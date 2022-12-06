Read full article on original website
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Oregon offers scholarship to Arizona Wildcats' leading receiver Dorian Singer
Finding help at the wide receiver position is going to be a need for Dan Lanning and the Oregon football program. It's why the Ducks are expected to be active in the NCAA Transfer Window. When one of Arizona's star wide receivers entered the transfer portal on Monday, the Ducks were one of the first of many schools to extend an offer.
The 10 best Pac-12 recruiters for the 2023 class
Oregon's recruiting success has carried over into the month of December. The Ducks are just two weeks from signing another excellent recruiting class. With signing day closing in, it felt like the right time to dig a bit deeper into how Oregon and other schools got to this point. The...
kezi.com
Oregon hires Will Stein as new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of Will Stein to be the next Ducks offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Stein was the UTSA co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks in 2022. Per Oregon Athletics, UTSA ranked No. 9 nationally in total offense (486.1 YPG), No. 12 scoring offense (38.7 PPG), and No. 12 in passing offense (308.6 YPG).
WATCH: Jonathan Smith, Isaiah Newell, Joshua Gray, and Jack Colletto Preview the Las Vegas Bowl
On Thursday at Reser Stadium, Oregon State held the first of two press conferences before the football team’s departure to Nevada for the Las Vegas Bowl. Head coach Jonathan Smith, running back Isaiah Newell, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and all-purpose player Jack Colletto were made available to the media to preview the matchup against Florida and field other questions from those in attendance.
realdawghuskies.com
Can Washington Flip 4-Star All-American Oregon Commit?
Do the Washington Huskies stand a chance at flipping Oregon defensive back commit, All-American Cale... You must be a Realdawg.com Subscriber to view our Premium Content. Sign up now and get the benefits of a Premium Subscription!
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Pac-12 named co-coach of the year, record 19 Beavers make all-conference team
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith was honored Tuesday as the Pac-12 co-coach of the year, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer on the all-conference teams selected by a vote of conference coaches. In addition, Beavers running back Damien Martinez was named the Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year. Nineteen Beavers...
voiceofmotown.com
JT Daniels’ Outrageous Demands in the Transfer Portal
Morgantown, West Virginia – Last offseason, JT Daniels was one of the hottest players available in the transfer portal. A former five star quarterback, Daniels drew attention from several programs looking for an experienced, proven leader that could push their team over the hump. Ultimately, it came down to...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
McKenzie River Crossings
Reprinted from McKenzie River Reflections August 27, 1982, edition. About 1925 a steel bridge was built about 100 yards below the old ferry crossing. When it was finished and the old covered bridge was to be removed, the school was dismissed at Walterville. The teacher and students all walked down to the river and stood on the new bridge and watched while the county road crews dynamited the covered bridge to smithereens. The covered bridge at "The Narrows" had to be removed the same way.
yachatsnews.com
Family’s fight over control of large Waldport concrete company ends up in court — and with judge’s restraining order
WALDPORT – A company that supplies much of the concrete in Lincoln County is embroiled in a bitter family dispute over its operation and ownership, leading to a judge’s temporary restraining order to prevent any sale, lease or disposal of its assets. The fight is over the operation...
