ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Creating Oversight at the Knox County Sheriffs Office

North Knoxville recycling plant moves towards rezoning more than three years after fire. The Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility burned down in 2019 and forced more than 100 residents to evacuate. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 6...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends

Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Oak Ridge fire crews respond to house fire

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the early afternoon, according to a media release. Crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at around 1 p.m. on S Lansing Road. ORFD officials said multiple callers reported the fire that was visible through the windows and roof.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville woman located safe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected

Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities looking for missing high school student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska

Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy