Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Riverfront Holiday Village at The Wharf is all dressed up for holidays and ready to show you a good time
This Christmas, don’t be surprised if you get five air fryers. From three people. At first, you might need a drink to recover from all the thoughtfulness … and maybe a few more, because you just sold your air fryers!. It takes a village to throw a really...
WSVN-TV
Rick Case Automotive Group celebrates 40th year of Bikes for Kids program
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Rick Case Automotive Group is gifting pedal power to dozens of area children. The dealership is celebrating its 40th year of the Rick Case Bikes for Kids program. Children in the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward received bicycles to take home for Christmas at...
WSVN-TV
Grand marshal reception kicks off Winterfest fun ahead of 51st boat parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Before the 51st annual Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade rolls along the New River this weekend, revelers got to see this year’s grand marshals. A big crowd is expected to come down for the annual bash on the water, Saturday evening. It’s easy...
WSVN-TV
Flo Rida takes groups of children out for Friday night fun at Santa’s Enchanted Forest
MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and if you’re Flo Rida, to give back to the community. The South Florida rapper spread a little holiday cheer at Santa’s Enchanted Forest in Medley, Friday night, giving groups of children a night they will never forget.
Now Open: Vicky Bakery Welcomes Customers to Coral Springs Location
It’s a dream crumb true for Vicky Bakery fans after opening its 20th franchise in Coral Springs on Wednesday. Known for its delicious sandwiches, croquettes, and Cuban Pastelitos, a homemade pastry recipe passed down for generations. The Coral Springs location continues this tradition at its newest location at 2528...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Department raises over $15K from bike ride to Key West
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department hit their bike pedals for a purpose. Members of the police department raised more than $15,000 through a bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. The money will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans, service members and...
WSVN-TV
7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people
PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
WSVN-TV
Mural unveiled at Habitat ReStore inspired by MLK’s belief in community
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Habitat for Humanity of Broward has unveiled a mural on Wednesday with a special message. The artwork is featured on the wall of the Habitat ReStore along West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. The theme is based on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s...
WSVN-TV
Mother honors 8-year-old daughter’s memory with annual Christmas toy drive
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother continues her mission to put smiles on families faces during the holidays. Her generous act is also a way to keep her daughter’s memory alive. Home video of Christmas in 2015 showed Jada Page opening presents with her little sister....
WSVN-TV
Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest
MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
Miami New Times
Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami
If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
WSVN-TV
16th Annual Irie Weekend swings into action to raise funds for kids
Heat fans and Miami music lovers know and love DJ Irie, but the difference he’s made for kids in our community is what we like the most, and this weekend, he’s making doing good a whole lot of fun … out on the golf course. Deco’s swinging reporter, Alex Miranda, has the story.
Click10.com
Las Olas favorite back open, shaking things up on and off the menu
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Don’t call it a comeback!. A Las Olas favorite is back open after shutting down during the pandemic, and they used that time off to shake things up on and off the menu. The Italian restaurant Timpano is back open to fill us up...
WSVN-TV
Bald eagle Rita showing improvement after surgery on broken wing
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The medical team at Zoo Miami have provided an update on a bald eagle receiving crucial care. Veterinarians at Zoo Miami Hospital continue efforts to save one of Rita’s wings. They performed surgery after the bird somehow broke the wing. Rita’s treatment includes laser...
Fire erupts in SW Miami-Dade home, family safe
MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family will have to find a place to live after an overnight fire left their house uninhabitable. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. more than 20 firefighters were sent to battle the flames at 15345 SW 178th Terrace. "On arrival we found flames coming out of the window on the front of the house. Heavy smoke, smoke banking down approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control in 20 minutes," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro. The family who lives there was able to get out unharmed. "I was just trying to save my birds, my dog, my kids," said homeowner Juan Forte. He said firefighters told him something electrical may have sparked the fire.
WSVN-TV
Viral video shows teacher at Pembroke Pines school moving praying student’s away with foot
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher at a Pembroke Pines school ended up in trouble after she was seen in a video that went viral interrupting a Muslim prayer session. The clip, posted to TikTok earlier this week, showed the teacher disrupting a small group of Muslim students at Franklin Academy.
Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
WSVN-TV
Stracciatella and Grilled Fig Salad / Klaw, Miami
¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil, reserve some for drizzling finished salad. Preheat a grill or oven broiler to high heat. Toss the quartered figs in a small mixing bowl with the parsley, evoo and season with salt. If grilling, lay the figs cut side down on the grill...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?
Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
Comments / 1