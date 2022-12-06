ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Dance takes oath for second term as sheriff

By By Pat Gruner Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Paula Dance made it a point, quite literally with the point of her finger, to remind Pitt County residents who the backbone of their sheriff’s office is at her swearing in ceremony Monday morning.

“Let me make this clear: I am not Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. This is Pitt County’s Sheriff’s Office,” Dance said, gesturing to the hundreds of deputies, command staff and detention officers preparing to resume their oath of office during the ceremony at Community Christian Church on Memorial Drive in Greenville.

“These are the people who make the car run. Without them, without you all, I could not do this. And I want to thank you.”

Dance in November was elected to office for her second term by a margin of 30,447 votes to 24,351, defeating Republican Gary Weaver in the race.

After the win she remains the only African American woman to hold the seat of county sheriff in North Carolina’s history. She also is currently the only woman to hold the post.

Dance’s oath of office was administered by Pitt County Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount, who was one of many distinguished guests in attendance. Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson who was appointed as the capital’s top law enforcement official Aug. 1, 2021, made the trip to celebrate Dance.

“I’ve been following Sheriff Dance for a while now,” Patterson said. “She has been a huge supporter of me in Raleigh and I certainly support her for the work she is doing in Pitt County, being a woman of sincerity, a woman who cares about the community, her deputies and detention officers.”

Patterson said that it is essential to have strong partnerships statewide. She also said that seeing a woman in an elected law enforcement position is deeply impactful, both as a law enforcement officer and a black woman herself.

“When I see a woman in a position like this, an elected official, I’m just in awe,” Patterson said. “We don’t see it across the state. She is the only woman of color sheriff that is in the state. That is an accomplishment. It shows the confidence the community has in her.”

Dance said that her friendship with Patterson allows for the two to share insights on law enforcement in their respective communities.

Other guests at the event included local elected officials like outgoing state Rep. Brian Farkas of N.C. House 9 and state Sen. Don Davis of N.C. Senate District 5, elected in November to the District 1 U.S. House seat.

Dance was also greeted by a surprise guest in Chris Rey, an East Carolina University alumni and International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., who presented her with an award.

The sheriff said that she plans to continue lobbying for pay increases for deputies and detention officers.

On Nov. 7, the day before Election Day, discussions were discontinued on providing shift pay differentials for county law enforcement officers and other first responders who work night and weekend shifts following a vote by the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. County Manager Janis Gallagher had reported Dance was dissatisfied with staff’s proposal to increase pay by $1 an hour.

Dance and her deputies were among many county officials who took the oath of office on Monday. At the Pitt County Courthouse, Clerk of Court Sarah Beth Fulford Rhodes and her deputy clerks were sworn in along with District Attorney Faris Dixon and his staff and Superior and District Court judges.

New and returning members of the Pitt County Board of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and the Pitt County Board of Education also took their oaths of office.

The Daily Reflector

