KSLTV
Utah housing, water, transit and more: What’s in Cox’s record $28.4B budget proposal?
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — There are enough items in Gov. Spencer Cox’s record $28.4 billion proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year that he needed two days to reveal all of the details that he has in mind ahead of the 2023 Utah legislative session. But the governor...
KSLTV
Federal judge sentences foreign national in $200,000 skimming scheme
SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge sentenced Yofre Napoleon Almonte, 49, to prison after he plead guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Almonte will spend three years in a U.S. federal prison and pay $199,122.18 in restitution. Almonte and five others were arrested...
KSLTV
MountainStar Healthcare announces new Utah facilities, spreading care to more communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s largest health systems, MountainStar Healthcare, announced Thursday that it is adding more Utah facilities to its network, working toward a goal to bring affordable care to more families in Utah. Greg Angle, president at MountainStar Healthcare, said the health care system...
KSLTV
Utah Department of Public Safety reports 96 hate crimes in 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Bureau of Criminal Identification released its number of verified hate crimes in 2021. There were 96 total hate crimes. June 2021 reported the highest amount of hate crimes with 31 incidents. Of those 31, 13 fit in a category within the LGBTQ community, 13 were a larceny or destruction/vandalism/damage of property.
KSLTV
Red Cross is offering a reward for blood donations
SALT LAKE CITY — Red Cross is asking people to give blood or platelets now so hospitals have enough blood through the end of the year. In the spirit of the holiday season American Red Cross is also offering a reward to those who donate. According to a press...
KSLTV
Utah Dept. of Health and Human Services to take over health care in state’s prison system
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections said Friday that health care in the state’s prison system will be controlled by the Department of Health and Human Services beginning July 1, 2023. According to a Friday afternoon press release, this change is being made “in an...
KSLTV
EXPLAINER: How UDOT crews cleaned, contained massive oil spill on I-15
DRAPER, Utah — A tanker spilled over 2,000 gallons of crude oil across northbound Interstate 15 Thursday morning, leading to a nightmare of traffic delays along a busy stretch of Utah’s main arterial roadway. Almost 17 hours later, I-15 completely reopened, and crews with the Utah Department of...
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Utahns better than most Americans at keeping up with credit card debt
SALT LAKE CITY — As if the higher prices were not bad enough, Americans now are putting more expenses on credit cards to make ends meet. The good news: Utahns are doing a better job than most at avoiding fees and dings. That $100 tank of gas, that $50...
KSLTV
Three Utah Highway Patrol cars hit during snowstorm; two troopers injured
SALT LAKE CITY — In just over 12 hours from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, three Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were hit by cars and a semi-truck that lost control on the slick roadways. Two troopers were injured in the crashes and were transported to hospitals with minor to...
KSLTV
New Utah roadkill app hopes to improve human and animal roadway safety
SALT LAKE CITY — So far this year over 5,000 cars have collided with Utah wildlife. Oh deer. Utah’s roadkill experts say the actual number of collisions is likely twice as high because many incidents aren’t reported. To help collect data — and to help clear animal carcasses — Utah Department of Transportation and Division of Wildlife Resources have released a new app: the Utah Roadkill Reporter.
KSLTV
Combating holiday loneliness by serving others
The most wonderful time of the year can also be a very difficult time for many Utahns struggling with challenges like hunger and loneliness. But there are things you can do and resources available to help. In the current economic climate with high inflation and interest rates, Tabitha’s Way in...
KSLTV
Making the magic happen: How does the postal service do it?
SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday rush is in full swing at post offices around the country to ensure packages, parcels, letters and Christmas cards all get delivered on time. “Without our people, there’s no way we can make the holidays happen,” United States Postal Service communications specialist Rod Spurgeon said.
KSLTV
Utah woman shares tips on how to save this holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY — Holiday shopping won’t be slowing down in the next few weeks. A Utah Instagram influencer and TikToker has some tips to help us “save more and worry less.”. “Couponing kind of changed over the years,” Nat Robertson said. “So, I started drifting to...
