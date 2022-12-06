ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class

Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
WATCH: Jonathan Smith, Isaiah Newell, Joshua Gray, and Jack Colletto Preview the Las Vegas Bowl

On Thursday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held the first of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl. Head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Isaiah Newell, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and all-purpose player Jack Colletto were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
Can Washington Flip 4-Star All-American Oregon Commit?

Do the Washington Huskies stand a chance at flipping Oregon defensive back commit, All-American Cale... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal

Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
McKenzie River Crossings

Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
