ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Flu cases increasing rapidly in Allen County

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0Dje_0jZbyj8D00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Flu cases continue to increase in Fort Wayne in Allen County.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein told WANE 15 that positive flu cases nearly doubled this week compared to the previous week.

WANE 15 previously reported that flu season came a month early, as it usually starts around Christmas, according to the Allen County Health Department.

Dr. Gutwein said on Tuesday that a result of the early season has been a low supply of Tamiflu to fight influenza.

“I think it probably caught the pharmacies a little off guard because they might not have been prepared quite as early. They get their shipments in on a timely basis, and with the flu season coming a little bit earlier, Tamiflu, which is used to help fight the flu, has been in shorter supply this year and is really a little bit more difficult to get now,” Dr, Gutwein said.

Flu season typically runs from October until April or May. So far this flu season there have been 11 flu-related deaths in the entire state of Indiana. Seven of them have come in the past week.

Along with the flu surging, the positive COVID cases in Allen County jumped from 264 positive cases the week of November 23 to 701 positive cases the week of December 6.

Dr. Gutwein said that’s just the normal ups and downs of Coronavirus, and he doesn’t expect there to be a similar COVID surge to what happened in 2021 and 2020.

He also believes RSV will soon slow down and influenza will completely take over.

“There’s talk about having like a ‘tripledemic’ where you get RSV and flu and COVID, most people get one or the other. They don’t typically get all three of them. Certainly you can get two, but that’s very rare and most people will get one or the other, and most of the time the viruses kind of compete with each other so that one of them will win out and that’ll be the predominant virus that’s running around,” he explained.

SACS candidate files petition for recount after losing seat

That being said, Dr. Gutwein knows that hospitalizations are up due to the flu, and that there have been lots of people with the flu or flu-like symptoms filling up hospitals, clinics, and doctors offices.

The health commissioner said the good news is that most cases are outpatient, but the high volume of visitors is putting a strain on healthcare facilities.

Parkview Health is one of them. In a statement, a spokesperson told WANE 15:

At Parkview Health, we are currently seeing influenza cases rise earlier than we would see in a typical flu season, especially among school-age children.

Cases of COVID-19 aren’t rising but remain consistent. We are seeing a small number of patients present with both COVID and influenza, which often results in hospitalization.

In addition to COVID and influenza, we are seeing a high rate of group A streptococcus, or group A strep, spreading through our community. For most patients, this results in strep throat or sinusitis, but group A strep can lead to serious complications if not properly treated.

At this time, we have not implemented visitor restrictions or universal masking. We will continue to monitor activity and make changes to our policies as needed.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent severe cases of COVID-19 and influenza. The bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccine are both highly recommended, especially as we head into the holiday season. You can also help slow the spread of illness by washing your hands frequently and staying home if you are sick.

At this time, Lutheran Health Network won’t be making any changes to their current policies either:

“Lutheran Health Network hospitals, like much of Indiana, have seen increases in respiratory illnesses like COVID, flu and RSV over the past few weeks. A universal masking policy remains in place for all staff and visitors to our facilities. No changes have been made to our visitation policies at this time, but any updates or changes to visitor policies will be reflected on Lutheran Health Network and hospital websites. We encourage everyone to continue using the mitigation efforts we learned and practiced through the pandemic, including staying home when sick, frequent handwashing and considering wearing a mask when out in public or in large crowds.”

December 5 through December 9 is National Influenza Vaccination Week. Dr. Gutwein is urging people to get their flu shots.

The flu vaccine will decrease hospitalizations and deaths, and decrease the severity of the illness for anyone who does get sick.

The Allen County Health Department offers places where people can get flu and COVID vaccines. Appointments can be made by calling (260) 449-7504 or by visiting their medical annex at 4813 New Haven Avenue.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to keep practicing basic hygiene to avoid getting sick.

WANE 15 check in with the major school districts in Allen County to see if they’ve seen an uptick in absences due to illness in the past several weeks. You can read their responses below.

Fort Wayne Community Schools:

“Fort Wayne Community Schools has seen an increase in illness related absences in recent weeks. Some schools have seen an absentee rate of more than 10% due to illness. There are many different illnesses causing this problem. The situation is monitored daily and district leaders have spoken with the health department. We would like to remind people to please stay home if they are sick.”

East Allen County Schools:

“Our numbers are very similar to past years.  No major uptick in absences.”

Northwest Allen County Schools:

“We typically experience an increase in illness after holiday breaks when people are in closer proximity, traveling and eating together. This year is no exception. Northwest Allen County Schools has seen a rise in students being absent due to illness including fever, flu A and strep throat primarily, however, we are no where near reaching an unusually high number at our schools. NACS ncourages everyone to wash their hands regularly, cover coughs and sneezes and keep children home if they have symptoms of sickness as we find ourselves indoors more.”

Southwest Allen County Schools:

Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) is seeing an increase in the number of students absent across the district when we compare the same week in 2021 and 2022. Our absentee rate is averaging approximately 100 more students out this year. Students absent at any one school, on any one day, remains under 10% and continues to fluctuate.

It is important to note, not all recorded staff and student absences necessarily mean illness. Students may miss school for a number of reasons including doctor and dental appointments. Staff may not be personally sick, but are caring for family members who are. Yet, we would be remiss to not recognize that COVID19 continues to circulate, and flu and respiratory illnesses are on the rise throughout Indiana. SACS will continue to track our absentee rates for both our students and staff, as well as encourage our community to continue to take preventative steps such as washing hands, and staying home from school and work when sick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 3

Related
indianapublicradio.org

IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals tighten visitor rules due to respiratory illness proliferation

The nationwide trend of increasing cases of respiratory illnesses has come home to roost in eastern Indiana, including Muncie, Hartford City, and Portland. Responding to the trend, starting Monday, IU Health Ball, Blackford, and Jay hospitals will limit visitors to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, and to protect patients and employees.
HARTFORD CITY, IN
wfft.com

Local residents disapprove of new jail site, one week before federal hearing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The new jail site has upset residents of a nearby neighborhood that don't want a jail next to their houses. The Allen County Commissioners announced the site of the new jail on November 23. It will be located at 2911 Meyer Road between Fort Wayne and New Haven. Just off the property is a neighborhood. And in that neighborhood is Tina Hughes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb grapples with low approval ratings

To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 38 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
GOSHEN, IN
WTHR

HSE donates semi-state money to memorial fund for Carroll H.S. student

FISHERS, Ind. — Despite a heartbreaking in their semi-state football game last month, Hamilton Southeastern scored a win with a show of sportsmanship after the game. The Royals lost to Carroll High School from Fort Wayne, 21-15, on Nov. 18. The Chargers had dedicated their season to the memory of Owen Scheele, who died this summer after a brief battle with cancer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Washington Center start Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Washington Center Road as crews work on gas lines. The section of road between Ridgebrook Boulevard and West Street will be affected. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Wednesday, Dec. 21.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Superior Street to have lane restrictions starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Starting Monday there will be lane restrictions on Superior Street due to a City Utilities Engineering project. The restrictions will impact the section of Superior between Ewing and Wells Streets. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be finished Friday,Dec. 16.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Kevin Nguyen still missing, family asking for public's help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Another vigil Friday for Kevin Nguyen four years after his disappearance. His family still doesn't know what happened to him. Nguyen was last seen on a security camera at Arby's on Jefferson Blvd. in downtown Fort Wayne around 2:40 a.m. His family says he left...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Food packaging maker invests in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Illinois-based D&W Fine Pack is making a multi-million-dollar sustainability investment in its Fort Wayne manufacturing facility. The company, which makes a variety of packaging products for the food service, grocery and food processor markets, says the move will allow it to make products from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
FORT WAYNE, IN
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy