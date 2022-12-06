Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler are sweet on ‘Baking It’
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler aren’t regular bakers, but that doesn’t disqualify them from hosting the second season of “Baking It.”. The friends and former costars are bringing their special concoction of funny to the Peacock series, a cooking competition with a dash of a variety show thrown in to the mix.
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
KESQ
Trevor Noah celebrates his last episode hosting “The Daily Show” after 7 years behind the desk
Trevor Noah’s final night as host of Comedy Central’s satirical news report “The Daily Show” celebrated his 7-year anchoring tenure and featured a packed audience, full cast of correspondents and star-studded farewell messages. “Don’t be sad,” Noah said in his closing monologue, adding, “It doesn’t feel...
KESQ
Harry compares Meghan to Diana and criticizes royals’ ‘unconscious bias’ in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at “unconscious bias” inside the royal family and defended their decision to quit the institution, as their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series threatens to deepen the split between the couple and Buckingham Palace. The first three episodes of...
Comments / 0