27 arrested in fix-it ticket scheme tied to illegal street racing, accused ringleader charged: CHP
A crackdown on an alleged fix-it ticket scheme involving illegal street racers led to charges against the scheme's suspected ringleader, California Highway Patrol officials said.
3 men arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three men were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident on Tuesday. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. “Bank jugging” involves thieves staking out potential […]
vidanewspaper.com
20-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in Oxnard
On Monday, December 5, 2022, at about 12:50 A.M., Officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the call of a shooting victim in the 1200 block of W. Gonzales Rd. When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male, later identified as John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services quickly arrived and began life-saving measures. Unfortunately, Carrillo succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
Man shot dead in Whittier, 2 suspects at large
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives were investigating a shooting on the 10000 block of Laurel Ave. in unincorporated Whittier Thursday morning.The shooting was reported at about 1:39 a.m. Thursday.A man with a gunshot wound to the head was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. Two male adult suspects reportedly fled the scene in an SUV and remained at large.Laurel Avenue was closed at the scene during the investigation.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers (800) 222-8477 or submitted to lacrimestoppers.org.
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
5 hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at park in Santa Clarita, authorities say
Five people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl and being found in two parked cars in Saugus, authorities said.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Three suspects arrested on suspicion of possession, selling of fentanyl after overdoses in Saugus park
Three adult suspects were arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell the opioid after two other adults overdosed on the drug at Bouquet Canyon Park in Saugus, according to law enforcement officials. According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Michael Pittman, dispatchers received...
LAPD Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to an auto vs pedestrian call around 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, on the 14100 block of Terra Bella Street. When units arrived at the location in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
KTLA.com
33-year-old Westlake High School employee arrested for sending illicit images to juvenile
A 33-year-old Conejo Valley School District employee was arrested for sending inappropriate and illicit images to a female juvenile via social media, authorities announced on Monday. Administrators at Westlake High School reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 1, according to a department news release.
Body found at park near elementary school in Santa Clarita, authorities say
A body was found at a park adjacent to an elementary school in Santa Clarita, prompting an investigation, authorities said.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders.
foxla.com
Thousand Oaks school employee arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate images to student
THOUSAND OAKS, Calf. - A theater tech at Thousand Oaks high school was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a student. Thomas Ballas was arrested on Dec. 2 on charges of sending harmful matter to a minor and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.
Officials: Transgender Woman Found Dead in Malibu Area May Have Overdosed
A transgender woman found dead at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area may have overdosed, authorities said Tuesday.
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood man charged with murdering his daughter
LOS ANGELES- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that a 22-year-old man was charged today with killing his 1-year-old daughter whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. “The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything....
Deputy must answer questions about alleged banditos on-duty crime: Judge
An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy – alleging he was pressured to quit his job by a clique of deputies known as the Banditos – must answer questions about an on-duty crime he allegedly saw a Banditos member commit, a judge ruled today.
signalscv.com
Two men arrested in connection with Circle K armed robbery
Two men were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of armed robbery at a Circle K convenience store in Santa Clarita, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 10:15 a.m. with a report of a robbery at Circle K on the 18700 block of Via Princessa.
