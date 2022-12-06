Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
New event space The Corner Spot celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A new gathering space located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The Corner Spot is a new location tailored for parties of all kinds. The event space is using the building where the Sylacauga Karate School was before moving back to J. Craig Smith Community Center.
sylacauganews.com
Six Sylacauga Aggies named to 2022 Talladega All-County Big School football team
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – The 2022 Talladega All-County football team was announced today, and six Sylacauga Aggies made the first team while another four were named honorable mentions. Munford High School swept the Player and Coach of the Year categories as four-star Tennessee commit Sylvester Smith won Player of...
wvtm13.com
Remembering Jerry Tracey's 'signature look'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey received quite a send-off on Friday, Dec. 9, as he anchored his final weather segment before retirement. His fellow meteorologist, Stephanie Walker, worked alongside Jerry for 22 of his 35 years with WVTM13. Stephanie has a lot of memories with Jerry as they’ve worked through many serious weather events. And when she's out in the public, she says she gets plenty of questions about him from viewers. Stephanie says, “Still the number one question I get asked about Jerry Tracey is, 'Where is his mustache?' Now when I got here, and it’s been over 20 years, that was in the post-mustache era of Jerry, so it's been gone awhile. The mustache has been gone but people apparently don't like change.”
wvtm13.com
Warm with showers at times through the weekend
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
Clanton Advertiser
History marker placed at Chilton County Courthouse
Commissioned in May 1943, the USS Chilton was named in recognition of the people of Chilton County for their support of the war effort through purchases of war savings bonds. During the Second World War, the crew of the USS Chilton served with distinction in the Pacific Theater of Combat. From 1943 until being decommissioned in July 1972, the USS Chilton supported military operations around the world including Korea, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Southeast Asia.
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Pell City (AL)
Pell City is a metropolitan city in, and the county seat of St. Clair County, Alabama, U. S. The other county seat for the county is Ashville. Pell City had a population of 12,939 at the 2020 National Population Census. Pell City is an excellent tourist destination with incredible views and activities. You will feel at home in Pell City if you enjoy outdoor activities.
310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road
Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Alabama that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh ingredients only.
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Business of the Month, December 2022 – Muscadine Marketing
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Throughout the year, MIX 106.5, SylacaugaNews.com, and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce are recognizing a local business of the month – a business that is “tuned in” to the Sylacauga area. As the Business of the Month for December 2022, the Chamber selected...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
wvtm13.com
Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
Four Birmingham-area restaurants openings you should know about
Biscuits, wine, doughnuts and pizza are on the agenda for the latest restaurant news in the Birmingham area. In case you missed it, Cahaba Heights is home to a new location of Biscuit Love. In Trussville, Corbeau— a new wine bar— is gearing up to open to the public. Sons Donuts has officially relocated from Avondale to Mountain Brook, and the newest location of San Peggio’s Pizza is open Homewood.
Shelby Reporter
Thompson crowns 2023 Miss THS
ALABASTER – Thompson excitedly crowned a new Miss THS during the 2023 Miss Thompson High School Pageant on Saturday, Nov. 19. “The Miss Thompson High School Pageant was a tremendous success with 27 young ladies participating this year,” THS college and career counselor Pam Vickers said. “We also had six young men participate as escorts.”
wvtm13.com
Serious wreck on Birmingham road injures 13, 9 have critical injuries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE 11:45 p.m. - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services say 13 total people injured and transported to area hospitals. 9 of those people were critically injured. Multiple first responder agencies are on scene of a serious crash on John Rogers Drive in Birmingham. The Birmingham Fire...
alreporter.com
Ivey announces new Shelby County DA, Bibb County coroner
Gov. Kay Ivey, left, and Matthew Casey, right, who has been appointed Shelby County district attorney. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced two new appointments made by her office this week, including a new district attorney in Shelby County and a new coroner in Bibb County. In a statement released on...
Fiery Birmingham exhibition driving crash leaves 9 critically injured, including bystanders
At least nine people were critically injured in Birmingham Friday night after reported exhibition driving ended with a crash that struck multiple bystanders. The crash happened about 9:10 p.m. Friday on John Rodgers Drive at Gun Club Road. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger and Nissan 370z were doing donuts when...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Ashville standout signs with JSU
Photo: Ashville High senior Emma Drinkard signed a track scholarship with Jacksonville State University on December 2 at Rose Chapel in Attalla. Pictured, sitting, from left: AHS cross country and track & field coach Michele Rogers, Emma, mom Kathryn Bailey, dad Calvin Bailey. Standing, from left: AHS athletic director/football coach Shea Monroe, Jay Stewart, Victor Hernandez, Greg Simpson, Andrew Ochoa. (Courtesy of Becky Staples Photography)
