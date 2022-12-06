Read full article on original website
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter hack-n-slash video game being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Dragon Age: Absolution - Season 1 Video Review
Dragon Age: Absolution is now streaming on Netflix. Review by Alyssa Mora. Complex characters and compelling story beats make Dragon Age: Absolution a memorable installment in the fantasy franchise, but the series’ bite-size length and deep entrenchment in game lore often get in its own way. However, as a whole it’s still a wildly good time that fans of the games are definitely sure to enjoy. Fight scenes are expertly choreographed and the ensemble shines.
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
DC Justice League - Official Teaser Trailer
Check out the brief teaser trailer for a new DC Justice League game from Outright Games. The new game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.
IGN UK Podcast 674: Birdwatching with Blade
Cardy, Matt, and Jesse are here to chat about the highs of Marvel's Midnight Suns, the lows of The Callisto Protocol, and the absolutely fine Evil West. Got a game for us to play or some feedback you'd like read out on the show? Why not email us: ign_ukfeedback@ign.com.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Crime Boss can be played both single-player...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Duo Joseph Kosinski & Jerry Bruckheimer On The Physical Toll Of Those Aerial Stunts, And The Possibility Of Another Sequel – Contenders LA3C
Tom Cruise has become notorious for performing his own stunts, and Top Gun: Maverick is no exception. In fact, the entire cast underwent intense training in order to perform many of the wild aerial stunts that audiences saw on screen when they flocked to theaters in May to see Cruise reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the first film hit the big screen. Speaking lat Deadline’s Contenders LA3C panel, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer detailed the physical limits to which each actor was willing to push themselves in order to bring...
Call of the Sea - Official VR Trailer | Upload VR Showcase
Retrace Harry's footsteps in Call of the Sea VR, an adventurous trek through the jungle and sea, filled with puzzles and danger and a potential transformation into a sea creature. The CR title is coming to Meta Quest 2 in Q2 2023.
Crash Team Rumble - Announcement Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Crash Team Rumble is an upcoming 4v4 team-based online multiplayer game that will have the titular Bandicoot and his friends duking it out in wild and zany areas. Crash Team Rumble arrives on PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.
James Gunn Calls Superman “Huge Priority,” Debunks Speculation About His Feelings Toward Henry Cavill
James Gunn is taking a fond look back at a classic cinematic take on Superman while simultaneously helping to map out the storied superhero’s path. The new co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 44th anniversary of Richard Donner’s Superman. The seminal comic book film, which hit theaters Dec. 10, 1978, went on to earn three Oscar nominations and marked Christopher Reeve’s star-making turn in the title role. More from The Hollywood ReporterJames Gunn Says DC Plan Will "Build Upon What Has Worked" and "Rectify What Has Not"Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman 3' Not...
The Lords of the Fallen: First Gameplay Revealed for Soulslike Reboot
The first gameplay for Soulsike reboot The Lords of the Fallen was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The Unreal Engine 5 gameplay shows the tough as nails dark fantasy RPG in action in a brand new trailer, providing a first glimpse at some familiar but still fresh looking melee combat.
Game Scoop! 702: The 10 Best Reveals at The Game Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing the best reveals from the Game Awards 2022, Callisto Protocol, the now-stacked 2023 release schedule, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Chaos Island - Blue Emerald
The blue chaos emerald can be found to the west of the map. It's just west of the silver chaos emerald vault. When you're ready, head that way and use the rail system west of the southern volcano. When you reach the vault, interact with it. If you have 7 keys, Sonic will unlock the emerald and add it to your collection.
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
James Cameron Says Avatar 2's Motion Capture Is Much Better Than Marvel's: 'It's Not Even Close'
Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron has said the sequel's motion capture tech is much better than what is happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that "it's not even close." As reported by Variety, Cameron was speaking to ComicBook.com in a video interview when he asked the...
17 Minutes of Forspoken PS5 Demo Gameplay - 4K 60FPS
The Forspoken PS5 Demo is available now and allows you to explore the world of Athia. We take on the "hidden" boss, and explore the new area of Forspoken, all captured at 4K 60FPS.
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
