Block Club Chicago

Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith Endorses Wendi Taylor Nations In Crowded 43rd Ward Race

LINCOLN PARK — Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith endorsed public affairs consultant Wendi Taylor Nations in the six-way race to lead the 43rd Ward. The endorsement, which Smith announced in an email newsletter, comes two months after Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill the remainder of Smith’s term. Smith stepped down from the role in August, citing deepening personal obligations.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Park’s Branko’s Restaurant Reopens After Passing Of Family Matriarch: ‘She Made Us Promise’

LINCOLN PARK — Jelica Jordanovska’s skirt is still draped over her favorite chair in the back of the family restaurant. For four decades, Jordanovska sat in that chair, baking and cooking, leaving behind a deep divot in the table inside Branko’s, 1118 W. Fullerton Ave. She learned to roll dough and slow-cook Macedonian stews with one arm after treatment for illness weakened her other arm, her relatives said.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience

CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

After Lifeguard Shortage Of 2022, Park District Vows To Ramp Up Hiring And Teen Programs Next Year

AUSTIN — Staff shortages, youth programs and upgrading park facilities are some of the top priorities in the Park District’s 2023 budget. The Park District plans to spend $545.9 million next year on the parks, staff, programs and services, a nearly 7 percent increase over the previous year’s budget. That will allow the agency to better manage issues such as the staff shortages that hindered certain programs and offerings this year, and it will ensure park facilities and programs can meet the growing needs of Chicago’s families, parks Supt. Rosa Escareño said this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream Closing In December

BRIDGEPORT — Beloved tavern-style pizza spot Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is closing at the end of the year. The pizza and fried chicken spot started as an Instagram project where home chefs, dubbed Eat Free Pizza, gave away pizza and tinkered with recipes. The group wrote in a Wednesday social media post they decided to end the project at the end of the year. The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 30 and they will serve Sicilian slices on Fridays until then.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Banana Nails School In Portage Park Aims To Train And Empower The Next Generation Of Nail Techs

PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side nail salon owner is opening a school to train and empower nail techs. Anastasiia Rozdobutko, owner of Banana Nails, 4946 W. Irving Park Road, has been a nail technician for 10 years. In that time, she’s trained other nail techs to increase opportunities for people starting out in the industry and help them earn a decent living.
PORTAGE, IN
Block Club Chicago

