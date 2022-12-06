ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year

A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Permian Basin experiencing pharmacist shortage

MIDLAND, Texas — Across the Permian Basin, patients who go to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens noted that they have waited up to an hour to grab their prescriptions. This is because of a reported shortage of pharmacists across all of West Texas. Dr. Eric MacLaughlin, the Department Chair...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Basin Theatre Work's Divas and Desserts event is back

ODESSA, Texas — Basin Theatre Works invite the public to it's annual Divas and Desserts event on December 16th at 6:00 p.m. at the MCM Grande Hotel. The event will feature twelve of the Permian Basin's most talented women who plan on dazzling the audience. On Friday, the team...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland’s Westridge Park set for expansion

MIDLAND, Texas — There is certainly plenty of activity located at Westridge Park in Midland, and the area is now set to expand even further. The Midland Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved about 38 acres located northeast of the intersection of Leisure and South Loop 250. With houses and development in the area having grown, the need for more usage has become apparent, so citizens can expect many types of services.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Woman Pleads Guilty to $7.9 Million in Tax Fraud

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Rita Elia Sanchez, 45, pleaded guilty Dec. 8, to two counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false tax return. Sanchez will also have to pay just under 8 million dollars in restitution. According to court documents Sanchez owned and operated an...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD warns public about imposter Facebook account

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa Police Department is warning Odessans about a fake Facebook account that’s impersonating the department. Odessa police know that open and honest communication with the public is essential for them doing their jobs effectively and protecting the public, and they don’t want an imposter Facebook account jeopardizing that trust. “One of […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

ECISD superintendent elected vice chairman of SBEC

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced Friday that superintendent Dr. Scott Muri was elected vice chairman of the State Board for Educator Certification. The SBEC oversees the preparation, certification and standards of conduct of teachers in Texas public schools. Muri was initially appointed to the board by Governor Greg Abbott in March of 2022.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Lighted Christmas Parade: Road closures and parade map

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, December 10th at 6:30 p.m. the City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the city’s annual Lighted Christmas Parade. Preparations for the event will lead to road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of threatening woman at Walmart

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after he allegedly confronted a group of people at Walmart and threatened a woman at knifepoint. Jesus Ledesma, 41, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to court documents, on November 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

The importance of checking on older family members and neighbors

MIDLAND, Texas — During this holiday season, take some time to think about the seniors in your life. "Our volunteers do the checking in on our seniors and making sure the homebound elderly we're taking care of are okay, but people can do that with their own family and in their own neighborhoods and it really does help so much," said Kathleen Kirwan-Haynie, Executive Director with Senior Life Midland.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

