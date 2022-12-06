Read full article on original website
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
Massive GTA 5 update introduces feature fans have been begging for
Another year draws to a close and still, we’re without a Grand Theft Auto VI reveal … sort of. There was, of course, a major leak back in October. In case you missed it, Rockstar was the target of a cyber attack which saw over an hour of GTA VI development footage leak online, alongside source code and screenshots. A UK-based teenager was subsequently arrested pleading “not guilty” in court.
ComicBook
GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update Revealed Ahead of Imminent Release
GTA Online's next major update, Los Santos Drug Wars, has been revealed. GTA Online is entering its 10th year on the market after launching in October 2013 on Xbox 360 and PS3. Somehow, it has managed to be so successful that it has sustained itself over the course of several console generations. The open-world crime game allows players to build an empire for themselves with the help of their friends, fill a garage with decked-out luxury sports cars, and commit incredibly absurd and chaotic acts. It's a very fun playground and one that will likely continue to find success until the release of the next Grand Theft Auto game.
ComicBook
GTA Online Confirms Major Long-Requested Features Coming in New Update
GTA Online is adding some major features that have been requested by fans for years now. GTA Online is a total juggernaut and seemingly shows no signs of slowing down. Having just released a new Xbox Series X|S and PS5 version earlier this year, the game is taking on a new generation of hardware and will seemingly continue to be updated on these new platforms for the foreseeable future. As of right now, no one knows when the next Grand Theft Auto game will release, so Rockstar Games is hunkering down on GTA Online to ensure fans have something to do for the next few years.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player saved by police after getting attacked by NPC
A GTA Online player’s run-in with an NPC led to an attack that caused a few police officers to get involved. Similar to every other Grand Theft Auto experience, officers are easy to come by in GTA Online. They patrol various parts of the city, patiently awaiting the moment that someone slips up.
techeblog.com
Grand Theft Auto 5 Tilt-Shift Mod Turns the Game Into a Miniature Los Santos
Ever wonder what Los Santos would look like as a miniature world? If so, then one modder has just the Grand Theft Auto 5 video for you. In the photography world, this effect can be called tilt-shift, or more specifically, selective focus, which is used to direct the viewer’s attention to a small part of the image while artificially blurring the others.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
ComicBook
GTA Online Giving Grand Theft Auto Players New, Free Car
GTA Online players were tasked recently with a new community challenge from Rockstar Games. In true Grand Theft Auto fashion, the objective was to steal a ton of money through the game's Heists, and if players could accomplish the goal of stealing a collective GTA$2 trillion, they were promised a surprise reward. Players went above and beyond that goal already, and to make good on the promise, Rockstar said it'd be giving everyone a free vehicle.
game-news24.com
Rockstar confirms major updates this month for GTA Online
For GTA Online players, Rockstar Games has dropped some excellent news in just two weeks ahead of the Yuletide break. The players rejoice when they learned that the nearly decade old game was to get some new features and even some new content. It isn’t surprising that Rockstar Games had...
Ars Technica
Microsoft games like Starfield will cost $70 starting next year
Microsoft has become the latest big-name publisher to jump to a $70 asking price for the launch of big-budget games. The company said in a statement to IGN that the new pricing will start in 2023 for games built for the Xbox Series X/S and will include titles like Starfield, Redfall, and the next Forza Motorsport.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Has A Long, Strange History On Nintendo Consoles
Microsoft's recent announcement that it intends to put Call Of Duty games onto Nintendo consoles for the next 10 years came as a surprise to many. After all, the best-selling shooter franchise has not yet appeared on the Nintendo Switch, despite that console holding onto a huge portion of market share for years now.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
IGN
Gabe Newell: Steam Isn't Interested in Agreements Like Xbox's Nintendo Call of Duty Deal
Valve appreciates Microsoft’s continued support of the Steam storefront and says that a formal agreement isn’t really necessary for their partnership together. "We're happy that Microsoft wants to continue using Steam to reach customers with Call of Duty when their Activision acquisition closes,” said Valve CEO Gabe Newell in a statement to Kotaku. “Microsoft has been on Steam for a long time and we take it as a signal that they are happy with gamers reception to that and the work we are doing. Our job is to keep building valuable features for not only Microsoft but all Steam customers and partners.”
Digital Trends
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion works best as a portable game
With Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion’s release date fast approaching, you may be debating what platform to buy it on. It’ll launch on everything from PC to Nintendo Switch, and there’s a fair reason to get it on each. A PS5 or Xbox Series X copy will provide a smooth, reliable experience, while a PC copy will allow you to run it at ultra-high frame rates if you so desire.
Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers
A closed playtest is coming on December 13
IGN
Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Launch Cosmetics as Part of New Crossover; Bungie releases a new trailer for Season 19
Two of the biggest AAA titles will be exchanging cosmetics, as part of a new crossover. The two titles in question are Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Bungie's Destiny 2, with the developers unveiling new items to both titles. The cross-over event comes right after Valhalla received its final post-launch...
Destiny 2: Lightfall Expansion Gets New Gameplay Trailer
A new trailer just dropped for "Destiny 2: Lightfall," the latest expansion for Bungie's popular and long-running MMO shooter coming March 1, 2023.
Xbox Series X|S owners just got an awesome free Fortnite graphics upgrade
The new season of Fortnite looks absolutely stunning on the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X
