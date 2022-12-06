Read full article on original website
Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year
A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
Life-size Coca-Cola snow globe coming to United Supermarkets in Midland and Odessa
ODESSA, Texas — Two United Supermarkets stores in the Midland-Odessa area will be hosting a free holiday photo experience on Saturday, courtesy of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. The events will feature a life-size snow globe and free samples of Coca-Cola products. The display will be set up at the store...
Workforce Commission on understaffing in Midland: Young workers have options
Over the last few months, Midland has seen closures of local favorites. In late April, Ally Village Butter closed due to understaffing. Two weeks ago, Chuck and Patty’s on the State Highway 349 corridor closed for the same reason. Two days ago, Midland staple Graham’s Pharmacy sold out to Walgreens.
Permian Basin experiencing pharmacist shortage
MIDLAND, Texas — Across the Permian Basin, patients who go to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens noted that they have waited up to an hour to grab their prescriptions. This is because of a reported shortage of pharmacists across all of West Texas. Dr. Eric MacLaughlin, the Department Chair...
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back
ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel. The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience. On Friday, the team...
20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
Midland’s Westridge Park set for expansion
MIDLAND, Texas — There is certainly plenty of activity located at Westridge Park in Midland, and the area is now set to expand even further. The Midland Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved about 38 acres located northeast of the intersection of Leisure and South Loop 250. With houses and development in the area having grown, the need for more usage has become apparent, so citizens can expect many types of services.
Future Midland Mayor talks plans for 2023 and beyond
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong will be the new Mayor of Midland come 2023 and she's ready to take the seat. "I'm very excited to get started with the council and to work back to a lot of communication within our council, that's a huge priority," said Mayor-elect Blong.
3 Indoor Waterparks Perfect For A Quick Christmas Family Getaway!
It is about that time to start planning your family's summer vacation. School will be out in just about a month and the fam will be hitting the road soon for a vacation destination of your choosing. Let me help you decide where to go. I have been to 2 of the 3 indoor waterparks I am about to suggest.
Comanche Trail Festival of Lights open through Christmas
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is open in Big Spring. Every night from Dec. 4 to Dec. 25, visitors can stop by Comanche Trail from 6-10 p.m. and enjoy the Christmas lights. The festival has been ongoing since 1997. Admission is free but donations...
Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Rita Elia Sanchez, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 8, to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. Sanchez will also have to pay just under 8 million dollars in restitution. According to court documents Sanchez owned and operated an...
OPD warns public about imposter Facebook account
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning Odessans about a fake Facebook account that’s impersonating the department. Odessa police know that open and honest communication with the public is essential for them doing their jobs effectively and protecting the public, and they don’t want an imposter Facebook account jeopardizing that trust. “One of […]
ECISD superintendent elected vice chairman of SBEC
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification. The SBEC oversees the preparation, certification and standards of conduct of teachers in Texas public schools. Muri was initially appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022.
Top 10 Things That Prove You Are From Midland/Odessa
If you have ever wondered what the ten signs are that prove you are from Midland/Odessa, well here they are. 1. You have your last name on the back of your vehicle (usually a pickup) Your last name was passed down to you so you show it off proudly to...
Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
Midlander accused of threatening woman at Walmart
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly confronted a group of people at Walmart and threatened a woman at knifepoint. Jesus Ledesma, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on November 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched […]
The importance of checking on older family members and neighbors
MIDLAND, Texas — During this holiday season, take some time to think about the seniors in your life. "Our volunteers do the checking in on our seniors and making sure the homebound elderly we're taking care of are okay, but people can do that with their own family and in their own neighborhoods and it really does help so much," said Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Executive Director with Senior Life Midland.
Ask Midland Odessa – My Wife Wants To Sell Our Furniture But My Sister Wants It!
Buzz Question- We're getting NEW FURNITURE and my wife wants to SELL our old stuff. She told me she already has someone interested in buying it... BUT, I told her NOPE, hang on we are giving it to my SISTER... she wants it and needs it.. Well needless to say me and my wife are going around on this. I mean, c'mon I'm in the right....right?
