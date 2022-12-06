ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Miami Police Department raises over $15K from bike ride to Key West

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department hit their bike pedals for a purpose. Members of the police department raised more than $15,000 through a bicycle ride from Miami to Key West. The money will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans, service members and...
WSVN-TV

7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
CBS Miami

Christmas Lights in the Acres expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 people

PLANTATION - Lights shine bright, bringing merriment to all within sight. Whether you're enjoying the view from the sky or dancing at the North Pole in the snow, everyone in attendance enjoys the annual Christmas lights in the Acres show in Plantation.Christmas isn't a season. It's a year-long passion for event organizer Joey Callahan, who starts preparing every June."I start listening to Christmas songs in June, so I get in the spirit to start working on this stuff," Callahan said with a smile.His parents inspired his joy for Christmas sparkle."When I was a kid, my mom and dad were always...
WSVN-TV

Versailles restaurant founder Felipe Valls Sr. laid to rest

MIAMI (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to bid a final farewell to the founder of a Little Havana staple. Felipe Valls Sr. was laid to rest Friday. He was the man behind Versailles Cuban restaurant, which opened in 1971. Mourners on Friday lined up along Southwest Eighth Street, near...
Miami New Times

Where to Get Locally Made Coquito in Miami

If you love coconut, creamy cocktails, eggnog, and rum, chances are you love coquito. Often described as the Puerto Rican version of eggnog, it shows up mid-November and finds its way to the table at holiday parties throughout December and January. While most Puerto Ricans have been indulging in their...
WSVN-TV

16th Annual Irie Weekend swings into action to raise funds for kids

Heat fans and Miami music lovers know and love DJ Irie, but the difference he’s made for kids in our community is what we like the most, and this weekend, he’s making doing good a whole lot of fun … out on the golf course. Deco’s swinging reporter, Alex Miranda, has the story.
WSVN-TV

Bald eagle Rita showing improvement after surgery on broken wing

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The medical team at Zoo Miami have provided an update on a bald eagle receiving crucial care. Veterinarians at Zoo Miami Hospital continue efforts to save one of Rita’s wings. They performed surgery after the bird somehow broke the wing. Rita’s treatment includes laser...
CBS Miami

Fire erupts in SW Miami-Dade home, family safe

MIAMI - A southwest Miami-Dade family will have to find a place to live after an overnight fire left their house uninhabitable. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 2 a.m. more than 20 firefighters were sent to battle the flames at 15345 SW 178th Terrace. "On arrival we found flames coming out of the window on the front of the house. Heavy smoke, smoke banking down approximately halfway down from the ceiling. So there was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke upon arrival but we were able to put it under control in 20 minutes," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Maggie Castro. The family who lives there was able to get out unharmed. "I was just trying to save my birds, my dog, my kids," said homeowner Juan Forte. He said firefighters told him something electrical may have sparked the fire. 
CBS Miami

Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools

MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
WSVN-TV

Stracciatella and Grilled Fig Salad / Klaw, Miami

¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil, reserve some for drizzling finished salad. Preheat a grill or oven broiler to high heat. Toss the quartered figs in a small mixing bowl with the parsley, evoo and season with salt. If grilling, lay the figs cut side down on the grill...
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Miami to Key West?

Key West is located south of Miami, at the end of a chain of islands called the Florida Keys. It is the southernmost point of Florida and is connected to the mainland by US Route 1. To the west is the Gulf of Mexico, while Cuba and the Caribbean islands sit to the South.
