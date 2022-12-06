Read full article on original website
Des Moines man sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection to drug deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for his role in a 2021 drug deal that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Brett Dobberke was sentenced for discharging a firearm during a drug deal as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man
DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
Des Moines teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to bus station
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun to the downtown Des Moines bus station. Police say the teenager had caused some issues at DART Central Station previously and was asked not to return. But he did return Tuesday afternoon and quickly ran...
One person shot after crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was shot Thursday after a crash on 30th Street and Hickman Road in Des Moines. Des Moines police tell KCCI that one person was shot in the groin. The crash involves a gray pickup truck that was stolen. However, the truck was not...
Student caught with gun at Iowa middle school is suspected of attempted murder
Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November.
Dogs attack man in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
Parents of victim shot, killed in Des Moines drive-by shooting speak out
US Dept. of Education investigates Ottumwa school district over civil rights violation. The Ottumwa Community School district violated federal law regarding civil rights, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Excited dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at Iowa day care. Updated: 9 hours ago. An Iowa dog apologized to the...
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
Suspect arrested following stabbing in Hy-Vee parking lot, police say
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has been arrested after a stabbing outside a Hy-Vee in West Des Moines early Monday morning. West Des Moines police received a call of a stabbing in a car outside the Hy-Vee near Jordan Creek Parkway and University Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, the suspect and victim left the scene.
Court Records Say Boone County K-9 Officer Died After Being Left In Vehicle
(Boone County, IA) — A Boone County K-9 officer died after being left in a patrol vehicle for nearly 24 hours. Court documents say Bear, the K-9 Officer, was found in Sgt. Dallas Wingate’s truck in September. They say he was in the truck from around 10 p.m. September 1st to 8 p.m. September 2nd. Wingate resigned from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office on September 8th. The Story County Attorney’s Office will determine whether or not to file charges.
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Parents of victim speak out after driver involved in 2020 drive-by shooting doesn't get jail time
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rachel Lyons says it's still an everyday struggle coping with the loss of her son,Josiah Woods. Woods was killed in a drive-by shooting early New Year's Day in 2020 when he was 14 years old. The driver, Eliza Sackie, was 17 years old at the...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Corey Casady, 35, of Des Moines was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault on persons in certain occupations. Casey Scott, 46, of 2336 Amherst St., Des Moines, was arrested on a...
Creston Man arrested on Warrant
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 58-year-old James Chandler Sash of Creston at his residence on Monday afternoon on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of indecent exposure (a serious misdemeanor). Officer transported Sash to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond.
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man
A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Blockton man arrested following a pursuit in Adair County
(Adair Co) A Blockton man was arrested following a pursuit in Adair County. At approximately 1:00 a.m. on November 28th, a Stuart Police Officer observed a black Jeep in the 1200 block of South Division Street that did not have a working license plate light. As the Jeep drove eastbound onto 110th Street, the Officer turned around to follow it. The Jeep then accelerated to a high rate of speed (75 mph) and refused to stop when the officer activated his lights and siren. The Jeep turned into a field and traveled north off road until it reached the south fence line of Interstate 80. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Barrett Martin Driskill, then fled on foot. Guthrie County K9 Deputy Jones and Stuart K9 Officer Irving tracked the suspect to the north across the interstate into another field. Driskill was located hiding in a waterway.
