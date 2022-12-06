ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Hobbs’s office flagged election conspiracy tweets months before she launched her campaign, undercutting GOP claims

By Caitlin Sievers
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLkKm_0jZbyCCM00

The Twitter logo on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on Oct. 28, 2022. Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Arizona Republicans are in an uproar over a request from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office to censor two tweets in the immediate aftermath of the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

The Arizona Republican Party is calling for the attorney general to investigate what it claims might be a violation of campaign finance law and pundits are saying the email to a cybersecurity nonprofit amounted to election interference .

But there’s one glaring problem with the Republican Party’s claim that Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs might have broken campaign regulations or that she interfered with the midterm election: When her office sent the request to take down the tweets, Hobbs wasn’t running for office. In fact, there were no candidates for governor at the time.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The request to take down the tweets was sent Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the attack on the Capitol. Hobbs announced that she was running for governor almost five months later, on June 2, 2021.

The failed Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection aimed to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, and was motivated by a deluge of lies about the election claiming that Trump actually won, but his victory was stolen by massive and coordinated fraud. There is no proof of any such claims.

The Arizona Republican Party and its chairwoman Kelli Ward did not respond to requests from the Arizona Mirror for clarification or for proof that Hobbs had asked for tweets to be removed after she launched her campaign.

“This email exchange is from January 2021, as shown in the screenshot. Not only was it taken entirely out of context, it has nothing to do with this year’s midterm election,” Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones said in a statement. “This is yet another example of conspiracy theorists trying to create chaos and confusion by casting doubt on our election system. It’s unfair to Arizona voters and it’s harmful to our democracy.”

The version of the email that has been circulated online is heavily redacted, as it came to light in a court case filed by the attorneys general of Missouri and Louisiana that attempts to tie President Joe Biden and other members of his administration to social media censorship .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqmkM_0jZbyCCM00

An email from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office to the Center for Internet Security is a cybersecurity nonprofit that works with businesses and government, on Jan. 7, 2021.

The Mirror obtained an original copy of the email, which shows it was sent by C. Murphy Hebert, the office’s communications director, to the Center for Internet Security, which in turn contacted Twitter. The Center for Internet Security is a cybersecurity nonprofit that works with businesses and government, and served as the go-to agency to report mis-, dis- and malinformation posted on social media at the time, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

“It is standard practice for government entities, organizations, and corporations alike to report content on social media that violates a platform’s terms of service,” Bones said in a statement. “It’s the Secretary of State’s job to make sure that voters are informed about how to vote and how our election system works. One of the ways we do that is by working to counter disinformation online that can confuse voters.”

In the email, Hebert flagged two tweets from a user with the handle “@normal_every” with the name “What are you hiding?” The account, whose description read “stop them from stealing,” has since been suspended.

“These messages falsely assert that the Voter Registration System is owned and therefore operated by foreign actors,” Hebert said in the email. “This is an attempt to further undermine confidence in the election institution in Arizona.”

One of the tweets tagged prominent election conspiracy theory advocates Sidney Powell , Lin Wood, Tracy “Beanz” Diaz and Mark Finchem, a Republican state legislator who was integral in Arizona’s “Stop the Steal” movement . Finchem ran for secretary of state this year but lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Sr46_0jZbyCCM00

One of the tweets flagged as misinformation by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office on Jan. 7, 2021. Screenshot via archive.org/Wayback Machine

After receiving the report from Hebert, CIS contacted Twitter and the tweets were deleted within about 30 minutes of the initial report.

Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate who lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes in last month’s election, spoke about the deleted tweets on Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson’s show Monday night. Lake, a Trump-endorsed election denier, has not conceded and is expected to file a suit challenging the election results sometime this week.

During the interview, Carlson claimed that Hobbs worked with Big Tech to “censor her (Lake’s) voters.” Neither Carlson nor Lake mentioned that Lake didn’t announce her candidacy for governor until June 1, 2021, about five months after the tweets were deleted.

Lake responded that her Twitter page was taken down at some point during the campaign because Twitter “didn’t like a tweet” that she shared and that her page was only restored after she deleted the tweet.

“It makes me wonder who was behind that,” Lake said, adding that she believes Twitter is “a propaganda arm of our government.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Hobbs’s office flagged election conspiracy tweets months before she launched her campaign, undercutting GOP claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all.

Kyrsten Sinema made official today what has been obvious for a long time: She’s not a Democrat. The announcement is certainly not shocking — she ran in 2018 on her independent streak and has legislated that way — but it will have huge electoral ramifications if she chooses to run for reelection in 2024. Most […] The post As an independent, Kyrsten Sinema can play spoiler to Democrats. That’s assuming she runs at all. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence

Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it. In a sprawling lawsuit that claims the election in Maricopa County was irredeemably flawed by “intentional misconduct,” including the […] The post Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party, registered as an independent

Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona’s senior U.S. senator, has left the Democratic Party and re-registered as an independent. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” she told Politico, which broke the news Friday morning. The first-term senator wrote in an opinion piece for the Arizona Republic that she does not intend to change the way she legislates […] The post Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party, registered as an independent appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County claps back at what they say are false election claims

Republican commentators and candidates are espousing theories about elections in Maricopa County, unsupported by facts, that have spread like wildfire on social media. And the county is attempting to quell them.  Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake said during an interview with a Newsmax reporter that Maricopa County is “slow-rolling” Tuesday’s election results to delay […] The post Maricopa County claps back at what they say are false election claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day

Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who trails by dozens of votes in the race for attorney general, is the only candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump in a statewide contest that still had a chance to come out ahead.  Fellow Trump-endorsed Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem have refused to concede in races for governor and […] The post Abe Hamadeh and Kris Mayes separated by just 143 votes in attorney general race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs presses steadily toward transition, even as challenges swirl

Ignoring challenges and election critics, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs pressed on toward a transition Wednesday as aides laid out the incoming administration’s priorities and promised she will be “a governor for all Arizonans.” That message was seconded by Gov. Doug Ducey, who met with Hobbs and congratulated her in a tweet on “her victory in a […] The post Hobbs presses steadily toward transition, even as challenges swirl appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials

Republican Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County election officials, demanding they provide information about voters whose ballots were affected by tabulation mishaps in the county on Election Day in a last-ditch attempt to cast doubt on the results that determined she lost her bid for governor. In a video interview with former […] The post Kari Lake files suit against Maricopa County election officials appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Former friends and foes unsurprised by Sinema’s defection from Democratic Party

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday morning that she was leaving the Democratic Party, a move that was not surprising to political observers and longtime former allies and foes of the senior senator who are now looking ahead to 2024.  “Clearly, it gets her out of the worst place she could possibly be, which is […] The post Former friends and foes unsurprised by Sinema’s defection from Democratic Party appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward

Delia Rodriguez hopes to someday become a social worker, but her undocumented status puts her at risk of deportation, potentially shattering that dream. Now, a bipartisan proposal at the federal level could change that.  “My future is in the hands of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Thom Tillis. With their help, we can find a national […] The post Advocates urge Sinema, Tillis to move Dream Act forward appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election

The historically good results for Arizona Democrats at the polls this month are the third cycle in a row that MAGA has faltered at the ballot box, and political observers say it should be a clarion call to Republicans that Trumpism is a loser in the Grand Canyon State.  But operatives in both parties say […] The post MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

These election deniers and conspiracy theorists won their elections

While voters rejected Kari Lake and other Republican candidates for statewide office who touted election conspiracy theories, they sent several others to the state Capitol. Some of those conspiracy-touting state legislators are set to be in major positions of power, including overseeing committees that will soon pass legislation aimed at the election systems they’ve said […] The post These election deniers and conspiracy theorists won their elections appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit challenging election results, citing Maricopa County problems

Abe Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, filed a lawsuit late Tuesday alleging that Maricopa County officials bungled Election Day so severely that it cost him a victory in the race, which he lost by just 510 votes.  “Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election […] The post Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit challenging election results, citing Maricopa County problems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County to respond to AG next week, plans to certify election on time

Maricopa County will respond Monday to a letter from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office demanding details on Election Day problems, but county officials “will not be distracted from their statutory duty to prepare for the canvass,” an attorney for the county told the Arizona Mirror.  To comply with state law, the county must canvass and […] The post Maricopa County to respond to AG next week, plans to certify election on time appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

After refusing to certify its election, Cochise County faces lawsuits to force it to do so

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday filed a lawsuit to force Cochise County officials to approve the results of this month’s election after Republicans on the board of supervisors failed to meet a deadline to canvass the election. The board’s refusal to approve the election results stems from a stubborn insistence that the […] The post After refusing to certify its election, Cochise County faces lawsuits to force it to do so appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too.

Many of the Republican candidates who staked their campaigns this midterm year on questioning the integrity of U.S. elections have lost and conceded — a low bar for democratic norms but one that political observers weren’t certain would be cleared. But Kari Lake, one of the most prominent election deniers of the cycle, has so […] The post In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County certified the 2022 election amid controversy and complaints

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors certified its 2022 election results Monday at the close of an acrimonious meeting full of yelling and interruptions from a crowd angry about the administration of the election and what they claimed was voter disenfranchisement.  The supervisors voted unanimously to certify the election at the end of a more […] The post Maricopa County certified the 2022 election amid controversy and complaints appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

How the GOP’s expected red wave crashed on the rocks of the insurrection

When pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,  they probably weren’t thinking about the next election. But maybe they should have. Because the long shadow of former President Donald Trump, and the behavior of the rioters, may have helped contribute to a relatively good night for the Democrats. Historically, the party in […] The post How the GOP’s expected red wave crashed on the rocks of the insurrection appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
GEORGIA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs will be Arizona’s next governor

Democrat Katie Hobbs has been projected as the winner of the Arizona race for governor after six days of vote counting in a tight race that left Arizonans and others across the country on the edge of their seats.  The Associated Press declared Hobbs the winner over Republican Kari Lake Monday evening after Maricopa County, […] The post Katie Hobbs will be Arizona’s next governor appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month. After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
NEVADA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy