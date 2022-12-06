Read full article on original website
Dying Oak Tree That’s Older Than The City Of Chicago To Be Removed From Lincoln Park Zoo
LINCOLN PARK — Chicagoans have just a few months to say goodbye to one of the city’s oldest residents: a centuries-old oak at the Lincoln Park Zoo that predates Chicago’s 1837 founding. The bur oak tree stands about 45 feet tall over the zoo’s south lawn, across...
Pickleball Courts, Fitness Equipment Added To Rogers Park Lakefront
ROGERS PARK — Workout and sports facilities have been added to lakefront parks in Rogers Park. The Park District completed a restoration this month of tennis courts at Rogers Beach Park, 7705 N. Eastlake Terrace. The district also added lining for pickleball courts, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said. Pickleball...
Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith Endorses Wendi Taylor Nations In Crowded 43rd Ward Race
LINCOLN PARK — Former Lincoln Park Ald. Michele Smith endorsed public affairs consultant Wendi Taylor Nations in the six-way race to lead the 43rd Ward. The endorsement, which Smith announced in an email newsletter, comes two months after Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) was appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to fill the remainder of Smith’s term. Smith stepped down from the role in August, citing deepening personal obligations.
Chicago’s Earliest Sunset Of The Year Happens Today — At 4:19 PM
CHICAGO — If starting and ending work in the dark is getting you down, there’s good news — and bad news. The good news: Starting Friday, the sun will set later and later until Chicago’s at a post-5 p.m. sunset in late January. The bad: Thursday will see the earliest sunset of the year — at 4:19 p.m.
GEMS World Academy In Downtown Closing Its High School Program
DOWNTOWN — GEMS World Academy, a private school in Lakeshore East, is halting its high school program as its future in Chicago is in limbo. The school at 350 E. South Water St. opened in 2014 and enrolls about 400 students in pre-K through 12th grade, according to International Schools Database. Annual tuition is $28,500-$38,800.
101-Room Pullman Hotel Project, The Far South Side’s First In 40 Years, Gets $5 Million City Grant
PULLMAN — A rare new hotel planned for the Far South Side is getting a major boost from a city grant. The Pullman Hotel Group received $5 million through the city’s Community Development Grants in November to help build a 101-room hotel at 11030 S. Doty Ave. The...
Chicago Hit With 40 MPH Winds, Frigid Temps — But It Will Be In The 50s By Friday
CHICAGO — Chicagoans can expect major temperature swings this week. Wednesday is expected to hit 32 degrees — but the wind chill has it feeling much chillier, with a temperature of 10 degrees as of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The day will be breezy, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.
Boiler Room Closes, Ending 12-Year Run In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — Popular pizza restaurant Boiler Room has closed after 12 years in Logan Square. Boiler Room, 2210 N. California Ave., closed last week ahead of Thanksgiving. The restaurant’s last day was Wednesday. On Monday, the restaurant’s owners made the closure official with a sign on the...
Lincoln Park’s Branko’s Restaurant Reopens After Passing Of Family Matriarch: ‘She Made Us Promise’
LINCOLN PARK — Jelica Jordanovska’s skirt is still draped over her favorite chair in the back of the family restaurant. For four decades, Jordanovska sat in that chair, baking and cooking, leaving behind a deep divot in the table inside Branko’s, 1118 W. Fullerton Ave. She learned to roll dough and slow-cook Macedonian stews with one arm after treatment for illness weakened her other arm, her relatives said.
Chicago Public Schools’ Application Deadline Is Next Week. Here’s What You Need To Know
CHICAGO — The deadline to apply for a public school in Chicago for next fall is fast approaching. Chicago Public Schools has tried to simplify the process for going to a school that’s different from your assigned neighborhood school. Since 2017, there’s been a single online application known as GoCPS.
Shop Local 2022: Gift A Chicago Experience
CHICAGO — More than ever, people are collecting experiences instead of physical objects. And Chicago is the perfect city to do just that. You can give your friends and family the gift of a city-based adventure this year, whether it’s dinner at a great restaurant, a class or just a quintessential Chicago experience.
After Lifeguard Shortage Of 2022, Park District Vows To Ramp Up Hiring And Teen Programs Next Year
AUSTIN — Staff shortages, youth programs and upgrading park facilities are some of the top priorities in the Park District’s 2023 budget. The Park District plans to spend $545.9 million next year on the parks, staff, programs and services, a nearly 7 percent increase over the previous year’s budget. That will allow the agency to better manage issues such as the staff shortages that hindered certain programs and offerings this year, and it will ensure park facilities and programs can meet the growing needs of Chicago’s families, parks Supt. Rosa Escareño said this week.
Jewish Community Centers Unveils Accessible Park In West Ridge: ‘Game-Changer For So Many’
WEST RIDGE — A new outdoor park on the Far North Side gives people with disabilities an inclusive, accessible place to play and relax in the neighborhood, local leaders said. Gan Avigail, the park at Bernard Horwich Jewish Community Centers, 3003 W. Touhy Ave., opened to the neighborhood Sunday....
Shop Local 2022: An Englewood, Auburn Gresham And Chatham Gift Guide
ENGLEWOOD — South Side businesses have gathered their fashionable gear, tasty treats and gift cards to make holiday shopping a breeze. Newcomers Marie|Wesley and Momentum Coffee make buying gifts easy by providing food and fashion in a one-stop shop. TikTok historian Shermann “Dilla” Thomas also has Chicago-pride merch available through his website.
Bridgeport’s Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream Closing In December
BRIDGEPORT — Beloved tavern-style pizza spot Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is closing at the end of the year. The pizza and fried chicken spot started as an Instagram project where home chefs, dubbed Eat Free Pizza, gave away pizza and tinkered with recipes. The group wrote in a Wednesday social media post they decided to end the project at the end of the year. The restaurant’s last day will be Dec. 30 and they will serve Sicilian slices on Fridays until then.
More Snow And Temperatures In The 20s Expected For Chicago This Weekend
CHICAGO — More snow could hit Chicago this weekend. The city got its first measurable snow of the season this week, and it’s seen random flurries and chilly temperatures. That’ll continue over the weekend, when there’s a chance for more snow and temperatures are expected to stay in the 20s and 30s.
At The Gym Pod In Fulton Market, Members Can Work Out In Privacy — In Their Own Shipping Container
FULTON MARKET — Annabel Ramos travels to Fulton Market five times a week from suburban Oak Park to work out. For Ramos, the trip is worth it for the privacy offered by The Gym Pod, a 24-hour gym tucked away at 345 N. Aberdeen St. The Gym Pod is...
Banana Nails School In Portage Park Aims To Train And Empower The Next Generation Of Nail Techs
PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side nail salon owner is opening a school to train and empower nail techs. Anastasiia Rozdobutko, owner of Banana Nails, 4946 W. Irving Park Road, has been a nail technician for 10 years. In that time, she’s trained other nail techs to increase opportunities for people starting out in the industry and help them earn a decent living.
Chicago Public Schools Is Monitoring Students’ Social Media For ‘Worrisome Behavior’
CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools is monitoring students’ social media posts for signs they might engage in violence on campus or harm themselves so that school staff — and in some cases police — can intervene. A Canada-based company the district hired started scouring public posts...
MacKenzie Scott Donates Nearly $50 Million To Public Schools In Chicago
CHICAGO — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating a combined $48 million to public schools in Chicago as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her wealth. The grants have no restrictions and can be used by the schools however they want. Chicago Public Schools received $25 million,...
