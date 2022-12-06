Read full article on original website
Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge. He was charged in connection to a police chase involving […]
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
Former DOC worker pleads guilty to double murder
An Indianapolis woman pleaded guilty to a May 2020 stabbing that left two people dead and another seriously injured.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Charges
A Madison woman that was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack that occured in May of 2020, accepted a plea deal just before her trial was set to begin in Marion Circuit Court. Kristen L. Wolf of Madison...
Man sentenced for pointing firearm at teen during road rage incident
Charles Kuhn pleaded guilty to on November 29 to pointing a firearm, a misdemeanor, and received a 365-day suspended sentence.
IMPD arrests man for drug and weapons charges after he accidentally shot himself
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested an Indianapolis man following an accidental shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Arlington avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said Sims Bledsoe was laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in his right thigh. Officers applied a tourniquet and EMS took Bledsoe […]
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men have been federally indicted for illegally possessing machine guns. A grand jury in Louisville returned the indictment Tuesday. According to court documents, Clayton Hodges, 22, and Timothy Martin, 22, each had a Glock switch with no serial number. A Glock switch is a...
IMPD: Semi driver arrested hauling estimated $13 million in cocaine
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver from Texas was arrested for allegedly transporting roughly 130 kilos of cocaine through central Indiana last week, IMPD announced Tuesday. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, IMPD interdiction detectives received information about a shipment of narcotics that was going to pass through Marion...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
CLARK CO. – On Wednesday, a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following a traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for vehicle equipment and possible registration violation. The vehicle had a light out, and the plates on the car returned to a different vehicle.
Newly Released Details About The Delphi Murders Show How Police Came To Arrest A 50-Year-Old Man. His Lawyers Say He Has “Nothing To Hide.”
An unsealed affidavit revealed new details about the 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams — including that the suspect told police five years ago he'd been near the crime scene.
Bloomington man arrested after reckless, high-speed chase ends in crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces a slew of charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, nearly collided with innocent civilians as he raced through oncoming traffic at speeds that reached over 80 miles per hour, and ultimately flipped his SUV. Anthony Helms, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and faces felony charges […]
iheart.com
Cadaver Dogs Search Suspected Serial Killer's Former Property For Remains
A team of cadaver dogs searched the property previously owned by a suspected serial killer for the remains of his victims. Herb Baumeister was suspected of killing nearly two dozen men in the 1980s and 1990s. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before he could be questioned by investigators.
wbiw.com
Mitchell man arrested after causing a disturbance
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Tulip Street after a report of an unwanted male. When police arrived on Sunday at 1:13 p.m. the caller told police 28-year-old Damien Pinnick was “drunk” and he was making threats and being aggressive.
953wiki.com
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
‘Multiple handguns’ stolen from vehicles in Madison County; authorities seek wanted man
The Madison County Sheriff's Department is looking for Caleb Shaw, who is wanted for multiple thefts and unauthorized entry of motor vehicles, Crime Stoppers said.
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Wave 3
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A barn built in the 1800s burned to the ground Tuesday night in the Glenmary neighborhood near Fern Creek. The owner, developer Chris Thieneman, had planned to turn the building into a wedding venue. He now suspects arson. “We talked to the neighbors. There was no...
