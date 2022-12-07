Rhodes elected school board chairman; two new members take oath of office

Retired educator and businessman Don Rhodes of Farmville was elected as chairman of the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday in a meeting that included the swearing in of two new board members.

Rhodes, who has represented District 4 on the board since 2020, was formerly vice chairman. District 2 representative Amy Cole, who was re-elected to a second term on the board in November, will serve as the new vice chair. Cole was nominated by District 1 representative Tracy Everette-Lenz, who also was re-elected to her second term last month.

Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount, a graduate of D.H. Conley High School, conducted the oath of office ceremony for Cole and Everette-Lenz, along with new representatives Jennifer Hodgson and Kelly Weaver.

Hodgson, a former educator and a health-care consultant, takes the District 5 seat that Anna Barrett Smith had held since 2016. Kelly Weaver, a marriage and family therapist, takes the District 7 seat that Caroline Doherty held since 2014.

Neither Doherty nor Smith sought re-election to the nine-member board. Both were present for Monday’s ceremony, which included a recognition of outgoing chairman James E. Tripp Jr., the District 3 representative.

Rhodes credited Tripp for his work as chairman during challenging times for the school board.

“He was part of a very tough year,” he said, “maybe not the toughest year we’ve had but probably the second or third toughest year as a board chair.”

Rhodes listed numerous accomplishments during Tripp’s tenure as chairman, including the expansion of after-school programs, the extension of numerous bonuses for employees and a host of facilities improvements throughout the district.

Tripp, who has two years remaining in his term, thanked fellow board members for the experience and said he has learned much during his service. He extended congratulations to Hodgson and Weaver.

Hodgson said the board has provided a welcoming environment to her as a political newcomer.

“This is the first time that I’ve done this type of public service,” she said. “I know I have lots of wisdom around me to benefit from and I sincerely appreciate that.”

Weaver said she is both honored and humbled to take office and joined Hodgson in thanking board secretary Carol Rankin for helping them to get established in their new roles.

“We are honored to be here to serve with you all,” she said.

Also Monday, the board approved a principal retention supplements allotment of $75,335. Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett told the board that the supplements are part of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds provided to the state. They apply to six principals within the district.

The state’s Department of Public Instruction allotted the funds to keep principals, whose salaries are based, in part, on student test scores, from having a salary reduction due to testing missed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The state is using the supplement to keep them on track so no one loses any funding,” Baggett said. “That is allotted by the state; that’s all we’re allowed to use it for.”

In other business, the board:

Approved the purchase of 27 Sonic smart panels at a cost of $146,871.25. The purchase is to be funded with a federal distance learning grant for panels that will be used at the county’s six traditional public high schools as well as some K8 schools.Approved a letter of intent to expand the Moye Annex lease beginning in August 2023. This would increase the space the school district has leased since 2018 at 1054 Moye Blvd. from 8,300 square feet to 18,000 square feet. The space currently houses social workers, psychologists and federal programs, but plans call for moving data analysis personnel to the site, along with adding meeting space.Recognized Chicod School students Hanna Hardison, Allie Jensen, Anya Johnson, Shelby Jones and Riley Riggs for being selected for the North Carolina Elementary Honors Chorus; students Carrington Flowers and Christopher Lamb from Hope Middle School and Natalie May from Chicod for being selected for the N.C. Middle School Honors Chorus; and J.H. Rose students Juliette Workman and Jiah Lee for being selected for the N.C. All-State Orchestra.Recognized local volunteer Mary Merlino and the Parents for Public Schools organization as community partners. In the last two years, Merlino has knitted and donated more than 200 sets of hats and mittens for children in Pitt County Schools. ( Click here for a story about Merlino .)