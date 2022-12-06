Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
Related
California Teenager To Get keys To Antioch City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
Watch NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera Here. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
A San Jose Man Allegedly Shot An Unarmed Black Airbnb Guest Who Was Walking To The Grocery Store
Prosecutors said the victim, who was renting a nearby Airbnb, was crossing a street when he saw the suspect exit a home and "quickly approach him" while holding a handgun.
San Jose man charged with shooting unarmed Black man renting Airbnb, DA says
The DA says the victim attempted to run to safety, but Waters shot him while his back was turned, seriously injuring his leg.
KTVU FOX 2
2 arrested after defrauding thousands from Bay Area's 'most vulnerable'
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Two men have been charged with several financial felonies and misdemeanors after allegedly defrauding hundreds of Californians on public assistance, authorities said. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30 have been accused of forming a "sophisticated financial criminal scheme" that targeted the state's "most vulnerable residents," Contra...
thesfnews.com
Help Needed To Locate Thomas Houston
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing at-risk adult. Thomas Houston was last seen at his residence on the 1200 block of Page Street in San Francisco on Monday, December 5, at 2 p.m. He is considered at risk due to an existing medical condition. Thomas Houston is described as an 80 -year-old White male, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes.
Despite having housing assistance, San Francisco woman struggles to find a new home
SAN FRANCISCO - A homeless woman who takes care of her disabled brother during the day while holding down a job at night has discovered that finding a place to live, even with her brother eligible for housing assistance, has proved nearly impossible.For tens of thousands of people in the Bay Area waiting for housing assistance, The housing shortage has made units scarce, expensive, and very difficult to secure, especially with government issued vouchers. It is a complex process that can leave some waiting for years before they acquire a home. Read part 1 of Leticia and Adolphus Washington's storyOne...
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hospitalized Following Hit-And-Run Crash in San Francisco
San Francisco police are looking for a driver following a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian Friday night. The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of Evans in the Bayview. Police arrived and found the man struck had been hurt. The victim was taken to the hospital...
San Francisco couple charged with labor trafficking foreign nanny
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco couple have been charged with several counts related to the working conditions of a nanny they brought to the United States from the Phillipines in 2019.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Jose Aguila and Lorraine Lim, a married couple, have both been charged with eight counts -- one count of felony conspiracy to commit human labor trafficking, one count of felony human labor trafficking, three counts of felony unemployment insurance code violations and three counts of misdemeanor labor code violations.The charges stem from an investigation into the working conditions of the suspects' nanny, who...
sfstandard.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in San Francisco Hit-And-Run Identified
A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza. San Francisco police officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva...
San Mateo Co. Sheriff criticized for potentially favoring donors when issuing gun permits
Sources within the Sheriff's Office say they have serious questions about Bolanos' approval process of gun permits, including allegations of favoring prominent Bay Area billionaire donors.
Contra Costa DA charges 2 in scam defrauding Californians on public assistance
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged two "fly-by-night individuals" with multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges in "a sophisticated financial criminal scheme that defrauded hundreds of Californians receiving public assistance," prosecutors announced Thursday. Florin Tanasa, 27, and Adam Nilsson, 30, each face seven felony counts, including second-degree commercial burglary, grand theft, theft, forgery, and conspiracy. Both also face misdemeanor charges of possessing and/or using a fraudulent scanning device. Both men, neither of whom authorities say have known ties to the Bay Area, were arrested by Hercules police on Dec. 1 at a Bank of...
Man, woman ordered to stand trial for 2020 slaying of Bay Area rapper Cutty Banks
SAN MATEO – A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo that killed a popular Bay Area rapper known as Cutty Banks, prosecutors said Tuesday.Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank on West Hillsdale Boulevard, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.Investigators used surveillance footage to tie a Mercedes-Benz vehicle to the shooting and identified Reupena and Young as the...
Woman fatally struck by SUV was co-founder of San Jose health care organization
SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – A SUV hit the co-founder of a San Jose health care organization and killed her Wednesday evening, according to city officials. Maria Marcelo, 47, died in the collision reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Little Orchard Street and Perrymont Avenue, police said.Mayer was the co-founder of Healing Grove Health Center, and at the time of the collision was leading a procession of the Virgen de Juquila, a Oaxacan traditional Christmastime celebration, the center's executive director Brett Bymaster wrote on social media. "No doubt about it, Maria died in the line of duty doing exactly the...
Former SF Building Inspector pleads guilty to taking illegal payments
SAN FRANCISCO -- Bernard Curran, a former San Francisco Senior Building Inspector, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of accepting gratuity payments as rewards for approving building permits.Curran, 62, was employed by the city from 2005 until he resigned from his supervisory position while on administrative leave in May 2021. His official duties included conducting physical inspections of buildings and construction sites within San Francisco. In his plea agreement, Curran admitted that he accepted illegal payments from two people in his official capacity. The first was an unnamed long-time San Francisco real estate developer who Curran developed a friendship with in the...
KRON4
Car fire burns on I-80 west in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted on the Citizen app showed a car on fire on westbound Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up behind the burning car. The Citizen app lists the address for the fire as I-80 and 6th Street. Video shows emergency crews arriving to treat the fire, and traffic continues around it.
Bay Area woman reportedly missing in Mexico
She was forced into a van, according to Facebook posts.
San Francisco cancels killer police robots after backlash
San Francisco has shelved its plans for killer police robots, as city supervisors voted down the controversial policy Tuesday following widespread criticism
NBC Bay Area
Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 5