thatoregonlife.com
Measure 114 Temporarily Blocked in Oregon, Will Not Go Into Effect
Only hours after a federal judge in Portland ruled Measure 114 will move forward with a 30-day delay on the gun permits requirement, Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio blocked the measure temporarily from going into effect December 8. At the time of writing this, the measure, which many...
Overwhelmed with illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at...
‘Too much up in the air’ about Measure 114, gun store owner says
“The people who wrote it weren't prepared to implement it,” said Baumann. “The people who allowed them to put it on the ballot weren't prepared for them to implement it and there's just too much up in the air about what will happen and when it will happen.”
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
centraloregondaily.com
Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Highway Robbery: License Tabs Cost Way Too Much in Oregon. Why?
Recently, I posted an article filled with ranting and raving about how much I pay for vehicle license tabs in Washington State. While I'm still peeved, piqued, and miffed about it - my friend in Portland, Oregon had a sharp rebuke of my whining and backed it up with some hard cold facts that make my license tab woes seem like a drop in the bucket. Oregon - you're paying too much!
OSP launches new gun permit website while Measure 114 remains on hold
Oregon State Police on Thursday launched a new webpage that includes a gun permit to purchase application and explains the steps required to receive a gun permit in the state after the passage of Measure 114.
Oregon FAIR Plan serves as a last resort for people who can’t get home insurance
As the threat of wildfires has increased in recent years, insurance companies throughout Oregon and the Western United States have been adjusting their underwriting and informing more and more customers that they will not be renewing their home policy due to the risk.
opb.org
Oregon emergency rooms saw gun injuries nearly double in two years, OHSU report shows.
Your browser does not support the audio element. From 2019 to 2021, Oregon emergency rooms saw nearly double the number of gun-related injuries. That’s according to an OHSU report that looked at hospital and emergency room data on these types of accidents throughout the state. The report found that, on average, there were at least two visits to the ER for firearm injuries per day in 2020 and 2021. Kathleen Carlson is the director of the gun research collaboration at OHSU and an author of the report. Robert McCauley is the emergency department medical director for Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston. They both join us to share what gun violence is looking like in Oregon.
Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon
Nearly a century ago, one of Oregon’s smallest communities was declared “the capital of the United States all day long,” at least as an honorific. On that day, July 2, 1923, President Warren Harding, who was then on a transcontinental train ride (from which he wouldn’t return to Washington alive), stopped his train at the small […] The post Kotek might consider a century-old example to unify Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Oregon state judge blocks Measure 114; locals react
HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- A restraining order issued by an Oregon Circuit Court judge has blocked Ballot Measure 114 from going into effect on December 8. According to court documents, a circuit court decision handed down by an Oregon state judge in Harney County has stopped the Oregon government from enforcing all parts of Measure 114. The judge's order states that the the Oregon government cannot enforce the measure until at least December 13, at which point the courts will decide whether or not to enact a longer-lived injunction on the measure.
KATU.com
OSP to launch permit-to-purchase firearms website Thursday
Even though implementation of Measure 114, Oregon’s new voter-approved gun law, is on hold for now, Oregon State Police is getting the application process set up now. Superintendent Terri Davie told a Senate committee Wednesday that the permit-to-purchase application will be live on the OSP website starting Thursday. The...
Readers respond: Gun ownership rights require rules
I was disheartened to read of the legal challenge following the passage of Measure 114, (“Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court,” Nov. 24). The Oregon Firearms Federation, Sherman County sheriff and the gun store owner who are challenging the constitutionality...
Memo: Oregon, Washington substations intentionally attacked
"Power companies in Oregon and Washington have reported physical attacks on substations using handtools, arson, firearms and metal chains possibly in response to an online call for attacks on critical infrastructure," the memo states.
Measure 114 gun law has ‘life-and-death’ stakes, Oregon attorney general tells state Supreme Court
Citing “life-and-death stakes” in the case, Oregon’s attorney general Wednesday morning filed a petition urging the state Supreme Court to order a Harney County judge to throw out his temporary restraining order that has blocked gun-control Measure 114 from taking effect. The attorney general, on behalf of...
Students in Oregon are already learning how to facilitate psilocybin experiences
In a sunlit meeting room at a retreat center in the forest outside of Portland, 30-some students sit in rapt silence, at fold-out tables and on cushioned seats on the floor, while a woman lectures from a podium, a screen behind her. It could be a college seminar or yoga...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report analyzes trends with Louisiana crime data
(The Center Square) — A new report is putting Louisiana’s crime statistics in the proper perspective, illustrating the dynamic between reforms and public safety using the most recent data. The Pelican Institute released the report "Crime in Louisiana, Analyzing the Data" on Wednesday to offer lawmakers and the...
yachatsnews.com
No crab for Christmas as latest tests delays Dungeness season until at least Dec. 31 for Oregon’s 300 boats
NEWPORT — Oregon’s ocean commercial Dungeness crab season will not open until at least Dec. 31 after a new round of testing showed lingering levels of domoic acid and low levels of meat yield in some areas. A decision will be made on or around Dec. 18 whether...
kezi.com
Oregon State Police release firearm permit application webpage
SALEM, Ore. -- As Ballot Measure 114 remains trapped in a legal quagmire, Oregon State Police are preparing for the law’s enforcement with a website where people can apply for a permit to purchase a firearm. OSP's “permit to purchase” webpage launched on December 8, the day Measure 114...
