Your browser does not support the audio element. From 2019 to 2021, Oregon emergency rooms saw nearly double the number of gun-related injuries. That’s according to an OHSU report that looked at hospital and emergency room data on these types of accidents throughout the state. The report found that, on average, there were at least two visits to the ER for firearm injuries per day in 2020 and 2021. Kathleen Carlson is the director of the gun research collaboration at OHSU and an author of the report. Robert McCauley is the emergency department medical director for Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. They both join us to share what gun violence is looking like in Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO