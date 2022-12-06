NEW YORK (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 24 points as Iona beat Saint Bonaventure 72-57 on Sunday. Joseph added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (6-2). Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO