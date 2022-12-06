Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
Related
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police: 4 shot at Dollar Tree in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Gun violence in New Orleans that began Wednesday afternoon continued through the night and into Thursday afternoon, wounding seven people and killing three. Police responded to a quadruple shooting on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at a Dollar Tree in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur...
WWL-TV
More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NOPD: Multiple victims in shooting at Gentilly dollar store
Four people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon Thursday in Gentilly. New Orleans Police say two juveniles, and an adult man and woman were hurt in the incident.
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
fox8live.com
Alleged ‘porch pirate’ caught on video; police searches for suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in a Gentilly neighborhood. The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Spain Street on Dec. 2. A security camera captures the suspect allegedly stealing a...
wgno.com
Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in a hotel parking lot in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway in Harvey. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that at about 3:00 p.m., deputies found a woman suffering from a stab wound in a car in the parking lot.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
Car owners leave Pelicans game to find vehicles burglarized Wednesday night
One man said because of the incident he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
Double homicide on Elysian Fields in mid-afternoon
The New Orleans Police Department says two people, a man and a woman, were shot dead this afternoon in Gentilly. The homicide happened at Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. around 4:30 p.m.
WWL-TV
Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
Police: Woman fatally struck by vehicle, thrown from Louisiana bridge
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
Shooting in Iberville leaves man with gunshot wound
A shooting in the Iberville neighborhood left a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
Destrehan men arrested, accused of stealing boat and stripping it of equipment
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested two Destrehan men accused of stealing a boat and stripping it of equipment. According to the sheriff, the boat and its components were stolen and stripped at a LaPlace boat launch. Rock...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish on Monday night. The accident happened at North Causeway Boulevard and West Esplanade. A deputy from Jefferson Parish sustained injuries in the crash.
Crash kills two Covington residents
A fatal crash in in Tangipahoa Parish claims that life of two Covington natives.
Comments / 0