Oregon State

thatoregonlife.com

Measure 114 Temporarily Blocked in Oregon, Will Not Go Into Effect

Only hours after a federal judge in Portland ruled Measure 114 will move forward with a 30-day delay on the gun permits requirement, Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio blocked the measure temporarily from going into effect December 8. At the time of writing this, the measure, which many...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
NEWStalk 870

Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?

Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon emergency rooms saw gun injuries nearly double in two years, OHSU report shows.

Your browser does not support the audio element. From 2019 to 2021, Oregon emergency rooms saw nearly double the number of gun-related injuries. That’s according to an OHSU report that looked at hospital and emergency room data on these types of accidents throughout the state. The report found that, on average, there were at least two visits to the ER for firearm injuries per day in 2020 and 2021. Kathleen Carlson is the director of the gun research collaboration at OHSU and an author of the report. Robert McCauley is the emergency department medical director for Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. They both join us to share what gun violence is looking like in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon

Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

OSP to launch permit-to-purchase firearms website Thursday

Even though implementation of Measure 114, Oregon’s new voter-approved gun law, is on hold for now, Oregon State Police is getting the application process set up now. Superintendent Terri Davie told a Senate committee Wednesday that the permit-to-purchase application will be live on the OSP website starting Thursday. The...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules

I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report analyzes trends with Louisiana crime data

(The Center Square) — A new report is putting Louisiana’s crime statistics in the proper perspective, illustrating the dynamic between reforms and public safety using the most recent data. The Pelican Institute released the report "Crime in Louisiana, Analyzing the Data" on Wednesday to offer lawmakers and the...
LOUISIANA STATE
kezi.com

Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage

SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
OREGON STATE

