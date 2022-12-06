Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Apex Legends’ season 15 celebrates new player peak—but struggles to compete with seasons past
Usually, the high point of a season for Apex Legends in terms of concurrent player count is the very first day. That’s when the most players are logged on to try out the new character and any other new content that inevitably comes with a major seasonal update. That’s...
dotesports.com
What Doomfist buffs and Sojourn nerfs mean for the meta in Overwatch 2 season 2
The launch of Overwatch 2’s second season is bringing with it some much-needed balance changes and adjustments. The full patch notes, which were released today alongside the seasonal update, contain nerfs for Sojourn. Her secondary fire’s headshot multiplier has been reduced while her Rail Gun is charged and its damage falloff has been increased, making her less dangerous at long ranges. To compensate, her primary fire damage has been increased, among other changes.
dotesports.com
All rewards and benefits for every Riot title on Xbox Game Pass
The Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals for any console or PC player who wants to play a whole plethora of different titles at the cost of a single subscription. Many gamers have been teetering on the fence about the service, but a new addition to the Game Pass family could help persuade Riot Games aficionados to jump on board.
dotesports.com
While Fortnite fans praise skin success, Overwatch 2 players are blasting their new Battle Pass tree topper
Overwatch 2 has just released its massive December update featuring a new Tank, new maps to change up the scene, and a whole new battle pass. The only issue is fans believe the top tier for the battle pass leaves a lot to be desired. Fortnite saw praise regarding the...
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
BBC
Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal
Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
dotesports.com
Fortnite player matches against opponent with one of the rarest cosmetics in the game
While many players will say that the start of Fortnite was sometime in 2017, the truth is that the game was undergoing Alpha testing as early as 2014. And as with most games, players who participated in Alpha testing are rewarded with special signifiers of their participation. Now a user has seemingly spotted a seven-year-old Alpha cosmetic in Fortnite.
Warzone 2 player is using proximity chat to trick players into turning their consoles off
It’s hard to gauge the reception to Warzone 2.0. Unlike Modern Warfare II, it’s certainly a game that seems to have split the opinion of players. In particular, there’s quite a strong hatred towards the new DMZ mode. Inspired by Escape From Tarkov, players criticised the mode’s lack of an in-game economy system - and some are even paying to avoid playing it. How, I hear you ask? They’re hiring someone else to play and grab the M13B Assault Rifle for them.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
dotesports.com
Teemo can no longer become one with the jungle thanks to this new League mechanic
Following League of Legends Patch 12.21 on Nov. 2, Teemo mains have faced a frustrating new problem in solo queue. From now on, the game can be voted to be remade from 1:30 to 3:00 if a player is inactive for 90 seconds. Although this is a small change at first glance, it indirectly impacts Teemo players who simply stand and wait in the brush for their passive to kick in.
dexerto.com
How to unlock Overwatch 2 Monk Ramattra skin with Twitch drops
Players can unlock exclusive loot for Overwatch 2 by participating in limited-time Twitch drops. Here is everything to know regarding the loot, including how to unlock the new Legendary skin, Traveling Monk Ramattra. Every so often, Twitch holds collaborative events with Blizzard, rewarding players with exclusive loot for watching streams...
dotesports.com
When does the ARAM Clash start in League of Legends?
A special edition of Clash is coming to League of Legends. For the first time, players will be able to participate in a Clash tournament that takes place outside of Summoner’s Rift since the event is heading to the Howling Abyss. A new edition of ARAM Clash will be...
dotesports.com
What is Swiftplay? VALORANT’s new short match game mode explained
VALORANT developers Riot Games has introduced a new game mode to its FPS title to entice quick action while maintaining the core fundamentals. The new mode, dubbed “Swiftplay,” is set to be introduced with the release of VALORANT Patch 5.12, which will be beta tested and monitored by Riot. The beta will remain live until Tuesday, Jan. 10 next year.
dotesports.com
Game Pass owners will auto-unlock all League champions—but new info shows limitations on equipping skins
While League of Legends players may benefit greatly from content unlocked by connecting their Game Pass subscription and Riot Games account, one major aspect of the game will remain locked: purchasing skins. As part of today’s announcement regarding the collaboration between Riot and Xbox Game Pass, Riot revealed that while...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players slam Junker Queen and ‘pathetic’ support changes in season 2 update
Overwatch 2 players were stuck in login queues today for the first few minutes of season two, just like they were when the game was released. But this didn’t stop them from going through the patch notes and sharing rage, disgust, and a wide range of negative emotions toward the balance changes made to heroes like Junker Queen, Mercy, and Ana.
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
dotesports.com
Is the Scar back in Fortnite Chapter 4, season one?
Fortnite has a collection of weapons that require some time and patience to master. The battle royale showcases a selection of wacky weapons meant to spice up the gameplay. The Scar is one of the best assault rifles (ARs) to have come out of the Epic Games title over the last half-decade. It’s been around since the early seasons of Fortnite and has been known to pop heads throughout its career.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 is giving away a Legendary Ramattra skin on Twitch
Overwatch 2 players are in for a treat. Blizzard Entertainment is giving away high-value drops on Twitch up until Dec. 20. They include a Legendary skin for Ramattra, Overwatch’s latest hero. But to use this skin, you’ll need to unlock Ramattra first, which means you’ll have to reach at least level 45 of the battle pass or buy the premium version.
dotesports.com
League’s latest patch accidentally brought back an OP jungle trick
League of Legends Patch 12.23 brought back a jungle mechanic Riot Games initially removed with the preseason update. Following the latest patch, which went live on Nov. 7, players can once again doublecamp if they stand in the right position in the jungle. This was spotted by League content creator Phylaris, who showcased a few possible doublecamp scenarios on his YouTube channel.
