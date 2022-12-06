Read full article on original website
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
Flu cases continue to climb in across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Cases of influenza across the state and country are continuing to rise in levels not seen in years, according to data from Missouri health departments. "In Boone County, the number of reported cases at this time, in the current season, is higher than at least the previous six flu seasons," Ryan Sheehan, the spokesperson for Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services, said. Last week in Boone County, 301 new cases of flu were reported, a nearly 50% jump from the week before.
MACC in Columbia closed due to threat
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Columbia campus of Moberly Area Community College closed for the day Thursday morning due to a non-specific threat in the area , according to a school official. Vice-President for Instruction Todd Martin said an unknown person in the area of the Parkade Center told someone...
Holts Summit to hire paid firefighters
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The City of Holts Summit's growth and an increasing number of weekday calls has made it necessary for the city to begin searching for paid firefighters to beef up the Fire Department's volunteer workforce. According to Fire Chief Jason Turner, who is also a Division Chief...
Survey shows Columbia residents support council decision to eliminate city logo trash bags
COLUMBIA — As of Tuesday, people in Columbia no longer had to use city logo trash bags. City council members unanimously voted to scrap them after months of public debate. Columbia city leaders said their city logo trash bag system wasn’t working. City officials had been trying to solve their trash collection problem for years. Once again, roll carts are an option.
Local area is recognized as a historic legacy district by Jefferson City council
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City council members officially recognized a once-thriving commercial area in town as a historic area. Lafayette Street, a minority community near Lincoln University known as The Foot was named a Historic Legacy District. Due to the large efforts of one local man, it is the first time in state history that a council has approved a district with no remaining landmarks.
Driver arrested for slamming into Columbia Target store
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is in custody and several are suffering minor injuries after someone drove a car into the Target store at Columbia Mall Wednesday morning. According to firefighters at the scene, first responders were called at 10:14 Wednesday morning for multiple injuries. Upon arrival, police took a driver into custody.
Traffic crash disrupts morning commute on west side of Jefferson City
A car crash caused a traffic diversion during the morning rush in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police said that the crash was on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive at 6:52 am Thursday. Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, MO, was driving a Nissan Sentra east. A crash report...
Victim in deadly Columbia pedestrian crash identified, driver not charged
COLUMBIA — UPDATE: Columbia Police have identified the victim of the pedestrian crash as Louis F. Estrada, 63, of Columbia. In a Facebook post, police say Estrada was declared dead at the scene, after an investigation says he attempted to cross Clark Lane, entering the path of an oncoming vehicle. The driver of that vehicle has worked with officers in the investigation, and no charges have been filed, according to CPD.
Audrain County town honors legacy of Pearl Harbor surviving officer
LADDONIA — A small Missouri town marked the heroism and life of Laddonia's own Samuel Fuqua, a survivor of the Pearl Harbor bombing, on the anniversary of the attack on Wednesday. Fuqua was the highest-ranking officer on the U.S.S. Arizona to have survived the bombing, where he saved hundreds...
Columbia Police investigate shooting leaving one injured
Columbia — The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating after a shooting Monday evening on the north side of town. CPD said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Newton Drive. Officers reported one adult male was shot at the scene. They asked...
Search for dog missing since Niangua Bridge crash on Friday
One man was killed and three others were hurt after a crash Friday, December 2, on the Niangua Bridge at the Lake of the Ozarks. Now, people are searching for a dog who ran away after the crash. Craig and Donna Hunt had their dog, Zeke, in the car at...
Man arrested for Newton Drive shooting, victim died at hospital
Columbia police arrested a man in connection to what became a fatal shooting. In several tweets, police said they arrested Corey Lonell Blueitt, 43, of Columbia, on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. They said that Blueitt shot Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia,...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Man enters guilty plea to 2019 fatal shooting of mother of five and 11-year-old girl
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man has entered a guilty plea in the double homicide of a mother of five and an 11-year-old girl in a July 2020 shooting near Volunteer Drive and Grace Lane. Three other people were shot but survived. 19-year-old Iseah Jackson entered a guilty plea...
Murder charge filed against man in Newton Drive shooting death
A Columbia man is charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action in a fatal shooting on Newton Drive Monday evening. Prosecutors charged Corey Blueitt in the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Badolato of Columbia. According to court documents, Badalato was visiting his girlfriend at about 6:30 Monday evening when...
Man charged with accidental fatal shooting of girlfriend out of jail on bond
The Cole County man charged with the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is out of jail on bond. Prosecutors charged Joshua Wilbers with Involuntary Manslaughter and Armed Criminal Action for the shooting death of Hallie Phillips. He had been held in the Cole County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
High school girls basketball highlights and scores, December 6
Battle knocked off Rock Bridge for the first time in 11 tries Tuesday night in Columbia. See the highlights from Battle and more above.
