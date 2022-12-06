ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

A misty start to the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Fog, drizzle, and clouds are outside the window this morning with temperatures in the 30s across the region. Our misty conditions will continue into the afternoon with clouds and drizzle expected. Low visibilities may continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours, especially for areas north of Highway 20. Temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and low 40s. Drizzle, clouds, and fog continue tonight. Due to temperatures dropping into the 20s, freezing drizzle is possible Saturday night.
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
How Mike Rowe Gave Eastern Iowa Hope in The Face of Disaster

"You and your neighbors have been on my mind". Those were the words of national TV host Mike Rowe two years ago in the aftermath of the devastating derecho. National attention being placed on our situation took a few days longer than some would have liked, while others will agree with the moral of this story right away. Iowans can do it ourselves.
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor

Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Marengo community reacts to plant explosion

From Willis to Winter, the culture continues for the undefeated Wartburg Knights. COVID cases are steady and RSV has dropped. How to deal with common mental health hurdles during the holidays. Updated: 11 hours ago. Joella Gerber, the Clinic Programs Manager for the Mental Wellbeing Clinic at Tanager, joins us...
Fire burns building in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mixed-use building on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon. The fire started at about 1:50 p.m. on the upper floor of a building at 3330 Southgate Court SW, located near 33rd Avenue SW, according to the Cedar Rapids Fire Department. Firefighters were initially unable to enter the building to fight the flames due to wind conditions, instead using ladders and ground-based hoses to knock down the fire. This allowed firefighters to eventually enter the building to continue to work to extinguish the fire.
City of Coralville phone services impacted by temporary outage

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Coralville City officials said inbound and outbound calls to all city departments are not possible Friday morning due to a major carrier outage. City facilities remain open during normal hours, and 911 will still work for emergencies, but calls to city departments are temporarily not working.
Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa State in rivalry game. The Iowa men made it 2 for 2, following the women's team's victory on Wednesday night. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar...
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10

A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Latest updates out of Marengo after plant explosion. Reporters from KCRG-TV9 provide the latest on the Marengo plant explosion and fire, with flames continuing to burn into the night. Hawkeye men breeze past Iowa...
Drone video of Marengo plant fire

A large fire engulfed a southwest Cedar Rapids building, containing offices and residential space. KCRG-TV9's Libbie Randall reports on the latest. Documents filed in court are giving us a clearer picture of what might have happened to a missing Fort Dodge newborn. At least 10 people hurt in Marengo plant...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Marengo fire continues to burn well after dark

Reporters from KCRG-TV9 provide the latest on the Marengo plant explosion and fire, with flames continuing to burn into the night. A 41-year-old man was charged on Thursday in connection to a December 2021 death in Reinbeck. Fire causes significant damage to mixed-use building in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6 hours...
Last Hope Animal Rescue Donation Drive helps animals in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A light show is helping a local animal rescue take care of hundreds of animals. The Last Hope Animal Rescue held its 3rd annual Holiday Donation Drive-Thru. Workers at the shelter say the donations help them make it through the winter. ”We have over 200 animals...
