Body found on the road in Campbell County
A body of a man was found on the road near LaFollette.
New development coming to North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
Creating Oversight at the Knox County Sheriffs Office
North Knoxville recycling plant moves towards rezoning more than three years after fire. The Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility burned down in 2019 and forced more than 100 residents to evacuate.
NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends
Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral.
Father seeks answers after his son's body was found in a blue tote in Roane County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It has been nearly a year since Joshua Bateman was located in a blue tote in a remote area of Roane County. A year, and still no answers. That's the part Joshua's father, Anthony, is so frustrated about. Joshua Bateman was found dead on January 2,...
4 accused of taking rifle, ammo, ballistic vest from patrol cars in Knoxville
Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were all victims of car burglaries in October.
Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer's Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays.
Oak Ridge fire crews respond to house fire
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews responded to a fire in the early afternoon, according to a media release. Crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at around 1 p.m. on S Lansing Road. ORFD officials said multiple callers reported the fire that was visible through the windows and roof.
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
KFD investigating after responding to 3 'suspicious' fires around Clinton Highway on Friday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department responded to three different fires early Friday morning around the Clinton Plaza off Clinton Highway. No one was hurt in the fires. The first happened around 5:23 a.m. Friday at the 5000 block of Clinton Highway. Fire crews said they were initially...
The Vanished | David McAfee missing after his iPhone detected car crash that didn't appear to happen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a month since a beloved husband and father of three children disappeared. David McAfee was last seen on October 28, according to members of his family. "People don't just walk off the face of the Earth," said Melissa Gumm, his mother. "My son has...
Man found dead in Campbell, foul play not suspected
Authorities in Campbell County reported that a man’s body was found by the side of the road near LaFollette on Wednesday. The CCSO says that deputies responded to a location off of Sharp Cemetery Lane in the Murrayville community at around 12:30 pm Wednesday and found the body of Jerry Wayne Hutson II.
Knox Co. Commissioner starting community talks following KCSO, McCallister’s Deli event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County District 1 Commissioner Dasha Lundy hoped to create an oversight board for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. This move by the commissioner comes after Kimberly Glenn, an employee of the sheriff’s office and public information officer, took to her personal Facebook page to share the news of three deputies being denied service by a 15-year-old employee at the McCallisters on Shaad Rd.
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
Man shot during domestic incident in Campbell Co.
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the LaFollette Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on Linden Ave. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound Wednesday. First responders transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. The woman at the scene was detained,...
Several wrecks reported as rain moves through Knoxville, East TN
Multiple traffic incidents and crashes are affecting Knoxville drivers Wednesday morning.
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
