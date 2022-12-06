Read full article on original website
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7. Frakes had been director since 2015.
Indiana's infant mortality rate ticks up for second consecutive year
Indiana's progress in reducing the state's infant mortality rate, toward the governor's goal of being the lowest in the Midwest by 2024, has taken another step backward. The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday that infant mortality in the Hoosier State ticked up to 6.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, from 6.6 in 2020.
Missouri Chamber urges tort reform as St. Louis reappears on 'Judicial Hellhole' list
(The Center Square) – St. Louis made the American Tort Reform Foundation’s “Judicial Hellholes” list for the ninth year, but dropped from seventh to eighth in the 2022 rankings. The organization’s report is an annual listing of states and cities regarded as being known for allowing...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Libertarian Party of Iowa files for major party status
DES MOINES — The Libertarian Party of Iowa filed to regain major party status Friday. Libertarian candidate for governor Rick Stewart and his running mate, Marco Battaglia, earned 2.4% of the vote Nov. 8 in the governor’s race, exceeding the 2% minimum required by state law to qualify as an official political party.
Wanted: Proposals for Georgia Wildlife Viewing Grants
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Georgia is offering a helping hand to projects that help people experience the animals, plants and natural habitats emphasized in Georgia’s State Wildlife Action Plan. The opportunity comes by way of the state Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Viewing Grants Program. The agency is now...
Oklahoma gross receipts at record high but expected to fall
(The Center Square) - Declining gas prices are good news for consumers but not so good for the state of Oklahoma. November's gross receipt collections were at a record high for the sixth-consecutive month, up more than $17 billion from November 2021, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Friday. But oil and gas tax collections dropped below $160 million. That's the first time it's happened since April, according to McDaniel's report.
Illinois State Rifle Association criticizes proposed gun control measures
(The Center Square) – Firearm advocacy groups and Illinois GOP lawmakers are speaking out against legislation that they say will infringe upon Illinoisans' Second Amendment rights. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals from purchasing semi-automatic weapons in Illinois. It also increases...
Virginia will enter next session with money surplus
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter their next regular session in January as the state continues to record budget surpluses. The commonwealth finished the last fiscal year with a surplus of nearly $2 billion and the state revenue collections continue to exceed expectations. Some economists are warning against using the excess money to increase spending during the legislative session.
Cox unveils $28.4 billion operating and capital budget
(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed more details of his $28.4 billion operating and capital budget Friday that includes money for tax cuts, teacher raises and infrastructure. The governor unveiled his multiple-pronged plan for $1 billion in tax cuts and a total compensation increase for teachers of...
Rhode Island pot sales top $1.6 million in first week
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island’s pot shops saw brisk business during their first week of operation under a new state law allowing retail sales, according to a state agency. The state's six licensed cannabis dispensaries collectively sold more than $1.63 million worth of marijuana from Dec. 1...
Officials tight-lipped about Scott Wiener security changes after threats
Officials are mum about any changes to California state Sen. Scott Wiener’s security after the San Francisco legislator was subject to a bomb threat earlier this week that echoed the homophobic rhetoric of far-right leaders who recently criticized him. Wiener’s spokesperson told The Examiner that he “does not publicly...
Idaho Fish and Game Capture Special Elk at Local School
Idaho Fish and Game officers visited a local elementary school to capture a special kind of elk. Idaho Fish and Game introduced Topper, their 'Elk on a Shelf' to second graders at Indian Hills Elementary school on Thursday. Topper accidentally got into the school without anyone knowing and wreaked some...
Coroner: Illinois state Sen. Scott Bennett dies of natural causes at 45
(The Centyer Square) – Scott M. Bennett, the Democratic state senator who recently ushered in changes to the end of cash bail in Illinois, has died. The 45-year-old’s passing was confirmed by the Champaign County coroner. "Senator Scott Bennett died at 1:15PM today at Carle Foundation Hospital in...
Foor certified as a professional registered parliamentarian
Dr. Ryan Foor of Seward, a member of the Nebraska State Association of Parliamentarians, has received his certification as a Professional Registered Parliamentarian (PRP) from the National Association of Parliamentarians (NAP). Foor studied parliamentary procedure in high school and went on to teach it at a high school level. In...
Saint Clair to not increase taxes for 2023
SAINT CLAIR — Taxes will stay the same for the coming year in the borough. The council voted Tuesday to approve the 2023 budget, keeping the real estate tax rate at 5 mills, despite a 12% increase in spending over this year. The 2022 budget’s general fund was $3,441,319,...
Twinkle Cavanaugh comes to local rotary club
The president of the Alabama Public Service Commission attended the Dec. 5 Alexander City Rotary Club meeting to speak on Alabama’s utilities under the current political and economic climate. Twinkle Cavanaugh, president of the Public Service Commission, said while the commission’s goal is to keep utility costs low, a...
How gas prices have changed in Minnesota in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Minnesota using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Frank J. Kozielski
Frank J. Kozielski, 93, of Highland Park Senior Living, and formerly of Mountain Top and Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 8, 2022, at the Department of Veterans Affairs Wilkes-Barre Medical Center, Plains Twp. Frank was born in Wilkes-Barre the son of the late Frank and Mary Wisniewski Kozielski. He...
12ish Bars of Christmas set to return to downtown for annual fundraiser
Mark your calendars for December 17 event benefitting Hope House. In what has become the largest and most philanthropic bar crawl event in Lee’s Summit, the ninth Annual 12ish Bars of Christmas returns, ready to raise tens of thousands for Hope House. The popular downtown Lee’s Summit pub crawl...
