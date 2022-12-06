General Manager of Myrtle Beach Pelicans named 2022 Executive of the Year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kristin Call, the general manager for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, was named Baseball America’s 2022 Executive of the Year.

Call is the only female general manager in the Carolina League. She has entered her 10th year with the Pelicans front office.

“Honestly, I was completely shocked,” Call said. “There are so many phenomenal operators and executives in this industry. I think that they would all tell you the same thing, it’s not about the individual, it’s about the collective. That award may have my name on it, but it absolutely is about our team as a whole. It is the effort, the dedication that every single person on our staff puts in.”

Call refused to accept the award for just herself because she believes the award should go to her entire staff.

“We’ve been building continuity here year over year and that starts with our staff,” Call said. “The fan experience is what we collectively build our brand on.”

The Pelicans front office is always thinking of ways to not only better themselves, but also the fan experience.

“We never want to say that ‘this is the best we can do’ because we can always be better,” Call said. “How do we make that fan experience better?”

The fan experience at Pelican Park is what keeps tourists and locals coming back to the ballpark night after night. With fireworks, fire cannons, a mascot and a bat dog, fans can expect an entertaining night.

“ You know when you walk through the gates of the Pelicans ballpark that you’re going to have a fun night,” Call said.

Kristin Call also said that any young females looking to work in baseball should not be afraid to ask questions or make mistakes. She added that if you are passionate about what you are doing, you will never work a day in your life.

