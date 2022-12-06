ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
krcgtv.com

Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

MACC in Columbia closed due to threat

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The City of Holts Summit's growth and an increasing number of weekday calls has made it necessary for the city to begin searching for paid firefighters to beef up the Fire Department's volunteer workforce. According to Fire Chief Jason Turner, who is also a Division Chief...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
krcgtv.com

Survey shows Columbia residents support council decision to eliminate city logo trash bags

COLUMBIA — As of Tuesday, people in Columbia no longer had to use city logo trash bags. City council members unanimously voted to scrap them after months of public debate. Columbia city leaders said their city logo trash bag system wasn’t working. City officials had been trying to solve their trash collection problem for years. Once again, roll carts are an option.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council

Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Driver arrested for slamming into Columbia Target store

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is in custody and several are suffering minor injuries after someone drove a car into the Target store at Columbia Mall Wednesday morning. According to firefighters at the scene, first responders were called at 10:14 Wednesday morning for multiple injuries. Upon arrival, police took a driver into custody.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Victim in deadly Columbia pedestrian crash identified, driver not charged

COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia Police investigate shooting leaving one injured

Columbia — The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating after a shooting Monday evening on the north side of town. CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Newton Drive. Officers reported one adult male was shot at the scene. They asked...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Man arrested for Newton Drive shooting, victim died at hospital

Columbia police arrested a man in connection to what became a fatal shooting. In several tweets, police said they arrested Corey Lonell Blueitt, 43, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. They said that Blueitt shot Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia,...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Murder charge filed against man in Newton Drive shooting death

A Columbia man is charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in a fatal shooting on Newton Drive Monday evening. Prosecutors charged Corey Blueitt in the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Badolato of Columbia. According to court documents, Badalato was visiting his girlfriend at about 6:30 Monday evening when...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy