phoenix, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama will join Jin and Kazuya in the sequel. A dramatic and destructive new trailer hints at the story to come.
Polygon
The best way to upgrade Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph skill tree
Another season of Destiny 2 is here with “Season of the Seraph,” and that means a new upgrade tree to help your character improve over the course of the season. For Season of the Seraph, that new upgrade tree is the Exo Frame in the HELM. You’ll need the new Exo Frame Modules to purchase the upgrades.
Polygon
Celeste creator’s newest project Earthblade pairs platforming with slashing
The newest project from the studio behind Celeste, titled Earthblade, was announced at The Game Awards on Thursday. The game will be released sometime in 2024. A new trailer showed off early gameplay. Earthblade shares a similar jaunty, pixel art style to its predecessor, along with 2D platforming gameplay. But Earthblade appears to also have fighting elements, judging by the trailer, which showed a horned protagonist dashing, climbing, and slashing through a fantastical, swamp-like environment full of critters, slimes, and knights. The protagonist then activates a door-like portal before the trailer fades to black.
Polygon
Xbox Game Pass players get all Valorant and League characters unlocked next week
Back in June, Riot Games announced a partnership with Microsoft that would offer hundreds of dollars of in-game content from League of Legends, Valorant, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra for Game Pass subscribers. The headline item: Every playable character from League, Valorant, and Wild Rift would be unlocked for subscribers. The only question was when they would be unlocked.
Polygon
Classic adventure game Colossal Cave returns remade in 3D in 2023
Sierra On-Line co-founders Roberta and Ken Williams announced the release date for Colossal Cave, their reimagining of the classic 1976 text adventure Colossal Cave Adventure, during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Colossal Cave is described by the developers as a “3D interpretation of the original text adventure.” It’ll be...
Polygon
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 9-13
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.
Polygon
Genshin Impact fans celebrate their hot and buff nerd, Alhaitham
Hoyoverse sneakily announced two new playable characters for Genshin Impact last night during The Game Awards 2022. The first was a young girl named Yaoyao, and the other was the reasoned academic Alhaitham. The scholar has played an extremely active role in player’s journeys in the new Sumeru region so far, and so now fans are celebrating his official announcement as a playable character at long last.
Polygon
Hearthstone’s new hero class celebrates Warcraft’s best boss
World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic and Hearthstone are both revisiting one of the franchise’s most beloved villains: Arthas Menethil, the Lich King. Arthas first showed up in Warcraft 3 in 2002, and 20 years later, Blizzard is still telling and retelling the story of his rise, corruption, and fall. Arthas has made such consistent appearances as a villain because he’s a walking origin story for half of the heroes in Azeroth.
