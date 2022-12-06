ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Department of Public Safety reports 96 hate crimes in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification released its number of verified hate crimes in 2021. There were 96 total hate crimes. June 2021 reported the highest amount of hate crimes with 31 incidents. Of those 31, 13 fit in a category within the LGBTQ community, 13 were a larceny or destruction/vandalism/damage of property.
