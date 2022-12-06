ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
MONTICELLO, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges

A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
MADISON, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest

CLARK CO. – On Wednesday, a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following a traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for vehicle equipment and possible registration violation. The vehicle had a light out, and the plates on the car returned to a different vehicle.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
MITCHELL, IN
953wiki.com

Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars

December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
HANOVER, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
wdrb.com

Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

