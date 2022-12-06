ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
vidanewspaper.com

20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard

On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
OXNARD, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA
CBS LA

Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
WHITTIER, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park

Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park

A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning.  Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.  Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter

LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a 22-year-old man was charged today with killing his 1-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. “The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything....
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy